3 Canadiens Listed as Trade Candidates by Insider

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Montreal Canadiens had low expectations. This is entirely understandable, as they are a rebuilding club that still has some things to work through before they become legitimate playoff contenders. So far this season, they have a 9-10-2 record and have won just four out of their last 10 games. Because of this, they already look like they will be sellers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

NHL insider Chris Johnston recently released a trade board for The Athletic, and three Canadiens were among the players listed (from ‘NHL trade board 2023-24: The latest on all the top targets from Chris Johnston, The Athletic, 11/29/23). Let’s discuss each of them now.

Jake Allen

Jake Allen was listed at the No. 7 spot on The Athletic’s latest trade board. He has been in the rumor mill a lot this season, with the Edmonton Oilers being a specific team linked to him, and it makes sense. The Canadiens have three NHL-calibre goaltenders, and one is expected to be moved at some point this season. With Allen being 33 years old, he is unlikely to fit into the Canadiens’ long-term plans, so it could make sense to move him. With that, he comes with plenty of overall experience and is an effective goaltender when playing at his best, so he could net the Canadiens a decent return if officially shopped.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In nine appearances this season, Allen has a 3-5-1 record, a 3.59 goals-against average (GAA), and a .903 save percentage (SV%). After a hot start to the season, he has struggled as of late, losing each of his last five appearances. However, he showed earlier this campaign how strong he can play, and interest should increase in his services if he regains his form.

Allen carries a $3.85 million cap hit until the completion of the 2024-25 season, so any team who wants to add him would need to be okay with him being more than just a rental. With that, he has a seven-team no-trade list, so there are some obstacles to a potential Allen move. Yet, we will need to wait and see if the Canadiens end up dealing him this season.

Sam Montembeault

Right after Allen at the No. 8 on their list is fellow Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault. It was reported earlier this month that the Canadiens are looking to sign Montembeault to a contract extension, so the hope is that he will remain in Montreal. Yet, if talks do not result in a new deal getting done by the trade deadline, the Canadiens may have no choice but to move him. The 27-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and would have the potential to get them a nice return.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If the Canadiens officially shopped Montembeault this season, it would be easier for them to move him instead of Allen. Besides being on an expiring deal, he also carries a very affordable $1 million cap hit, so teams in need of a goalie would have an easier time fitting him in financially. With that, his lower cap hit and solid play this season make him have more trade value than Allen.

In nine games this season, Montembeault sports a 4-3-1 record, a 2.81 GAA, and a .908 SV%.

Sean Monahan

The final player listed on The Athletic’s latest trade board is center Sean Monahan. The 2013 first-round pick is a pending UFA who carries an easily affordable $1.985 million cap hit, so there will be plenty of interest in him as we near the trade deadline.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Monahan, 29, would be a solid addition for playoff teams looking to add a middle-six center. When playing at his best, he is a very effective point-producer because of his high offensive IQ, good passing ability, and strong shot. With that, these elements of his game also would make him a nice addition to a contender’s power play. This, in turn, makes him a valuable trading asset.

In 21 games this season with the Canadiens, Monahan has six goals and 13 points. His production has slowed down as of late, as he has been held off the scoresheet in six straight games. Yet, we saw earlier this season how much of an impact he can make, so he should get out of this rough patch soon.

Alas, we will now need to wait and see if any of these three Canadiens get traded during this season. It is something we should all keep an eye on as we inch closer to March.