Does Treliving Deserve to Stay?Calgary Flames

Since he took the reins as the Calgary Flames’ general manager in April of 2014, the consensus on Brad Treliving has been overwhelmingly positive. So, when Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman mentioned on Calgary radio earlier this week that he was...
Hapless Hurricanes Hope to ResetCarolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes have had a horrible stretch of games. The word "hapless" comes to mind when recently watching this team. Not only has their play been abysmal on offense, which I have written about as an ongoing challenge, but their defense...

The OHL's Most Underrated Players OHL

There are a lot of excellent players in the Ontario Hockey League. And there are a lot of excellent players who don't get noticed enough. Everyone...

January 28th, 2017
New Jersey Devils

Leading up to the NHL All-Star break the New Jersey Devils played better in January than they did in December. However, better simply isn't good enough. Despite going a respectable 6-5-2, the team is...
January 28th, 2017
All-Star Weekend

This Sunday, the NHL rolls out the red carpet for the 2017 All-Star Game as 44 of the league's brightest stars intend to put on a show in Hollywood. The NHL will reuse the format they introduced...
January 28th, 2017
Edmonton Oilers

In the first of a three-part series, we tried to tackle the question: are the Edmonton Oilers really as good as their recent record and current position in the Pacific Division standings...
January 28th, 2017
Column

Now that the NHL is at its unofficial halfway point, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. But in the spirit of All-Star weekend, it’s time to...
January 28th, 2017
Advanced Stats

It has been two months since the Florida Panthers parted ways with head coach, Gerard Gallant. The team sat two points out of a playoff spot at the time, and sit four points back now. That said, the...
