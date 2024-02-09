3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 5-4 Win at Home Against Otters

The Windsor Spitfires aren’t backing down from their playoff chase without a fight. After two divisional losses last weekend, they showed character on Thursday night, taking a come-from-behind win at home over the Erie Otters.

Nothing about this season has gone the way the Spitfires had anticipated. They were expected to fight for home ice in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference but, after just four wins in 21 games to start the season, it’s been an uphill battle. Now, they’re fighting just to make the playoffs and came into the weekend in last place, nine points back of the Flint Firebirds for ninth and 10 points back of the Sarnia Sting for that final playoff spot. It looks grim but a big third period on Thursday showed they’re not giving up just yet. Here are three takeaways from their win.

Spitfires Finally Close One Out

When you’re an inexperienced club, closing games out can be a challenge. Out of the Spitfires’ previous eight games, four times they had a lead or were tied, only to eventually lose. With just 20 games left in the season, giving up points was a trend that couldn’t continue.

Latest News & Highlight

On Thursday, they got a pair of first-period goals thanks to captain Liam Greentree and rookie Ethan Martin to give them a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Unfortunately, an early second-period goal from the Otters was the first of four straight as the Spitfires had no answer and no momentum.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Something was said in the room during the second intermission that reversed everything. The Spitfires took advantage of early Otters’ penalty troubles by creating offence and getting forwards Ryan Abraham and Cole Davis on the scoresheet. They rode that momentum, Martin added his second, and the Spitfires took a 5-4 come-from-behind win. After the game, interim head coach Casey Torres said they needed to learn how to close out games.

“It’s nice to finally get one of these across the finish line,” he said. “I think we’ve played some pretty good games of late but, for whatever reason, we’ve had stretches of time or lapses where it comes back to bite us and we keep finding ways to not win. We were almost going down that road again with our second period, but real good, gritty, resilient third period … We found a way to get a big goal late and held on for the win. Great job by our kids.”

What did Torres say to his team in the second intermission? He said that sometimes talking to the players “comes across as a parent telling you things”, so he asked them what they thought and they were all on the same page.

Martin Proving to be Valuable Piece

With a pair of goals, Martin, 18, was a bright spot on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 226-pound Stratford native was the Spitfires’ fourth-round pick in 2021. After spending a season in his hometown, he spent 2022-23 between the Spitfires and their Junior B affiliate, the LaSalle Vipers. He had 22 points in 27 games with the Vipers, showing some offence to go along with a physical game.

Martin entered Thursday with two goals in 37 games this season but his ice time has increased in the second half. He added two goals against the Otters, including the game-winner, and said after that he’s gaining confidence and consistency.

“I see my role as a heavy power forward … be physical, shoot the puck, go to the dirty areas,” he said. “Getting more ice time is just going to help me develop more and turn into a better player … With more ice, which I’m starting to get, I can start to be more consistent. I’m starting to settle in more and feel more comfortable.”

Ethan Martin scored a pair as the Windsor #Spitfires earned a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Erie #Otters at the WFCU Centre on Thursday. #OHL #THW pic.twitter.com/G0JnJm3AoY — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) February 9, 2024

The “Martin” name is a recognizable one for old-school Spitfires fans. His dad, Mike, and his uncle, Jeff, were popular players in the late 1990s when the team played at the old Windsor Arena. The young Martin said just putting on the jersey is a great experience.

“When I first got drafted here, I thought it was the coolest thing ever, getting to play for the Spits like they did,” he said. “There’s definitely some old-time fans that remember the name.”

Torres said that Martin has a good shot, a physical presence, and has stepped into a bigger role. He added Martin “has been playing really well for the last (several) games. He’s established himself as a legitimate player in our lineup.”

Building Momentum for Big Weekend

Thursday’s win was not only important for the playoff race but this weekend itself. The club immediately heads up the 401 on Friday to take on Easton Cowan and the London Knights. Dale Hunter’s club leads the OHL with 36 wins in 50 games including both meetings between the clubs this season – 6-2 at the WFCU Centre in December and 10-7 at the WFCU Centre in November. Torres said this is a dangerous team and 60 minutes is required.

“They’re a highly skilled, competitive, physical team,” he said. “I think we’ve shown that we can play with good teams. We just have to make sure we continue to build on the things that have been positive for us and we have to find a way to cut down on a poor second period. If you have a poor second period against London, they’ll put you to sleep pretty quick.”

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Matthews, Gretzky & Marner

On Saturday, the Spitfires return home to face Colby Barlow and the Owen Sound Attack on Superhero Night. That’s where Torres’ club will wear special “Flash” jerseys. While the Spitfires won their last meeting 4-3 in a shootout, neither club forgets the Attack’s 12-3 win in November.

Owen Sound Attack forward and Winnipeg Jets’ prospect Colby Barlow. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With 20 games remaining, the Spitfires are seven points behind the Firebirds for ninth and eight points behind the Sting for the final playoff spot. The time for moral victories is gone; points are all that matters now. They’ve got the momentum from the win over the Otters, so now they have to build on that. If they can’t find success this weekend, the path to the playoffs may turn into the path to the number one overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft.