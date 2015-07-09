Recent Articles
Anaheim Ducks
Recap: Lightning Snap Losing Streak with Shootout Win over DucksThe Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in a shootout behind a spirited effort at Amalie Arena on Saturday. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and was the first win...
Chicago Blackhawks
Recap: Blackhawks Rally Late, Beat StarsThe Chicago Blackhawks turned a 2-1 second-period lead into a 3-2 deficit midway through the third before rallying to a 5-3 win over the struggling Dallas Stars Saturday night. "Our guys were...
Arizona Coyotes
Recap: Coyotes Edge Sharks 3-2 In Chippy Shootout WinThe San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes are familiar with one-goal games this season. But in a game that featured broken sticks, helmets flying everywhere and a dozen missed calls from both sides,...
Minnesota Wild
Recap: Granlund Enjoys Career Night Against CanucksIt was another high-scoring affair between these two teams. This time, the Vancouver Canucks couldn't keep up with the Minnesota Wild's potent offence. Mikael Granlund led the attack versus the...
Carolina Hurricanes
Recap: Hurricanes Edge Islanders 5-4 in OTRon Hainsey scored at 2:52 of overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-4 road win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. The goal was Hainsey's second of the game and his fourth of...
Columbus Blue Jackets