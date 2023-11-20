3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ Successful Sweden Trip

With the Toronto Maple Leafs taking the second game of their two-game Sweden set, the team came home from a successful trip. On that trip, several things happened that were relevant to the team and its players. In this post, I’ll share three of those thoughts from the Maple Leafs’ trip to Sweden.

Thought One: William Nylander Remains the Real Deal for the Maple Leafs

In the NHL Global Series finale in Stockholm, the Maple Leafs secured their fourth straight victory. Much of that has to do with the success of the sensational William Nylander. Nylander continues to ride out his historic point streak, now up to 17 games in a row. It’s a continuing franchise record for the Maple Leafs that keeps going up by one game at a time.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, in his time in his home country of Sweden (while he was born in Calgary he lives in Stockholm in the offseason), he was a bit of a rock star. I saw tweets of fans lining up for hours to get an autograph from him. He took his home country by storm both for his remarkable performances and also because of his effervescent personality. The fact is, I’ve never seen him happier since I’ve covered the team now in my sixth season.

In the comeback win against the Detroit Red Wings, he had a goal and two assists; and, in the game against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, he had an assist and scored the game-winner in overtime. He has been the driving force for his team.

Nylander’s outstanding play in a contract year has exceeded expectations, evident in his franchise-record-setting point streak and a total of 27 points in 16 games, placing him second in league scoring. His impact was not confined to the ice, as he showcased star qualities off it, from engaging with fans and child reporters to making appearances on popular talk shows.

The 27-year-old’s stellar weekend performance, including two goals and five points in two games, highlighted his growing influence and left an impression on fans, especially in his home country of Sweden. Nylander continues to elevate his game with each appearance. Now, the pressure on general manager (GM) Brad Treliving to get a deal done has intensified. The negotiations remain quiet and secret. However, until things get done, there is intrigue about the process.

Thought Two: Mats Sundin Has Had a Strong Impact on the Franchise

Mats Sundin is simply one of the greatest players in Maple Leafs history. His impact on the team has been powerful in several ways. It was great to see him so involved with the team as they were on this trip.

Sundin served as the Maple Leafs’ captain for over a decade, from 1997 to 2008. He was the longest-serving captain in team history. His leadership on and off the ice showed his dedication and professionalism. Even in a time when the team was not as able to win as it is these days, his play was exemplary and he helped build the team’s culture. His legacy as a Maple Leafs captain was a symbol of stability and leadership during both successful and challenging times for the franchise.

Sundin’s on-ice contributions were legendary. He is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, scoring almost 1,000 (987 points) in 981 games with Toronto. His offensive production, versatility, and consistency as a goal-scorer and playmaker made him a fan favourite. He was able to perform in crucial moments, and his offensive dominance impacted the team’s success during his tenure. His offensive records still stand.

Sundin proudly represented the Maple Leafs on the international stage. He was from Sweden and he still lives there. Because his NHL success helped promote the NHL globally, particularly in Europe, it made trips like the Maple Leafs just made possible. It was good to see Sundin’s role as an alumnus of the Maple Leafs on this trip. It had to have been important for the team’s Swedish players and the younger players as well.

In short, it was great to see him so central to the team on this recently concluded trip. I hope it continues.

Thought Three: More Team Issues Seem Moving Toward Resolution

The Maple Leafs’ journey to Sweden proved insightful on multiple fronts. Notably, the goaltending twosome showed signs of resurgence. Ilya Samsonov had a standout game against the Red Wings and Joseph Woll, although he gave up three goals, played well against the Wild.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The fourth line continued to play competent hockey. That now casts doubt on Ryan Reaves’ role with the team. Bobby McMann‘s contribution, along with the energy of Noah Gregor and David Kampf, make dressing Reaves questionable. The line just has too many defensive issues when he’s on the ice.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs seem to be on an upward trajectory. The team has won four straight and five of their last six games. Right now, they are in the middle of a four-day break and will head out on the road to face the Chicago Blackhawks next Friday and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Can the team further solidify their winning momentum? Can Nylander continue his torrid place? There is a lot of hockey to look forward to.