Who Is Maple Leafs’ Newest Signing Jacob Quillan?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have their sights set on winning their first Stanley Cup since 1967 with the postseason right around the corner. While they made some acquisitions at the 2024 Trade Deadline to prove they were ready to go all-in with Ilya Lyubushkin, Connor Dewar, and Joel Edmundson being added to the roster for the playoff run, they added to their defensive depth and added some grit.

While they have the odds stacked against them in a strong Eastern Conference, they have done their best and built their team well enough to have a chance at making a deep run this season. While they have no plans on focusing on the offseason just yet, they went out and signed a college free agent, who the Maple Leafs hope can be a big part of their future.

Jacob Quillan, Quinnipiac Bobcats (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs recently announced they have signed Jacob Quillan, a 22-year-old forward from Quinnipiac University in the NCAA. Since signing with the Maple Leafs organization, he has played two games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies and while he has no points, he seems to be adjusting well to the professional level. He still has a few seasons before he will be able to try and make the jump to the NHL, but he has the potential to be a strong middle-six forward when he does eventually get his opportunity. With Quillan being the newest Maple Leaf signing, let’s take a quick look at who he is.

Quillan’s Hockey Journey

Quillan stands 6 feet, 196 pounds, and is from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. He started to earn some attention in the 2020-21 season when he played in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Penticton Vees where he scored 13 goals and added 14 assists for 27 points through 20 games.

He joined Quinnipiac in the 2021-22 season and spent three seasons there. In his first season, he scored two goals and added seven assists for nine points through 36 games. He followed it up with an explosion offensively, scoring 19 goals and adding 19 assists for 38 points through 41 games in the 2022-23 season.

This season in the NCAA, Quillan was an alternate captain with Quinnipiac. He scored 17 goals and added 29 assists for 46 points through 39 games and earned some NHL looks, eventually choosing the Maple Leafs. He has been praised for his strong ability in the face-off dot on top of his lethal offensive abilities.

While his numbers are impressive, his defensive game stands out on a nightly basis. He can consistently be relied upon to kill penalties and block shots in the defensive end, and that side of his game should help him get a shot in the big leagues as soon as the 2024-25 season. He will finish the season on an amateur tryout with the Marlies, where the team hopes he can get lots of ice time and improve the little things in his game.

As an undrafted free agent, Quillan’s journey to the NHL was a longer one than many prospects. His ability to drive the net on top of everything else I have mentioned about his game gave him the opportunity he had been working for since he was a kid. If he continues developing at the level he has been for several seasons, he will become a big part of the Maple Leafs’ future.

While the AHL and NHL are two very different leagues, some time in the minors can allow Quillan to try some new things and work on his game while he continues to work his way up. If he can translate his offensive game and remain strong defensively at the professional level, he is going to be a scary player to play against for many years to come.