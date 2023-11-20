Flyers Farm Report: Reading Royals’ Chyzowski, Paliani & More

In the first 12 games of the Reading Royals 2023-24 season, the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers has three wins. Despite this lopsided record, left-winger Ryan Chyzowski has played exceptionally well on offense. The 23-year-old has ten goals and four assists.

Chyzowski’s performance has been a bright spot for a club that is in need of early-season wins. He currently leads the ECHL in goals tied with Mark Rassell of the Idaho Steelheads.

For fans of the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL), Chyzowski’s performance one month into the season should be no surprise. The 6-foot-1, 177-pound forward has played in parts of two seasons in both leagues.

Up to this point of his career, Chyzowski’s time in the AHL was spent with the Toronto Marlies, a minor league affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He struggled to establish himself as a regular offensive contributor with the club over parts of two seasons, recording five points in 23 games during the 2021-22 season and three points in 36 games the following season. A career highlight in the AHL came during the 2022-23 season, when Chyzowski appeared in seven playoff games for the Marlies, recording two goals and an assist.

His tenure in the ECHL prior to this season was spent with the Maple Leafs affiliate, Newfoundland Growlers. In parts of two seasons, he recorded a total of 37 points. Chyzowski appeared in the playoffs with the Growlers during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 17 games, he recorded nine points for a Growlers team that was ultimately knocked out of the 2021-22 playoffs in the conference finals.

Prior to turning professional, Chyzowski played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Medicine Hat Tigers for parts of six seasons. The Kamloops, British Columbia native wore the alternate captain “A” during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, before earning the captain’s “C” during his final season with the club during the 2020-21 season. He had his best season in the juniors during the 2019-20 season, recording 69 total points (34 goals and 35 assists) in 62 games.

Chyzowski was signed by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a one-year AHL deal in August 2023. He was assigned to the Royals by the Phantoms prior to the start of the season on Oct. 20.

Other Royals players putting up solid offensive numbers over the last month include center Devon Paliani and defenseman Adam Brubacher. The 27-year-old Paliani is in his third ECHL season. Last season, he had 30 points (15 goals and 15 assists) in 64 games for the Royals. In the first 12 games of this season, he has one goal and eight assists.

Burbacher, also 27 years old, is living up to his reputation as an offensive-minded blueliner for the Royals. He is coming off a 2022-23 season where he spent time in both the AHL and ECHL. In 49 ECHL games last season, Burbacher collected 40 points. This season, he has four goals and six assists in 12 games.

Last March, defenseman Will Zmolek signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Flyers that began this season. The Bemidji State University product appeared in four AHL games with the Phantoms last season, three regular season and one playoff, recording zero points and penalty minutes.

Zmolek began this season with the Royals before being assigned to the Phantoms where he had two assists in three games. He was reassigned to the Royals on Nov. 10. Zmolek scored his first goal of the season on Nov. 17 in the Royals’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Newfoundland Growlers.

If the Royals plan to return to their winning ways from the last two seasons, the team will have to rally behind these types of players. Team statistics, such as goals against, have much room for improvement as the season edges forward.

Despite early season struggles, the Royals’ offensive high performers undoubtedly also provide call-up options for the Phantoms, a team that features their own promising talent who will continue to see time this season with the Flyers. Royals players, like Chyzowski, could be called upon to fill important roster gaps on the Phantoms. One month into the season, Chyzowski is certainly making a case for another shot at the AHL. As the season progresses, this could be the difference between the Phantoms missing the playoffs or going on their second straight AHL Calder Cup Playoffs campaign.