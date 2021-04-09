2021 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

The 2021 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date with the deals that are taking place.
|April 8
|(News Coverage)
|F Brett Connolly
D Riley Stillman
F Henrik Borgstrom
2021 7th-Round Pick
|D Lucas Carlsson
C Lucas Wallmark
|April 7
|(News Coverage)
|F Kyle Palmieri
F Travis Zajac
|F A.J. Greer
F Mason Jobst
2021 1st-Round Pick
2022 4th-Round Pick
|April 2
|(News Coverage)
|F Vinnie Hinostroza
|F Brad Morrison
