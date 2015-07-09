Preview: Islanders Set to Host KingsNew York Islanders

Preview: Islanders Set to Host Kings

The New York Islanders look to continue their two-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Barclays Center on Saturday night. The Isles are fresh off back-to-back shutout wins over Boston and Dallas. The Kings have dropped...
Preview: Surging Sharks Host Sliding AvalancheSan Jose Sharks

Preview: Surging Sharks Host Sliding Avalanche

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Colorado Avalanche to a rain-soaked SAP Center in a battle of teams headed in polar opposite directions. The Sharks are in the thick of the race for the Pacific Division and on a three-game winning streak. The...
January 21st, 2017
Calgary Flames

With players like Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan signing massive deals to stay with the Calgary Flames, it's easy to forget that the Flames also have players with smaller contracts on their...
January 21st, 2017
Philadelphia Flyers

With five weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in an unenviable position. Philadelphia is very much alive in the postseason hunt, but they are likely more...
January 21st, 2017
Ottawa Senators

When talking about players on the Ottawa Senators, there is one name that doesn't get the recognition he deserves. That player is Mark Stone. Drafted 178th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, there is...
January 21st, 2017
Top 10 Lists

The location of the goaltender's water bottle had never been an issue until the implementation of video review. As soon as the NHL installed cameras aimed straight down over the net, goalies began...
© The Hockey Writers 2016. All rights reserved.