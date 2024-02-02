Wild Have to Give Mason Shaw Another Chance to Shine

It’s safe to say the Minnesota Wild’s season is on the rocks and is teetering very close to no return. They’ve had issues all season, from penalty problems, lack of defense, lack of offense, and, most recently, injuries. The Wild have had almost every problem a team can face, and that includes a coaching change thrown in.

The season hasn’t been all bad; they’ve had streaks of strong play when everything has been clicking, from goaltending to scoring. That hasn’t been the case lately, as they’ve surrendered a lead in back-to-back games. They’ll play a strong first period, and then the second and third will get away from them.

Now that they’re without Jared Spurgeon for the season and they’ve lost Connor Dewar for an unknown amount of time, they need to make a change. They’ve brought up different players throughout the season, but one recently made a return that deserves a chance and could be a help. That player is Mason Shaw, and we’ll look at how he can contribute, starting with his go-getter personality.

Shaw’s Determination Sets Him Apart

For those unfamiliar with Shaw’s career up to this season, it’s remarkable he’s playing at all. The first time he made it to the NHL level was impressive alone; he’d recovered from not just one but three ACL tears. Once he finally made it, he showed his ability to play with a determined and tenacious style.

Mason Shaw, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, towards the end of the 2022-23 season, he fell awkwardly, and it was clear from his reaction it wasn’t good. It was later revealed he tore his ACL for a fourth time, making it two times in each leg. It was a crushing blow that every Wild fan felt, and at the time, they weren’t sure he’d be able to make it back this time. He defied the odds once again and is now playing with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League, one step down from the NHL.

If it wasn’t for his never-give-up personality, it’s likely he wouldn’t have made it to the NHL or had enough in him to recover a fourth time. That determination also played a key role in his position with the Wild, and it filtered to his teammates as well.

Shaw’s Talents Inspire

A player like Shaw in your lineup can lift your team to play better. They see how hard a player like him works and want to do the same. He motivates his teammates to play at the next level, and his ability to give his all despite his injuries inspires them.

Apart from his motivational skills, he’s very skilled on the penalty kill and part of the glue that belongs on the fourth line. Most think of the fourth line as the physical line and the players that kill penalties. While that’s true for the Wild, their fourth line can also move the puck and score goals.

The entire lineup has struggled to do that lately, and when they do score, they haven’t been able to protect a lead. Their special teams have been almost more of a roller coaster, and if they have any playoff hopes left, they need help and fast.

Wild Have to Bring Him Up

At this point, the Wild don’t have a lot of moves left. They have some openings for cap space due to Spurgeon being out for the season and Dewar being injured. Dewar’s absence leaves a perfect spot for Shaw to slide into. He’s used to playing with Brandon Duhaime and would surely adjust to whoever is on the line with him.

Brandon Duhaime, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He played most of the 2022-23 season, but his linemates bounced around a bit. He was with Dewar and Duhaime, which worked well, but sometimes he was with others. He adjusted well to whoever he played with, which is also why he did well on the penalty kill, apart from his defensive skills.

The Wild are at the do-or-die point in their season, and while Shaw won’t carry the team on his shoulders all the way to the postseason, he can provide a spark. He’s a player who makes his linemates better and has a never-give-up attitude that could prove crucial to the Wild right now.

Wild’s Rest of Season

As stated repeatedly, the Wild’s playoff window is very small and closing every day they don’t win. At this point, it may already be gone, but if they want to try and do something about it, bringing up Shaw could be one of those moves. He’s a determined player who can lift a team when needed, and his recovery from past ACL tears helps him push to the limits. Hopefully, they give him a chance, and he can provide a spark to get some wins and keep them alive in the playoff race.