Ben Schoen – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ben Schoen

2019-20 Team: Youngstown Phantoms

Date of Birth: May 18, 2002

Place of Birth: Maumee, Ohio

Ht: 5-foot-8 Wt: 146 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: C/W

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Although Ben Schoen missed most of the season due to injury, he managed to show scouts that he could produce on a nightly basis and be an important producer for his team. Playing for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, he scored six goals and added 14 assists for 20 points in 29 games.

Although Schoen is one of the shorter draft-eligible prospects, standing at 5-foot-8, he plays the game much bigger than his size suggests. Whenever the puck goes into the corner, he battles hard to get it back from bigger opponents. While he may lose some battles due to his size, Schoen is always hard on the puck and chases it down without relenting.

Schoen has also been developing a solid offensive game. He is not afraid of driving the net and is good at fighting for positioning in front and is often rewarded with an easy tap-in goal. He can also set up his teammates in the slot with a nice crisp pass when given time and space, and he uses his skating ability to create passing lanes. Schoen is well-liked among his peers and works hard on and off the ice. He is a character in the dressing room.

Ben Schoen (Scott Galvin/Youngstown Phantoms)

Committed to Penn State University for next season, Schoen will have a great opportunity to develop playing amongst some of the best players in the country. He will have to add weight if he wishes to move up to the pro ranks but his skill is undeniable. If he continues on the right path, he has the chance to make an impact in the future.

Quotables

“He has excellent puck touch, processes the game with pace and has just enough jam to show he isn’t afraid despite his size but doesn’t go as far as to get distracted and get himself in bad spots. He’s an exciting player to watch because he can fly and makes slick moves at full speed but disguised in his flashy skill is a sophisticated approach; he reads plays, he has a patient stick and makes really smart passes. He isn’t a powerful shooter but he reads goalies movements and positioning and can aim his shots in stride and he takes the right pursuit angles when pressuring the puck.” – Neutral Zone

“A smaller forward, Schoen makes up for his lack of size by keeping his feet moving and being quick with his decisions. His game blends agility, speed, skill, and smarts. Possesses very good vision and is capable of extending possession with confidence in his puck handling.” – DraftGeek

Ben Schoen – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

Schoen is ranked 159th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, but I think they undervalued him. Although he lacks the size, he is a strong skater and always makes smart decisions with the puck that allows him to be effective. However, teams are still shy to select smaller prospects, so I predict Schoen will go somewhere in the fifth or sixth round.

Strengths

Skating

Vision

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add more weight if he hopes to make an impact at the pro level

NHL Potential

At 5-foot-8, there will be people who doubt the impact Schoen could have at the NHL level. Although size is important in today’s game, he has potential. With his skating ability and the way he sees the ice, I think he could become a middle-six playmaking forward. He has good tools to work with and if he rounds out the rough edges in his overall game, he has the chance to make an impact in the NHL down the road.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 6/10

