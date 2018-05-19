Road to Regina: 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup Preview

It’s the most wonderful time of the junior hockey season– the Mastercard Memorial Cup!

A year ago, the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires were preparing to host the 99th annual tournament. This season, the Regina Pats play host to the 100th Memorial Cup. They are joined by the WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos, the OHL Champion Hamilton Bulldogs and the QMJHL Champion Acadie-Bathurst Titans.

The Pats are in a similar situation to the Spitfires. Last season, the Spitfires lost in seven games in the first round to the London Knights before hosting the tournament. This season, the Pats lost to the Broncos in seven games in the first round. No doubt the Pats are hoping for the same outcome, though, as the Spitfires swept the competition to win their third Memorial Cup.

It’s also a history-making event for Regina. They were in the first Memorial Cup in 1919 in Toronto. At the time, they were known as the “Regina Patricia Hockey Club”, named after Princess Patricia of Connaught, granddaughter of Queen Victoria. The Patricia Hockey Club lost a two-game series to the champions, the University of Toronto Schools. Regina changed its name back to the Pats, for good, in 1928-29.

This also marks the first time since 2008 (Belleville Bulls, now Hamilton) that any of the teams involved have been to the tournament. Last season, the Spitfires hoisted the trophy. This season, they went for the rebuild and lost in the first round to the Sarnia Sting. Who will become the new champion? Here are your possibilities:

WHL Champion – Swift Current Broncos

2017-18 Record: 48-17-5-2 (2nd East Division)

All-time Memorial Cup Record: Three appearances, 1989 Champion.

Regular Season Goals For – Goals Against: 326-216

Playoff record: 16-10-0-0

How They Got Here:

– Defeated Regina Pats 4-3

– Defeated Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3

– Defeated Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2

– Defeated Everett Silvertips 4-2

Playoff GF-GA – 77-66

Top Regular Season Scorers:

– Glenn Gawdin – 67 games 56 goals 69 assists 125 points

– Aleksi Heponiemi – 57 games 28 goals 90 assists 118 points

– Tyler Steenbergen – 56 games 47 goals 55 assists 102 points

Top Playoff Scorers:

– Glenn Gawdin – 24 games 14 goals 18 assists 32 points

– Aleksi Heponiemi – 26 games 5 goals 25 assists 30 points

– Tyler Steenbergen – 26 games 12 goals 15 assists 27 points

Goaltenders:

– Stuart Skinner – 56 games, 30-21-3-1, 3.07 goals-against-average, .905 save percentage

– Joel Hofer – 19 games, 8-3-1-1, 2.61 GAA, .914%

Player to Watch:

– Stuart Skinner – The fourth-year goaltender came from the Lethbridge Hurricanes this season and has been lights-out in the playoffs. The six-foot-four, 200-pound goalie was a third-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2017 NHL Draft and would love a chance to show what he can do on the big stage before moving to the pros.

Why They Could Win:

The only team to score 300-plus goals in the WHL this season, this team is built to outlast the competition. With three 100-plus-point players up front and two highly-regarded goaltenders in the pipes, they’re looking to make the most of this chance. They were near the top of the CHL Top 10 all season and plan to take the throne by the end.

Host – Regina Pats (WHL)

2017-18 Record: 40-25-6-2 (3rd East Division)

All-Time Memorial Cup Record: 16 appearances, 4 championships (1925, 1928, 1930, 1974)

Regular Season GF-GA: 245-235

Playoff record: 3-4-0-0

How They Got Here:

– Lost to Swift Current Broncos 4-3

Playoff GF-GA: 20-21

Top Regular Season Scorers:

– Cameron Hebig – 66 games 41 goals 49 assists 90 points

– Sam Steel – 54 games 33 points 50 assists 83 points

– Matt Bradley – 72 games 37 goals 42 assists 79 points

Top Playoff Scorers:

– Sam Steel – 7 games 1 goal 10 assists 11 points

– Cameron Hebig – 7 games 6 goals 2 assists 8 points

– Jake Leschyshyn – 7 games 3 goals 2 assists 5 points

Goaltenders:

– Ryan Kubic -32 games, 13-15-3, 3.62 GAA, .889%

– Max Paddock – 33 games, 19-7-1, 2.90 GAA, .904%

Player to Watch:

– Sam Steel – The captain of the Pats and Anaheim’s 2016 first round pick, Steel got close to the Memorial Cup last season but lost to the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 6 of the WHL Final. This is his chance at redemption and what better way to go out than with a Memorial Cup?

Why They Could Win:

The Pats finished the season with eight wins in 10 games and 40 wins overall. The hosts have had plenty of time to regroup and refocus, just like the Spitfires did last season. This is a veteran team that came within a whisker of making it to Windsor a year ago so it’s a big opportunity to prove they belong. This could turn out to be Windsor 2.0.

OHL Champion – Hamilton Bulldogs

2017-18 Record: 43-18-4-3 (1st Eastern Conference)

All-Time Memorial Cup Record: No appearances as Hamilton Bulldogs, two as Belleville Bulls (1999, 2008)

Regular Season GF-GA: 252-207

Playoff record: 16-5-0-0

Playoff GF-GA: 91-59

How They Got Here:

– Defeated #8 Ottawa 67s 4-1

– Defeated #4 Niagara Ice Dogs 4-1

– Defeated #3 Kingston Frontenacs 4-1

– Defeated West #1 Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-2

Top Regular Season Scorers:

– Robert Thomas – 49 games, 24 goals 51 assists 75 assists

– Brandon Saigeon – 65 games 35 goals 35 assists 70 points

– Matthew Strome – 65 games 37 goals 31 assists 68 points

Top Playoff Scorers:

– Robert Thomas – 21 games 12 goals 20 assists 32 points

– Ryan Moore – 21 games 8 goals 18 assists 26 points

– Brandon Saigeon – 21 games 18 goals 7 assists 25 points

Goaltenders:

– Kaden Fulcher – 55 games, 32-17-4-2, 2.86 GAA, .899%

– Nick Donofrio – 17 games, 11-1-0-1, 3.14 GAA, .884%

Player to Watch:

– Robert Thomas – Thomas was the St. Louis Blues’ first-round pick in 2017 and won the 2016 Memorial Cup with the London Knights. The Bulldogs brought him in for his experience and he’s delivered, winning the OHL Playoff MVP Award. Being only 18, he’s likely to return to the Bulldogs next season (the other option is making the Blues) and what better way to start the season than bringing the Memorial Cup back to Steeltown?

Why They Could Win:

The Bulldogs went for broke at the trade deadline loading up on experience, and it paid off in the playoffs. This is a team that has considerable chemistry and depth and they just defeated the top-ranked team in Canada (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds). There’s no underestimating this team; they showed the OHL what they can do and they’re ready to show the country that they are the real deal.

QMJHL Champion – Acadie-Bathurst Titan

2017-18 Record: 43-15-8-2 (1st Maritimes Division)

All-Time Memorial Cup record: One appearance (1999)

Regular Season GF-GA: 270-183

Playoff record: 16-4-0-0

Playoff GF-GA: 73-44

How They Got Here:

– Defeated #15 Shawinigan Cataractes 4-2

– Defeated #10 Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-0

– Defeated #6 Victoriaville Tigres 4-0

– Defeated #1 Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-2

Top Regular Season Scorers:

– Antoine Morand – 66 games 20 goals 56 assists 76 points

– Olivier Galipeau – 67 games 25 goals 49 assists 74 points

– Mitchell Balmas – 68 games 42 goals 30 assists 72 points

Top Playoff Scorers:

– Jeffrey Viel-Truchon – 20 games 14 goals 9 assists 23 points

– Olivier Galipeau – 20 games 5 goals 15 assists 20 points

– Antoine Morand – 20 games 8 goals 11 assists 19 points

Goaltenders:

– Evan Fitzpatrick – 46 games, 26-12-4-1, 2.90 GAA, .893%

– Joseph Murdaca – 21 games, 12-4-2-0, 2.67 GAA, .904%

Player to Watch:

– Noah Dobson – The big six-foot-three, 179-pound defenceman is just 18-years-old and rated fifth among North American Skaters for the 2018 NHL Draft. One of the alternate captains for the Titan, Dobson will look to have a huge tournament as the draft draws near.

Why They Could Win:

After losing just two games in the final three rounds of the playoffs, and being among the CHL Top 10 at the end of the season, this is a club that’s clicking at the perfect time. It’s been five seasons since the QMJHL won the Memorial Cup (Halifax Mooseheads 2013). The Titan have depth (seven 50-plus-point players) and two seasoned veterans in goal, which helped them earn 43-wins this season. It’s a good time for the Memorial Cup to come back to the East Coast.

Tournament schedule:

Fri., May 18 – Hamilton @ Regina – 8 p.m. MDT

Sat., May 19 – Swift Current @ Acadie-Bathurst – 2 p.m. MDT

Sun., May 20 – Regina @ Acadie-Bathurst – 5 p.m. MDT

Mon., May 21 – Swift Current @ Hamilton – 6 p.m. MDT

Tues., May 22 – Acadie-Bathurst @ Hamilton – 8 p.m. MDT

Wed., May 23 – Regina @ Swift Current – 8 p.m. MDT

Thurs., May 24 – Tiebreaker (if necessary) – 6 p.m. MDT

Fri., May 25 – Semi-Final – 8 p.m. MDT

Sun., May 27 – Final – 5 p.m. MDT

