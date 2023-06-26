Blackhawks Bytes: Bedard Fever, Pang, Athanasiou, Anderson

Welcome to the June edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.

The 2023 NHL Draft is almost upon us, and we all know the Blackhawks hold the No. 1 overall pick. Let’s face it; that’s all anyone’s been talking about since the Draft Lottery on May 8. But there have been a few other happenings throughout the month of June. Let’s discuss them in the form of some noteworthy quips and quotes.

Athanasiou Re-Signed

On June 8, the Blackhawks announced the re-signing of forward Andreas Athanasiou. The 28-year-old inked a two-year deal with a $4.25 million annual cap hit. That’s a respectable raise from the one-year, $3 million contract he had with the team in the 2022-23 season.

Andreas Athanasiou will return to the Chicago Blackhawks next season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

We all knew the Blackhawks were going to overpay some players in an effort to reach the cap floor, and Athanasiou is likely the first of those. But the organization has also been very happy with what he’s brought to the table.

The Ontario native finished the season with 20 goals and 40 points, the latter of which led the team (with the exception of Patrick Kane and Max Domi, who were both traded at the trade deadline). Athanasiou went on quite the run in the last eight games, tallying six goals and 12 points. He also developed chemistry with top prospect Lukas Reichel. Said general manager Kyle Davidson,

Andreas worked out really well for us. There was actually some nice chemistry with Lukas Reichel, which is not nothing — [I] really liked that. [I] liked his presence around the room; liked his play on the ice. He shows up every night. … We had mutual interest in him coming back.

Athanasiou also did a great job of handling centering responsibilities down the stretch, despite playing wing most of the campaign. With his speed and experience in the system, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Athansiou deployed with Reichel or even Connor Bedard for this coming season.

Pang In, Sharp Out in Broadcast Booth

The other big news, which ironically came on the same day as the Athanasiou signing, was that Darren Pang will join the Blackhawks broadcast booth alongside Chris Vosters. Patrick Sharp, on the other hand, will be leaving the booth to join the Philadelphia Flyers as a Special Advisor to Hockey Operations.

Pang spent 14 seasons with the St. Louis Blues as their lead color analyst before his contract expired last season. He also works nationally for TNT, who broadcasts a hockey game every Wednesday night during the season. With TNT, Pang serves as a lead analyst and ice-level reporter. Ironically, Pang started his broadcasting career covering Blackhawks’ games in the early 1990’s on WBBM-AM radio. He was also a goaltender for the Blackhawks for three seasons between 1984-89.

Everyone please welcome home to the broadcast booth, Darren Pang! 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/OP8l0ONosR — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 8, 2023

Obviously, Pang brings a plethora of hockey knowledge to the table. He’s also known for his personable and energetic style of broadcasting. In a recent interview with The Athletic, Pang expressed his excitement to come full circle, back to Chicago where he played and where his broadcasting career started. He also addressed what it would be like to cover this young, rebuilding team that just got the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

And then to have the No. 1 overall pick, and, whether it’s Connor (Bedard) or anybody else, and I’m sure the anticipation is Connor, that makes things incredibly, like, oh, my God, just fun to look forward to. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a broadcast in a new era of having the first overall pick. (from ‘Back with Blackhawks, Darren Pang is excited to spread his passion for hockey: Q&A’, The AthleticCHI – 6/8/23)

A new era indeed. On the ice and in the broadcast booth. But before we get started, it’s appropriate to bid a fond farewell to Sharp, who really did an excellent job last season alongside Vosters. Obviously, the opportunity to join hockey operations with the Flyers was too good to pass up. Vosters, himself, gives him a fitting goodbye.

Really happy for my buddy Patrick Sharp on his new gig with the Flyers: pic.twitter.com/HRHrdg7MPD — Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) June 13, 2023

Sharpy will most certainly be missed. He was so much fun to watch on the ice and listen to in the booth. Best of luck to him in his continued hockey endeavors!

Bedard Says Things Right

Ah, let’s talk about the child of the hour and the new savior of the Blackhawks, Connor Bedard. Yes, Chicago holds the first overall pick in the draft, and yes, they will be selecting Bedard. So we might as well get to know this kid, huh?

All reports unanimously rave that this kid is something special; too many to believe anything otherwise. It’s refreshing to hear the Blackhawks will be receiving a phenomenal young hockey player, but also someone with integrity and good character. He appears to be quite the team player as well. Sure, he might be the best player on the team, but he’s humble, and he understands he can’t do it alone. He values his “supporting cast”. Well, he would probably just say “my teammates”.

Connor Bedard, shown here with the Regina Pats, is expected to join the Chicago Blackhawks as their No. 1 pick in the draft. (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

In the recent IIHF World Junior Championship, where Team Canada won its second consecutive goal medal, Bedard was by far the best player in the tournament. His 23 points (nine goals and 14 assists in seven games) led all players. He was also named the tournament’s top forward and most valuable player.

Naturally, when a reporter interviewed Bedard right after they won, she wanted to discuss these accomplishments. But he would have none of that.

Bedard took the same approach when interviewed at the NHL Scouting Combine on June 10. He was essentially asked about the challenges he would face being the centerpiece of a rebuilding team in the Blackhawks.

Connor Bedard was asked about turning around the Regina Pats being comparable to trying to turn around the Blackhawks, and he took some offense to that.



“There’s no difference between guys on teams; you’re all in this together.”



Full quote: pic.twitter.com/prnJoOrWsw — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) June 10, 2023

I love the last part, “There’s no difference between guys on teams; you’re all in this together.” I think it’s safe to say we should all be pretty excited about what Bedard will bring to the Blackhawks.

Anderson Re-Signed

Last but not least (as Bedard would certainly tell you), the Blackhawks re-signed depth forward Joey Anderson to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract has an $800,000 cap hit if he plays for the Blackhawks, and a $475,000 cap hit if he plays for the team’s AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

Joey Anderson has been re-signed by the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2023-24 season. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anderson was part of the return in the Jake McCabe/Sam Lafferty trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the deadline in late February. In 24 games with the Blackhawks, Anderson tallied four goals and six points. On a line with Jujhar Khaira and Boris Katchouk, the trio quickly became known as the hard-hitting checking line that gained almost instant chemistry. They impressed head coach Luke Richardson so much, he essentially promoted them to the third line down the stretch.

Anderson also joined the IceHogs for their playoff push, where he contributed six points in seven games. Here’s some words from Davidson about the 25-year-old winger from the end of the season.

Joey Anderson has been fantastic and brings a high compete level every game. [He] always seems dangerous on the ice. It’s something we’ve been really pleased about, that players we’ve identified have worked in our system.

The Blackhawks have certainly established themselves as a hard working team that’s tough to play against. Anderson fits that persona, and I’m sure he’ll continue to do so next season.

After some otherwise quiet offseason time, things are about to get exciting again for the Blackhawks, with the draft on June 28-29 and the free agency period starting on July 1. Keep it here at The Hockey Writers for all the latest news and analysis. The pieces of the puzzle will all be coming together soon regarding the new-look Blackhawks and the upcoming 2023-24 season!