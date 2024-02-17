5 Reasons Why Blue Jackets GM Role is Coveted

The search for the next general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets is officially underway. Based on what was said by President of Hockey Operations John Davidson on Thursday, there will be no shortage of potential candidates.

That’s because the role of the Blue Jackets’ GM is highly coveted. Despite the team starting this weekend in 29th place in the NHL standings, there are several reasons potential candidates will show interest in this job. Besides the fact there’s only 32 of these jobs in the league, this one presents unique opportunities that could lead to long-term success.

Today we will explore five reasons why the Blue Jackets GM role is coveted. The one thing Jarmo Kekalainen did not do before he was let go was leave the cupboard bare.

Talent Pool Envy of League

The Blue Jackets have had to face the reality of finishing at or near the bottom of the standings since their last postseason appearance. This has allowed them to build a prospect pool that is the envy of the NHL.

In recent drafts, the Blue Jackets have been able to get the likes of Yegor Chinakhov, Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, Corson Ceulemans, David Jiricek, Denton Mateychuk and Adam Fantilli in the first round. This doesn’t even count the likes of Jordan Dumais or Gavin Brindley.

The new general manager would get to work with Adam Fantilli and other talented players. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Whoever comes in will enter a situation where there is high-end young talent at both forward and defense. The new GM will also get a chance to pick high in the 2024 draft. There is a non-zero chance that they get lucky and win the chance to draft someone like Macklin Celebrini.

With this kind of foundation, the new GM perhaps won’t need as much time to mold them into a contender as compared to other situations. How many managers would love the chance to work with the likes of Fantilli, Johnson and others? It would be a dream come true for them.

Stable Ownership

Certain fans may not like this at first, but the fact is that the Blue Jackets have a desirable ownership situation that potential managers would love to be a part of. There are two key factors here.

First, ownership is stable and will allow moves to happen if it leads to them becoming a winner. They’re willing to spend money. Need proof of this?

Ownership approved the signing of Johnny Gaudreau. They approved the potential signing of Artemi Panarin before he chose the New York Rangers. In Kekalainen’s time as GM, over $1 billion in contracts was spent. There is a willingness to spend.

Second, ownership in Columbus lets hockey operations do their job without much interference. Since the McConnell family’s style is to stay in the background more, managers get the freedom to run things more here than in other situations.

Kekalainen was GM with the Blue Jackets for just over 11 years. Patience is a rare thing in today’s NHL. Potential managers would love the chance to join a team that allows more patience and time.

Amazing Fans

I do not have to tell you how passionate Blue Jackets fans are. They’ve seen the very darkest of days in 23 seasons of existence. But then they still sell out games despite being in 29th place.

Potential managers will covet this job because of the tremendous support the fans bring now. Imagine if the new manager is able to find success eventually. And you all thought the Tampa Bay sweep was something? Just wait until the Blue Jackets are able to consistently win.

Blue Jackets fans are smart, loyal and will show up no matter the circumstances. That passion will show any manager just how big hockey is in Ohio.

Excellent Living Conditions

Here’s the stat that will blow some unsuspecting people away. Columbus is a big city. It’s the 15th biggest city by population in the United States. There’s a perception by some that Columbus doesn’t have much to offer.

That couldn’t be further from the truth.

People are constantly moving to Columbus based on its growth around the city. The downtown area has a lot to offer. The Arena District continues to draw fans in and is a sleeping giant once a consistent winner gets there.

Columbus provides excellent conditions for any manager to come in. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Players and management alike all rave about how great it is to live in Columbus while being able to raise a family. It provides a quiet area for families to settle in while still have many options around town for fun and entertainment.

Potential managers will quickly see how much of a hidden gem Columbus really is. Not only would they get some stability in their job, they’ll get ideal living arrangements.

Chance for Lasting Legacy

Any manager looking to advance in their career wants the chance to build a lasting legacy. Joining the Blue Jackets would present them a unique opportunity to do that.

The Blue Jackets have yet to win a second-round series in their history. They’ve made it there just once and have more seasons missing the playoffs than making them. In fact, they’ve never finished first or second in their division since joining the NHL.

If a manager can turn the Blue Jackets around and eventually take them to a Stanley Cup, they’ll have a lasting legacy and be looked at as a hero in town. Managers always say they’ll bet on themselves in any situation. If they’re able to come to the Blue Jackets and propel them into their best hockey since their inception, they’ll never have to buy another meal in town.

The Blue Jackets are seeking just their fourth-ever GM. Considering their 24-year history, that’s a show of patience and stability not a lot of teams offer. Couple that with the city, the fans and the young talent already in the organization, potential managers would be silly not to look at this opportunity.

There will be no shortage of competition for this highly-coveted opportunity. The positives far outweigh the negatives in the grand scheme of things.