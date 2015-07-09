Landeskog over Duchene for Habs?Before the Montreal Canadiens enjoyed a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames Tuesday night, Sportsnet reporter Elliot Friedman had Montreal in a buzz for a different reason. Friedman kicked off his "30 Thoughts" column with the title "Hanzal talks...
THW Live Ep10: Goring Weighs in on Islanders WeightOne long-time National Hockey League head coach has already been fired, and another is on the hot seat; and that forms the core of this week's The Hockey Writers Live...
Calgary Flames
4 Flames Vegas Fans Should Be WatchingAnother week means four more players that fans of the Vegas Golden Knights should be keeping an eye on. Two weeks into this 30 team project, I confess, I was concerned that we had birthed a THW...
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins Losses Bring out Steel City CharmRemember that losing streak the Penguins ran into a week or so ago? Well, Pittsburgh can be an odd place when it comes to backing a good team, let alone a reigning champion. Lose a few games in a row...
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres' Overtime ObsessionHey Buffalo Sabres, are you kidding me right now? Just one? No, one would just not do. Two? No, not just two. Two would not be good enough, not with the hole this team has dug for themselves this...
College Hockey
Ralph Engelstad Arena, Home Sweet Home?Sweep at home, split on the road; for the University of North Dakota Hockey team, that's easier said than done. In the past, the Ralph Engelstad Arena has been a tough place to play for opposing...
Ottawa Senators
Recap: Senators Halt Capitals' OffenceThe Ottawa Senators faced a Washington Capitals team that came into the game scoring at a high pace. Since the last time these two teams met on January 7, the Capitals scored 44 goals over eight...
Calgary Flames