Jets’ Top 3 Performers From October

The Winnipeg Jets finished their October slate with a 4-3-2 record and while no one player truly dominated, they still had some strong performers throughout the month.

3: Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton was not successful in a brief stint on the top line, but that does not define his month.

The right winger sits in a three-way tie for second in points with seven (three goals, four assists) and is currently playing on an effective third line alongside captain Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter that posts the highest expected goals percentage of the Jets’ forward group.

Mason Appleton, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Appleton began the season on that third line, but was promoted to play with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele in the wake of Gabriel Vilardi’s injury on Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Kings. He was not a fit for the role, and after less than four periods, on Oct. 21 against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Rick Bowness replaced him with Alex Iafallo.

However, in the four games since the “demotion,” the 27-year-old has been productive, recording two goals and five points (he has three two-point nights, including in the Oct. 14 home opener against the Florida Panthers.)

The quick offensive start bodes well for Appleton. He struggled at times last season, missed half the campaign due to injury, and had just five goals and 11 assists in 41 games. If he continues his current pace, he’ll surpass his 2022-23 totals easily.

The added secondary scoring is also an upside — the Jets are banking on getting more of that than last season and are trying to roll four lines capable of doing offensive damage.

2: Josh Morrissey

The first month of Josh Morrissey’s season after a breakout 2022-23 has been a sign it was not a one-off.

One of the questions at the beginning of the month was what the blueliner would do after putting up an eye-popping 76 points (16 goals, 60 assists) last season to more than double his previous career high and finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The answer is he’s more or less picked up from where he’s left off. The 28-year-old, who has established himself as a locker room leader and one of the NHL’s best offensive defensemen, recorded one goal and six assists to lead all Jets d-men in points and finish October in a three-way tie with Appleton and Connor for second overall on the team in points.

Morrissey, who Bowness encouraged to take his game to the next level prior to last season, has become relied upon more than ever to eat huge minutes on the top pairing. He is logging a career-high 25:13 per game and they’ve been quality minutes: thus far, his CORSI and Fenwick percentages sit near 60 percent and he’s plus-five.

1: Mark Scheifele

Mark Scheifele looked engaged and energized after inking a contract extension that will make him a Jet for life.

The distracting trade talks and speculation about the Jets 2.0 first-ever draft pick’s future ended when he and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck signed identical seven-year extensions worth $8.5 million per year each on Oct. 9.

In October, the 30-year-old centre played like a man who’s had a major weight lifted off his shoulders now that his future is secure. Scheifele — coming off a 2022-23 season where he scored a career-high 42 goals but saw his point total dip to its lowest in an 82-game season since 2017-18 — scored four goals and added four assists to lead the Jets with eight points.

Offensive production from Scheifele is never really in doubt. However, as a player who has often reneged on his defensive responsibilities, one thing to always keep an eye on is his effort without the puck. So far, it’s it’s been strong.

While he’ll never be a defensive juggernaut, he has made strides in not being a liability and his two-way play and back checking have been noticeable. He even earned praise from acting head coach Scott Arniel for his defense on Oct. 30 against the New York Rangers.

Of course, it’s not the first time Scheifele has shown effort on defense for a spell, so the real test is to see if it keeps up for an entire season. Early on, though, his process on both sides of the puck looks good.