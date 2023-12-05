Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takes from Colts & Storm, Santa Soon

The Windsor Spitfires are finding out that positive momentum can snowball just as easily as negative. It’s also a lot more fun to be a part of as they head back to the WFCU Centre following a successful road trip.

Life on the road hasn’t been easy for the Spitfires this season. Coming into their five-game road trip over the last two weeks, they were just 1-6-0-0 away from their home rink. It helped put them in last place in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with no clear light at the end of the tunnel. However, a major coaching change just days before the start of the trip signaled a fresh start. They earned two wins in three games on their Eastern swing and now another two points in two games this past weekend has them pumped as they finally return home. Here are three takeaways from this past weekend.

3 Takeaways From Colts and Storm

Weekend results:

Thurs., Nov. 30 – 4-1 loss @ Barrie Colts

Fri., Dec. 1 – 3-0 win @ Guelph Storm

Current record: 7-18-1-0 (last place in Western Conference, last place in OHL)

1. Michelone and Costanzo Providing Stability

Coming into 2023-24, it was no secret that the Spitfires’ X-factor was their young defence. They lost four veterans to graduation or trade and the majority of their starters had fewer than 10 games of OHL experience. The result was a heavy reliance on goaltenders Joey Costanzo, 18, and his backup, Ian Michelone, 19.

Costanzo was a rock last season with a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.03 and a .901 save percentage (SV%), so expectations were higher this season. That helped as Michelone had just 12 games under his belt as the season started. However, coming into this past weekend, each goaltender had a GAA above 4.50 and a SV% below .850 and the club had allowed a league-worst 136 goals through 24 games. That was more a case of raw defence than poor goaltending, though.

Goaltender Ian Michelone of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

After two big wins on their Eastern trip that saw both goaltenders show their skills, they continued their impressive play this past weekend. Costanzo allowed two goals on 22 shots against the Colts on Thursday while Michelone got his second career shutout against the Storm on Friday, making 25 saves in the effort. They showed that, with a little help from their defence, points can be had.

While it’s going to take a while for Costanzo and Michelone to get their stats back to where they want them, they both have the ability to get this team back to respectability quickly. If this can continue over the long haul, the playoffs aren’t out of reach.

2. Bowler and Torres Finding Answers

We’re now two weeks into the new era behind the Spitfires’ bench. On Monday, Nov. 20, general manager Bill Bowler relieved now-former head coach (and long-time assistant coach) Jerrod Smith of his duties following four wins in 21 games to start the season. That set up the dominoes – new assistant coach Casey Torres was named interim head coach, followed by assistant coach Andy Delmore and goaltending coach Michael Leighton both resigning.

Windsor Spitfires’ interim head coach Casey Torres. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This meant that Bowler jumped behind the bench for their Eastern swing to help Torres. However, despite the craziness, it seems to be working. On their Eastern trip, the Spitfires stunned the league by taking four-of-six points. This past weekend, they used that momentum to their benefit.

While the Colts’ game on Thursday was a 4-1 loss, two goals came with an empty net and they outshot the home side 32-24. Torres and Bowler had the team playing sound, structured defence, while any mistakes were handled by Costanzo. There was no panic in their game. On Friday, they suffocated the Storm, allowing just 13 shots in the final 40 minutes. Offensively, they weren’t flashy but got the job done and earned a much-needed two points.

Nobody knows how long Bowler and Torres will remain behind the bench in their current roles. However, something is working with them in charge. Before the change, the team allowed a league-high 125 goals through 21 games. Since then, they’ve cut that rate in half, allowing just 15 goals in their last five games. They’re playing better structurally, and seem more confident in their own end, and that’s creating more offensive chances. It’s a breath of fresh air for a team that desperately needed it.

3. Road Sweet Road

The road has never been an overly comfortable place for the Spitfires. Even during 2021-23, when they won back-to-back Western Conference regular season titles, they were just 38-23-5-2 away from the WFCU Centre (where they were 50-12-3-3). This season has been no different as they were just 1-6-0-0 before their Eastern road trip two weeks ago. However, those road frustrations are slowly starting to turn around.

They went 2-1 on their Eastern swing with their only blemish coming against the Kingston Frontenacs. This past weekend, they kept the Colts to one goal until the last minute and then beat the Storm for their first shutout of the season.

These were two prime efforts from a club that’s been struggling to find any positivity on the road. Earlier in the season, they had two road games where they lost by a combined 18-3. To make this kind of turnaround shows maturity, development, and a growing comfort level. There’s no question that they’re eager to come home to their fans but being able to win after hours on a bus is a good sign for the future.

Spitfires Preparing for Santa

With three wins over their five-game road trip, the Spitfires now get ready for some home cooking and some fun with Santa.

This past Saturday, the club participated in Windsor’s Santa Claus parade. Torres joined several players including Liam Greentree, Cole Davis, and Roberto Mancini, handing out candy for the kids while getting “Go Spits Go!” chants going with the crowd. It was a festive evening and it gets them ready for a big homestand.

Tonight was the #Windsor Santa Claus Parade and @SpitsHockey were there, talking to the fans and looked to be having a blast. #OHL #THW pic.twitter.com/jOPzhtmwoR — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) December 3, 2023

It starts Thursday night when they take on the Colts in their only appearance at the WFCU Centre this season. That follows with the Oshawa Generals making their lone visit to Windsor on Saturday night for Country Night.

There’s little turnaround as the Spitfires host their annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday during a 4:05 p.m. start with the Flint Firebirds. When the Spitfires score their first goal, fans are encouraged to throw new or gently used stuffed animals onto the ice, which are then collected and given to local charities for the holidays. Here’s a view from last season:

The homestand comes at a perfect time. After the coaching chaos, the club was able to get on the road and find ways to win. Now, they come home as a new, confident club, ready to put a show on for the fans. They still have a long way to go before looking at the playoffs but baby steps are better than going backwards.