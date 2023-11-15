2023-24 NHL Entertainment Rankings: The Bottom 16 Teams

Welcome to part one of The Hockey Writers’ NHL entertainment rankings. These rankings are not meant to be a statement of how good or bad a particular team is this season. Instead, these rankings are meant to provide a neutral viewing guide for fans free from the influence of rooting interests, offseason hype, or team perception. Check out THW’s weekly power rankings for an assessment of each team’s Stanley Cup chances going forward.

All 32 teams were ranked based on their rate of goals, expected goals, scoring chances, and high-danger chances this season – both for and against and in all situations. The corresponding ranks were then consolidated into one single ranking to form the spine of the final order you see below.

All four categories were weighted equally as goals do not necessarily make a game entertaining, especially not if they’re sandwiched by stretches of slow plodding play. Goal scoring is also subject to wild swings in variance, so reacting to small sample sizes in either direction could lead to inaccurate conclusions. My goal was to be objective, but as you’ll see, some teams with fun vibes are ranked lower because the underlying numbers aren’t on their side.

Teams with high-powered offenses, looser defensive structures, poor play in the crease or some combination of the three were more likely to rank higher. Teams with strong defensive systems, elite goaltending, or those employing more grinding offensive styles are punished in these rankings since their games are more likely to be low-scoring.

Jack Hughes, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid (The Hockey Writers)

While teams are, for the most part, ordered according to their consolidated ranking, I used my own subjective opinion to move teams within the distinct tiers that emerged. This way, teams with more identifiable stars or narratives receive a slight bump and aren’t punished as heavily for playing a heavier, slower style.

It’s not a perfect method for grading entertainment value, and every fan will have their own interpretation of what makes a team exciting, so don’t take it too personally if your favorite team doesn’t rank as highly as you expect. Most teams were separated by a very fine margin – only numbers from this season were considered, so many could easily be interchanged with another team a few spots above or below them in the rankings.

Each team is accompanied by their rank in the aforementioned categories as well as a reason as to why you should watch them on any given night. With that, here’s the first half of the rankings as I count down teams ranked 32nd to 17th in terms of the most entertaining clubs to watch so far this season.

32. Seattle Kraken

Goals Rank: 24

Expected Goals Rank: 32

Scoring Chances Rank: 32

High-Danger Chances Rank: 31

Though the Seattle Kraken count the exciting Matty Beniers (24 goals last season) and Vince Dunn (ninth in defenseman scoring since 2022-23) among their ranks, they suffer from a lack of true star power upfront.

Only the San Jose Sharks (1.3 goals per 60 minutes), Washington Capitals (2.3), and the New York Islanders (2.34) are scoring less often than the Kraken in all situations. Seattle has also seen its shooting percentage (SH%) drop from a sky-high 11.6% (second in the NHL last season) to 8.6% in 2023-24 (27th in the league), which explains the dip in scoring.

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal with the bench (Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Though Kraken games are fairly slow and feature low-event hockey, unpredictable goaltending from Philipp Grubauer (.891 save percentage or SV% in nine games this season) should keep viewers on their toes. A decent power play (eighth at 25.5%) and a porous penalty kill (29th at 71.4%) promise goals in every situation.

31. New York Rangers

Goals Rank: 30

Expected Goals Rank: 29

Scoring Chances Rank: 30

High-Danger Chances Rank: 32

This is the first of several harsh placements, with the New York Rangers (second in the NHL by points percentage or PTS%) dropping in the rankings due to elite goaltending (fifth in team SV%) suppressing the number of goals in their games. They are middle of the pack in goals-for per 60, however.

Still, their tandem of 2021-22 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin and a surprising Jonathan Quick (.928 SV% in six games) give you something if unbeatable goalies are more your speed. The two-headed monster in the crease is supported by a blueline group led by two of the league’s best defenders in Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller, as well as an inferno of a power play, which is firing at a 33.3% clip, ranked second in the NHL.

A resurgent Artemi Panarin (24 points in 14 games), a net-front assassin in Chris Kreider, and an Alexis Lafrenière on the verge of breaking out (11 points in 14 games) round out a squad with an eye on the Eastern Conference crown. They should provide more than enough on-ice excitement despite their defensive conscience.

30. St. Louis Blues

Goals Rank: 29

Expected Goals Rank: 24

Scoring Chances Rank: 26

High-Danger Chances Rank: 21

First things first, Robert Thomas (16 points in 14 games), Jordan Kyrou (37 goals in 2022-23), and Pavel Buchnevich (point-per-game player since 2021-22) are entertaining in their own right. It’s the rest of the St. Louis Blues’ roster that drags down their ranking, with only four skaters scoring at a rate of over 0.5 points per game.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington (.930 SV% in 10 games) is often worth the price of admission alone, whether it’s for his performance in the crease or in between whistles. He’s a wildcard in every sense of the word, for better or for worse.

The Blues rank in the bottom third of by most measures of offensive output, so their lower ranking isn’t just the byproduct of good goaltending. A lack of brand-name star power also knocked them in the subjective rankings, but there’s enough there to keep them interesting on a nightly basis.

29. Winnipeg Jets

Goals Rank: 8

Expected Goals Rank: 28

Scoring Chances Rank: 31

High-Danger Chances Rank: 28

The Winnipeg Jets currently boast seven players scoring at a 20-goal pace, including the sharp-shooting Kyle Connor, who is tied for first in the NHL with 13 goals in 15 games. Mark Scheifele is producing like a top-line center (18 points in 15 games) and, along with Connor, is flanked by the hard-working Alex Iafallo (13 points in 15 games). Offensively-inclined wingers Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti and Norris Trophy dark-horse Josh Morrissey are additional reasons to tune into Jets games.

The Jets’ netminders are playing uncharacteristically poorly as Connor Hellebuyck is sporting a .894 SV% through 12 games, with backup Laurent Brossoit sitting at a .872 SV% through three appearances. They’re giving up as much on the scoreboard as they’re scoring, which keeps the final result in doubt.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If it weren’t for those factors, Jets games may not be that appealing to the viewer. They rank in the bottom-five leaguewide in cumulative (both for and against) expected goals, scoring chances, and high-danger chances, so scoring aside, there isn’t much action happening elsewhere. Goals are the name of the game, however, so keep tuning in as long as the percentages are running hot.

28. Philadelphia Flyers

Goals Rank: 15

Expected Goals Rank: 30

Scoring Chances Rank: 29

High-Danger Chances Rank: 26

It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t exactly loaded in terms of skill and scoring talent or that the notoriously conservative John Tortorella is manning the bench. As a result, it’s no surprise to see them employ a less adventurous playing style, which slows down the pace of play for them and their opponents.

Sean Couturier has finally returned after a lengthy recovery from multiple back surgeries and is centering a fun line with Cam Atkinson (eight goals in 15 games) and Owen Tippett (10 points in 15 games) as his most frequent wingers. Bobby Brink, Joel Farabee, and Travis Konecny round out an intriguing crop of top-six forwards, with Travis Sanheim (14 points in 15 games) orchestrating the attack from the blue line.

Carter Hart has held his own in net (.913 SV% in eight games), but the Flyers’ other goaltenders have struggled mightily (.869 SV%), which only increases their entertainment value. On the whole, there’s not too much to pique one’s interest, but there’s always the possibility of things getting out of hand at either end of the ice.

27. Buffalo Sabres

Goals Rank: 23

Expected Goals Rank: 25

Scoring Chances Rank: 27

High-Danger Chances Rank: 24

Having the Buffalo Sabres ranked so low seems like a crime against the sport, given the wealth of young talent at their disposal, but their games haven’t been as back-and-forth as their personnel might indicate.

Unsurprisingly, the Sabres’ defensive numbers all rank within the bottom third of the league, so there’s always the possibility for something of a track meet to occur on a nightly basis. Notably, they have dropped off from 3.5 to 2.9 goals scored per 60 compared to last season, which explains their lower-than-expected placement. Better puck luck in the finishing department would see them jump up a tier, though they’re not exactly trading chances with their opponents.

Rasmus Dahlin (11 points in 16 games) and Owen Power (nine in 16) are two blueline pillars on one of the NHL’s rising powers, while 6-foot-6 center Tage Thompson (47 goals last season) is a one-man highlight reel capable of slicing through any defense, and is flanked by a number of skilled forwards like Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch, J.J. Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, and Dylan Cozens.

If getting a preview of a future Eastern Conference power broker with a blossoming – but raw – youth movement sounds exciting to you, the Sabres are worth a watch, even if Thompson is expected to miss time with a significant injury.

26. Vegas Golden Knights

Goals Rank: 26

Expected Goals Rank: 31

Scoring Chances Rank: 20

High-Danger Chances Rank: 29

The Vegas Golden Knights – the defending Stanley Cup champions and third in the league in PTS% – are the archetypal playoff team. Deep, physically imposing, and backstopped by stable goaltending. They achieve success by grinding their opponents into submission with a relentless forecheck and an overpowering cycle offense, which doesn’t always lend itself to high-flying games.

Individually, there’s more than enough reason to watch. Jack Eichel looks reborn in a new market with 33 goals and 81 points in 83 games since being traded from the Sabres. Shea Theodore (12 points in 16 games) and Alex Pietrangelo (nine in 11) spearhead a physically dominant and quietly skilled collection of blueliners.

Mark Stone is one of the best two-way players of his era and a great watch for those who appreciate exceptional defensive work. William Karlsson appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch and is on pace for 41 goals and 92 points, production reminiscent of his 43-goal campaign during the Golden Knights’ sparkling NHL debut.

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with the Stanley Cup (Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Golden Knights score fairly often on their own (ninth in goals-for per 60), but their suffocating defensive structure and puck possession style prevent their games from becoming breakneck affairs. Still, if you want to see a complete hockey team, tune into a Vegas game this season.

25. Carolina Hurricanes

Goals Rank: 11

Expected Goals Rank: 27

Scoring Chances Rank: 28

High-Danger Chances Rank: 27

I owe you an explanation as to why the Carolina Hurricanes rank so low, as this is one team where I definitely think my very rudimentary model underrates their entertainment value.

Though they’re a top-five team in terms of shot generation, they struggle to convert those shots into legitimate scoring chances, which was the stat considered for this ranking. They also suffer from being an elite defensive team that doesn’t concede very many opportunities, which also cuts down on the total scoring events that occur during their games.

The Hurricanes have suffered from Andrei Svechnikov being limited to seven games this season and only scoring four points to date. When he’s at full strength, he’s one of the most exciting forwards in the league and joins Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Seth Jarvis, and a breaking-out Jesperi Kotkaniemi to form a strong nucleus of talent up front.

On the back end, Brent Burns, Tony DeAngelo, and Brady Skjei are skilled puck-moving defenders who also have the potential to be walked in their own zones, even with Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce holding down the fort. The Hurricanes have unsuccessfully rotated three goaltenders again this season, with Frederik Andersen (now out due to a blood clotting issue) owning the highest SV% at .894.

I expect the Hurricanes will move up the rankings if I update the list midway through the season, but we’re all prisoners of the moment in this case.

24. Calgary Flames

Goals Rank: 20

Expected Goals Rank: 12

Scoring Chances Rank: 22

High-Danger Chances Rank: 12

The Calgary Flames have been one of the league’s biggest newsmakers both on and off the ice this season, so there’s always the narrative to consider when watching them play. Their provincial neighbors already played the new head coach card, so all eyes are on the other struggling Alberta club to see how they respond to a slow start.

The Flames netminding has been below average (25th in team SV%), and the team ranks 28th in goals-for per 60, with Nazem Kadri leading the team in scoring with only nine points in 14 games.

Calgary is suffering from some unfortunate puck luck (29th in shooting percentage or SH%), but it’s difficult to look past the decreased scoring rates from usually productive veterans like Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, and Andrew Mangiapane.

Promising youngsters Connor Zary (six points in six games) and Matt Coronato offer some hope for the future, but things are bleak at the moment in Calgary, even if their games are fairly entertaining for the neutral observer.

23. Washington Capitals

Goals Rank: 32

Expected Goals Rank: 8

Scoring Chances Rank: 21

High-Danger Chances Rank: 13

The main draw with the Washington Capitals is undoubtedly watching greybeard Alexander Ovechkin chase Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record as he winds down his storied career in the NHL. As of this writing, the 38-year-old sits 68 goals back of tying the record, though he’s slowed down with only four goals through 14 games this season.

The old guard, made up of Tom Wilson, John Carlson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov, is still holding strong, and younger players Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael are offering value as support pieces.

Games involving the Capitals are the lowest scoring in the league (just over 5 goals per 60), and Washington’s power play is clicking at a league-worst 7.3%, but they rank in the top half in both expected goals and high-danger chances created and allowed.

Washington’s goaltending has held firm (seventh in team SV%) but Darcy Kuemper has struggled as the starter (.892 through eight games), giving every Capitals game the potential to be busted wide open.

22. Chicago Blackhawks

Goals Rank: 19

Expected Goals Rank: 23

Scoring Chances Rank: 18

High-Danger Chances Rank: 16

The Chicago Blackhawks received one of the biggest bumps in the rankings due to rookie phenom Connor Bedard‘s hot start to his career. The first-overall pick in the 2023 Draft leads all freshmen with nine goals and 13 points in 13 games and has flashed glimpses of the tantalizing shooting and puck-handling wizardry that fueled the hype machine during his junior years.

Bedard is joined by a handful of notable veteran forwards, such as playmaking winger Taylor Hall and the NHL’s resident pest, the still-effective 38-year-old Corey Perry (eight points in 13 games), though there’s not much else by way of offensive support.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Seth Jones’ ability to create scoring chances for both his team and his opponents from the blue line is well-documented. Another rookie, defenseman Kevin Korchinski, has been christened with trial by fire (third in average ice time among Blackhawks’ defenders), and his potential has been evident even while accounting for the expected defensive miscues.

The Blackhawks’ goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Arvid Soderblom has stood tall (13th in team SV%), but their career numbers and Chicago’s defensive structure (31st in chances against) suggest that mark should drop sooner than later.

All told, the potential for goals at either end, coupled with the Bedard show, make the Blackhawks more of an exciting watch than they have any right to be.

21. Arizona Coyotes

Goals Rank: 14

Expected Goals Rank: 22

Scoring Chances Rank: 17

High-Danger Chances Rank: 20

Beyond the Arizona Coyotes finally approaching on-ice competence with a .536 PTS% (ninth in the West) through the first month of play, they have a host of skilled players plying their trade in the desert.

Up front, Clayton Keller (16 points in 15 games) and Nick Schmaltz (13 in 15) are one of the league’s most underappreciated forward duos and have helped the Coyotes run out the league’s fifth-best power play at 29.8%. Logan Cooley is challenging for the Calder Trophy with 10 assists (first among rookies) and 11 points (second) through 15 games and is making his case to be the best player selected in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Sean Durzi has settled into his new role as a top-pairing defender since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings this past offseason, leading all Coyotes’ blueliners in points (11) and ice time (23:04 per game) this season. J.J. Moser is another interesting but unheralded piece on the blue line.

It’s been a long and trying dry spell in Arizona, but the fruits of their labor are finally being harvested. A unique arena setup adds to the mystique and helps make the Coyotes an underrated watch in 2023-24.

20. Anaheim Ducks

Goals Rank: 21

Expected Goals Rank: 10

Scoring Chances Rank: 23

High-Danger Chances Rank: 15

Following the Blackhawks and Coyotes is another ascendant power in the West, with the Anaheim Ducks vaulting into playoff contention via the wildcard early on in the 2023-24 season. It’s eerie how similar the two clubs are, with two young cores learning the ropes while engaging in run-and-gun games, whether it’s because of their own attacking chops or loose defensive infrastructure.

Mason MacTavish (16 points in 15 games), Pavel Mintyukov, and Trevor Zegras are three of the Ducks’ key under-23 skaters who have all injected some energy into what was a depressing environment last season. Leo Carlsson – the second-overall pick in 2023 – is having his playing time monitored, but he’s been electric (six goals in 10 games) when he’s featured.

Veteran skaters Frank Vatrano (tied for third league-wide in goals), Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, and Cam Fowler have insulated their youngsters while chipping in offense to create an exciting atmosphere.

The Ducks still have room to improve defensively (27th in expected goals against per 60), but John Gibson and Lukas Dostal have kept a young group in games for the most part (eighth in team SV%).

Make sure to circle Ducks games on your calendar. If there’s a team that’s getting unfairly dinged because of something that can’t be quantified, it’s Anaheim, who have successfully completed a league-best six comebacks in 15 games to start the year and are easily one of the league’s best stories.

19. Florida Panthers

Goals Rank: 22

Expected Goals Rank: 19

Scoring Chances Rank: 25

High-Danger Chances Rank: 17

The Florida Panthers are still one of the most active attacking teams in the NHL but have shifted their priorities from all-out offense to committing more of their on-ice resources to fulfilling their defensive duties. They’re one of the best teams at preventing high-danger chances in all situations, quite a reversal from previous iterations of the team.

Regardless, a club led by Aleksandar Barkov (16 points in 14 games), Matthew Tkachuk (two straight 100-point seasons), a red-hot Sam Reinhart (23 in 15), and supported by playmaking wingers Carter Verhaege and Evan Rodrigues is going to offer more than enough scoring to keep you entertained.

Sergei Bobrovsky has fallen back to Earth after his magical run during the 2023 Playoffs, sporting a mediocre .905 SV% through 12 games. Unreliable goaltending forces the Panthers to lean more into their offensive gear and open up their matchups, improving their entertainment score.

It’s tough to fully judge the Panthers without the presence of Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett, who have played three games combined this season, and it’s entirely possible their inclusion would make their games more entertaining at both ends of the ice. Give them a bump once their crew returns to full capacity.

18. Dallas Stars

Goals Rank: 25

Expected Goals Rank: 20

Scoring Chances Rank: 12

High-Danger Chances Rank: 9

Like the Rangers, Hurricanes, and the Golden Knights before them, the Dallas Stars are Stanley Cup hopefuls who got dinged in these rankings either due to strong goaltending or a resolute commitment to defense. Blame Norris contender Miro Heiskanen and Vezina Trophy hopeful Jake Oettinger for helping shut down opposing offenses, and 22-year-old Thomas Harley is also a fun piece on the blue line with some offensive power.

Up front, the Stars’ top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski hasn’t been scoring at its usual rate, but it’s one of the league’s most dominant at its best. They outscored the opposition 52-24 at five-on-five last season, with their 68.4% goal-share ranking fifth among forward lines with at least 300 minutes played.

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars (Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The emergence of sophomore forward Wyatt Johnston (who leads the team with seven goals) has allowed Dallas to create a formidable middle-six group capable of overpowering the opposition. Johnston has teamed up with Jamie Benn and Evgeni Dadonov, while Mason Marchment, Tyler Seguin, and Matt Duchene form another strong trio.

The Stars create high-danger chances at a top-10 rate, so they’re not a defense-first outfit by any stretch, but their stout defensive posture keeps them from grading higher on the entertainment meter.

17. Detroit Red Wings

Goals Rank: 5

Expected Goals Rank: 15

Scoring Chances Rank: 24

High-Danger Chances Rank: 30

The Detroit Red Wings are the biggest risers due to a hot start to the year as they’re scoring at a top-five rate in all situations. Some regression has recently kicked in with the team only scoring 2.96 goals per-60 since the start of November (22nd in the NHL over that time). Their power play (22.2%) still sits 10th overall, for what it’s worth.

Alex DeBrincat (10 goals in 15 games) looks to be on pace to record the third 40-goal campaign of his career after switching markets this past offseason. Along with center Dylan Larkin (17 points in 15 games) and winger Lucas Raymond (11 in 15), the trio has scored 11 goals at five-on-five, the fourth-highest mark among all forward lines.

Moritz Seider (11 points in 15 games), Jake Walman (seven in 15), and Shayne Gostisbehere (nine in 14) are gifted puck-movers on the blue line with some defensive issues to sort out. Ben Chiarot and Justin Holl are always good for the occasional gaffe in their own zone, and starting goaltender Ville Husso (.885 SV% in 10 games) has really struggled to keep the puck out of the net, which makes for good viewing if you like massive swings in momentum.

That concludes part one of the NHL entertainment rankings, check back soon for part two where the most entertaining teams will be placed to conclude the two-part series.

Did I rank any teams too high? Too low? Is there too much emphasis on a particular statistic? Let me know your opinion in the comments and what you’re looking forward to for the rest of the 2023-24 season!

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and the NHL. Statistics used for rankings accurate as of games played on Nov. 12. Other cited statistics are accurate as of games played on Nov. 14.