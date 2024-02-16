3 Predictions for Rangers vs. Islanders Stadium Series Game

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series matchup on Feb. 18 between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders is bound to be a fun one. The two teams will face off the day after the New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers on the same rink, marking an exciting weekend for hockey fans. Since the Islanders and Rangers have yet to face off this season, predicting this matchup is difficult, but not impossible.

Both Offenses Turn on the Jets

While the goaltending matchup is far from confirmed, it is safe to assume we will see at least one of the starting goaltenders. For the Islanders, the 2023 Vezina Trophy runner-up Ilya Sorokin will likely get the start. This season has been disappointing for Sorokin, possessing a 16-12-10 record with a .911 save percentage (SV%), 3.04 goals against average (GAA), and 5.0 goals saved above expected (GSAx) according to Moneypuck.

For the Rangers, Igor Shesterkin has struggled, posting a 21-12-1 record with a .902 SV%, 2.78 GAA, and 3.2 GSAx. A childhood fan of the Rangers, Jonathan Quick, has had a stellar season thus far, having a career rejuvenation by owning a 13-4-2 record with a .919 SV%, 2.36 GAA, and 11.6 GSAx. The decision on who to start for head coach Peter Laviolette will be difficult, as he has to pick between the hot hand and the franchise goaltender.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the case of Shesterkin starting, the goaltending matchup will consist of two Russians and childhood friends facing off outdoors. With both goaltenders having down years, it would be expected to see the two offenses shine. The Rangers have no shortage of firepower, and a near-fully healthy lineup will clear the way for the offense to succeed. If Quick gets the start, it would show fans where Laviolette’s mind is at, hinting at his decision come playoff time.

For the Islanders, their boring style of hockey is no more, but the offense is still not perfect. The top line of Anders Lee, Bo Horvat, and Mat Barzal has been dominant, having a 58.2 expected goals percentage, the eighth-highest of all lines with over 350 minutes together this season. While the offense has been top-heavy, it should be expected to see the stars carry the load.

Fox & Dobson Shine Under the New York Lights

If you are going to play in New York, you better get ready to handle the spotlight. For the Rangers’ Adam Fox, he has never left the eyes of the New York media. Ever since his trade to the Rangers, he has dominated, winning the 2021 Norris Trophy as well as being a two-time NHL First All-Star Team and two-time All-Star. For Noah Dobson, he is now breaking out, cementing himself as one of the league’s premiere, young defensemen. He was a notable All-Star snub amongst fans this season, with 52 points in the team’s first 49 games, paired with his stellar defense, not being enough to earn a bid. Nonetheless, his performance has been greatly appreciated in New York, with fans valuing his ability to play nearly 26 minutes a night in the wake of Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech’s long-term injuries.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, both Fox and Dobson will shine, showcasing how the future of elite defensemen runs through New York. The two share similarities yet are vastly different in many aspects of their games. Dobson is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound Canadian who grew up in the Canadian junior league system. Fox is just 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, and started his development with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before spending three dominant years at Harvard University. However, both play dominant offensive games, quarterbacking the powerplay and driving offense from the neutral zone. Utilizing their skating, they help transition the puck throughout the ice, finding open space to help their forward teammates find opportunities. With the game being shown nationally, expect both defensemen to step up big for their teams.

Coaching Has a Giant Impact

Both head coaches are in their first years with their teams, but their two paths could not be more different. For the Rangers’ Laviolette, he has done a complete turnaround on many of the Rangers’ role players, setting players such as Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, and Erik Gustafsson on pace for some of the best seasons of their careers. His coaching has led the Rangers through injuries to many of their core players, forcing the team to play as a whole, even earning them first-place positioning in the Metropolitan Division so far.

For the Islanders, Patrick Roy took over last month and has already made an impact. His presence has been felt throughout the lineup, especially resonating with the team’s lone All-Star, Mat Barzal.

“Overall my play is the best it’s been in my career… Our power play is clicking now, so that’s an extra 10-15 points a year. But I think the last five or six games have been some of the best of my career, and I’m looking to build off of that into the second half,” He told the media during All-Star Weekend. He had a goal and five assists during that stretch.

Mat Barzal, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Roy, it will be nearly a month since his hiring at the date of the outdoor game, marking an increase in familiarity with the roster. If he can find a way to maximize the group’s performance, this will be no easy matchup for the favored Rangers. It will be a duel between the two coaches, finding ways to combine the use of their star players as well as depth to help support the netminders amidst their struggles.

As the two teams have their final practices before the game, the two head coaches will have difficult lineup decisions to make. With Quick getting the nod and giving up four goals against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night (Feb. 15), it may seem like Shesterkin will get the start. As well, both teams will have tough decisions on which depth players are in and out on Sunday.