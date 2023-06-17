Blackhawks News & Rumors: Sharp, Stalock, Khaira & More

The Stanley Cup Final is in the rearview mirror, meaning much of the hockey world has turned its attention to the NHL Draft, where the Chicago Blackhawks hold all the cards at No. 1 overall. However, that isn’t the only storyline surrounding the team right now. With the Blackhawks and the rest of the league in full offseason mode, here are the latest news and rumors surrounding the club.

Flyers Hire Patrick Sharp

The Philadelphia Flyers have been stuck in mediocrity since their last playoff appearance in 2020, but the team is on the verge of a rebuild, much like the Blackhawks were a year ago. They announced the hiring of former Blackhawk Patrick Sharp on Tuesday, who’ll join their revamped front office as a special advisor to hockey operations, leaving Chicago’s broadcast team. This move is a bit surprising, considering the Blackhawks were reportedly in talks with Sharp to return to the booth even after hiring Darren Pang as their primary color analyst, according to The Athletic’s Scott Powers.

Sharp will work under Flyers general manager (GM) Daniel Brière and president of hockey operations Keith Jones, the latter of whom worked with Sharp as an analyst at NBC from 2018-21. Before coming to the Blackhawks, Sharp skated in 66 games with the Flyers from 2002-06, recording 15 points. He was a third-round pick of the organization in 2001 but struggled to find consistency before heading to Chicago and becoming a fan favorite.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this move affects the Blackhawks’ broadcasts, as Sharp split the color analyst role last season with Troy Murray. Though the team hired Pang to work a majority of their games, with Murray presumably filling in when he is on TNT duty, analyst Colby Cohen also tweeted last week he plans to leave the organization to be closer to his family in Philadelphia. This means two members of last year’s broadcast team are out.

With Chris Chelios laid off at ESPN, perhaps the Blackhawks will hire him for a more consistent role after doing spot work the last two seasons, as he’s already a team ambassador. They could always get a younger name, too, such as when they hired 2015 Cup champion Scott Darling as a studio analyst this past season.

Stalock & Khaira Likely Not Returning

After re-signing Andreas Athanasiou to a two-year extension, it appears the Blackhawks do not intend on re-signing any of their other pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), according to Powers. Though Powers specifically mentioned goaltender Alex Stalock and forward Jujhar Khaira won’t be returning, this would also include defenseman Andreas Englund, forward Buddy Robinson, and goaltender Anton Khudobin (from “What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks heading into the draft, free agency,” The Athletic, 06/12/23).

Stalock, in particular, will be one to watch this offseason. The Blackhawks could’ve easily brought him back after exceeding expectations in 2022-23. But they like the tandem of Petr Mrázek and Arvid Söderblom, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times (from “Blackhawks feel comfortable with Arvid Soderblom, Petr Mrazek as NHL goalie duo,” Chicago Sun-Times, 06/09/23).

Having made just $750,000 this season, Stalock should be due for a raise if he wants to continue playing. He’s 35 and missed all of 2020-21 due to myocarditis before playing in just one NHL game in 2021-22. His bounce-back helped him become a finalist for this year’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, joining Clayton Keller and Kris Letang.

As a depth forward, Khaira skated in 78 combined games with Chicago the past two regular seasons, tallying 17 points (nine goals, eight assists). He’s best suited for a bottom-six role at this point in his career; however, he brings solid physicality, which should be useful to many contenders.

NHL Buyout Window Begins

This past Friday, June 16, the NHL opened its buyout window, which runs through June 30 at 5 p.m. EST. The period gives teams an opportunity to get cap relief, especially those with bad contracts. Although this doesn’t necessarily apply to the Blackhawks, given they have approximately just $45.9 million committed to next year’s roster and need to hit the cap floor, one Blackhawk who may be a logical buyout candidate is Nikita Zaitsev.

Zaitsev, 31, was acquired from the Ottawa Senators in February, along with a second-rounder in this year’s draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick. He’s owed $4.5 million this season before becoming a UFA in 2024, so the Blackhawks can definitely take on his contract with little issue. Given that they need to hit the cap floor, it seems as if they would. But Zaitsev has struggled to find consistency since originally signing his seven-year deal with a $4.5 million cap hit after posting a career-high 36 points his rookie season with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2016-17).

If Chicago does buy out Zaitsev, it would give them the option to sign a right-handed defenseman behind Seth Jones and Connor Murphy unless they wanted to give the role to a prospect such as Alec Regula. In 18 games with the Blackhawks last season, Zaitsev posted three points (one goal, two assists) with a minus-four. Through seven NHL seasons, he has skated in 444 combined games with the Maple Leafs, Senators, and Blackhawks.

Blackhawks’ Draft Parties Approaching

With the chance to select Connor Bedard at No. 1 overall, the 2023 NHL Draft should be one of the most exciting moments for the Blackhawks and their fans in years, perhaps since winning their last Cup in 2015. With the anticipation surrounding this year’s draft, taking place June 28-29 in Nashville, Tennessee, the Blackhawks will host two watch parties for their fans in both Chicago and Nashville.

For fans in Chicago, the Blackhawks will host a watch party at The Salt Shed during the first round on June 28. According to the team, along with live draft coverage, it’ll include autograph sessions from alumni, including Denis Savard and Steve Larmer, broadcasters such as Pang and former TV voice Pat Foley, a performance from national anthem singer Jim Cornelison, and a drone show, among other activities. The team will also hold a party for fans in Nashville at the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, also taking place during the first round.

Like many teams, it has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Blackhawks, aside from re-signing Athanasiou and winning the draft lottery. But that should change within a matter of days. After the draft, the Blackhawks will begin their prospect development camp on June 30 before free agency begins on July 1. With so much cap flexibility, it should be an intriguing few months until training camp and preseason start in September.