5 Targets for Jets with 18th-Overall 2023 NHL Entry Draft Pick

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will have an opportunity at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville to begin restocking the cupboard for a rebuild he’s trying to wish away.

“Rebuild” is a dirty word to Cheveldayoff, and one he’s resisted using despite his team displaying old systemic problems during their second-half collapse after a promising start to 2022-23 and making yet another early playoff exit.

However, with key players Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor Hellebuyck, and Mark Scheifele all set to depart as soon as this offseason, a rebuild — or at least a re-tool — is inevitable.

The Jets lost to the eventual Stanley-Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round and possess the 18th-overall pick, with which they should be able to snag an impactful future NHLer.

Cheveldayoff’s history with first-rounders is mixed. He has more recent busts (Logan Stanley and Kristian Vesalainen) than success stories (Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Josh Morrissey, and Scheifele.) Some are too early into their careers to judge (Ville Heinola, Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty, and Cole Perfetti.)

Cheveldayoff is a strong adherent to the “draft and develop” strategy, but lately, it’s been more like “draft and destroy.” He needs to get it right this time to restore some faith that he — a man in his 13th year at the helm but with only three playoff series wins to show for his tenure — is still the right man for the job.

Here’s a look at five players he might want to target with his critical first-round selection.

Oliver Moore: Centre, U.S. National Team Development Program

With Dubois requesting a trade (and unwilling to sign even a one-year bridge deal to take him to UFA status) and Scheifele likely to be dealt as well, the Jets’ biggest need is at forward, specifically at centre.

The first of three we’ll look at is Oliver Moore. The 18-year-old left-hander just finished his second season with the U.S. National Team Development Program and recorded 31 goals and 44 assists for 75 points in 61 games with the U18 team and eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 23 games with the USNTDP Juniors USHL team.

Oliver Moore, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Moore is known as a tremendous skater and is already drawing heady comparisons. One scout told Daily Faceoff last month “from an overall perspective, he’s a top-five skater since Connor McDavid came around. The speed, agility, the transition — it’s as close to perfect as you’d hope for at this age group, kind of like Jack Hughes.” He is also known as a relentless competitor and to possess an electric, accurate shot.

The Hockey Writers’ Logan Horn, in his May Top 100 Draft Rankings, writes this of Moore:

“The combination of his skating, shot, and quick hands makes him a really fun offensive weapon. He is agile enough that I expect he’ll be very successful on zone entries in the NHL some day, giving his team a chance to control play in the offensive zone every time he touches the puck.”

Cheveldayoff has a long history of selecting players from the USNTDP. Jacob Trouba, Jack Glover, Jack Roslovic, Lucius, and McGroarty were all selected from the same program, and everyone but Glover was selected in the first round.

Moore is ranked eighth overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 12th in The Hockey Writers‘ May rankings.

Brayden Yager: Centre, Moose Jaw Warriors

Braden Yager is another 18-year-old centre who may be available. The right-shooting product from Saskatoon, in his third season for the Moose Jaw Warriors, scored 28 goals and added 50 assists for 78 points in 67 games, and lit it up in the playoffs, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists for 16 points in just six games.

Yager also played a key role in Canada’s gold medal win at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring five goals and adding four assists in just five games.

Brayden Yager, Team Canada (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

Yager is known for his two-way ability, strong shot, and willingness to use it. He has also been feted for his ability to identify simple passing plays that lead to scoring opportunities. While he is not a particularly strong skater, he is active in all zones and is known to aggressively pursue the puck carrier and for his strong back check. He stands 6-feet but weighs just 165 pounds, meaning he’ll need to bulk up in the years to come. THW’s Horn writes:

“His transition game, defensive play, and wicked wrist shot make him the most important player on his WHL team on many nights. Yager’s playmaking vision is solid but will likely never be his calling card — that would clearly be his shot. He works hard when he’s on the ice, making high-effort plays without the puck that give me more confidence that he will continue to play as a center in the NHL. He has a great release on his shot, and he has a knack for manipulating shooting lanes or goalie positioning in just a split second to give himself a better scoring chance.”

Yager is also capable of playing wing, which carries less responsibility and could allow him to tap into his offensive potential even more (the Jets have done the same with Perfetti.) This has led to some uncertainty as to Yager’s ultimate draft position — how high he is chosen by a team wanting him as a centre could be different than how high he is chosen by a team wanting him as a winger.

Yager is ranked 11th overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 21st in The Hockey Writers‘ May rankings.

Riley Heidt: Centre, Prince George Cougars

Riley Heidt was one of the WHL’s best playmakers in 2022-23, tying Connor Bedard’s assist total of 72 for best in the league.

In his third season for the Prince George Cougars, the 18-year-old also scored 25 goals to finish with 97 points in 68 games, second on the team, and added eight points in nine playoff games. The Saskatoon product also represented Canada at the 2023 U18 World Junior Championship in Switzerland, winning a bronze medal.

Riley Heidt, Prince George Cougars (Bob Frid/CHL)

Heidt is known as a versatile play-driver who is a pain to play against. He is noted to be in constant motion and as an excellent skater. THW’s Horn writes:

“Riley Heidt’s excellent acceleration and edge work make him a natural choice as the lead puck carrier for zone entries and he has excelled in that role with the Prince George Cougars. His playmaking skills either at full speed or after settling in the offensive zone are impressive and make him a very mobile and shifty threat whenever he has the puck. Good habits away from the puck lead me to believe he will be a reliable NHLer with top-six forward upside.”

Heidt is ranked 21st overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 19th in The Hockey Writers‘ May rankings.

Gabe Perreault: Right Wing, U.S. National Team Development Program

Another player from the USNTDP, Gabe Perreault may not be available at 18th overall as he improved his draft stock with a quite frankly ridiculous season. Still, due to Cheveldayoff’s penchant for drafting players out of the program, there’s a strong chance the GM would choose Perreault if he falls.

Gabe Perreault, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The 18-year-old son of long-time NHLer Yanic Perreault put up “video-game numbers” in 2022-23. He recorded 53 goals and 79 assists 132 points in 63 games — yes, really — with the USNTDP U18 team and 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points in 23 games with the USNTDP Juniors USHL team (which seems low in comparison, but is still highly impressive.) His 132 points are the highest single-season individual total in USNTDP history.

The left-shot right winger, who is committed to Boston College for next season, is noted to possess an arsenal of skills that make him a consistent threat and lethal on the power play. He is a quick decision-maker, a creative stick-handler, and has an ability to “think the game” at high speeds and a high level. THW’s Horn writes:

“Gabe Perrault looks like someone who could be a power play specialist at the next level with great skill and smarts in the offensive zone. He can pick apart opposing defences with pin-point passes and sly fakes, and his effort level is admirable. Perreault is one of the most creative and intelligent players in this year’s draft he is great at worming his way out of trouble when defenders collapse around him, either with a pass or his lightning-quick hands.”

Perreault is ranked 10th overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 11th in The Hockey Writers‘ May rankings.

Tom Willander: Defenseman, Rögle BK J20, Swedish Hockey League

A defenseman is not the Jets’ top need at this draft. They currently have a back-end logjam as veterans with term (Brenden Dillion, Neal Pionk, and Nate Schmidt) are preventing younger d-men with upside (Declan Chisholm and Ville Heinola) from making the jump.

That being said, Tom Willander is worth a look as his skill set screams “top-four defenseman of the future.”

The 18-year-old Swedish product played mainly for Rögle BK’s J20 team in 2022-23 — scoring four goals and racking up 21 assists in 29 games with a plus-seven rating — and also played at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2023 U18 WJC. While he is less flashy than fellow draft-eligible Swedish defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka and has not garnered as much attention, he is noted to be a confident, steady, and mobile two-way defender with great situational awareness.

Tom Willander, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-1 right-hander is also smooth in transition and owns a long stride and strong foot speed that allows him to lead attacks through the neutral zone. When combined with his strong passing ability, it makes his overall game sound akin to Josh Morrissey, who was allowed by new head coach Rick Bowness to jump up in the play with regularity and had an All-Star season because of it. THW’s Horn writes:

“Tom Willander is one of the very best skaters in the draft this year, which allows him to carry the puck out of his own zone and lets him take some risks offensively while still recovering quickly enough on the back-check. He’s got a good two-way game, though he’ll likely provide more value on defense than offence. Willander burst onto the mainstream stage following his excellent showing at the U18s where he anchored Sweden’s second pairing and competed with Axel Sandin Pellikka for the title of the best defender on the team.”

Willander is ranked 12th overall among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 18th in The Hockey Writers‘ May rankings.

5 More Potential Targets

Colby Barlow — Left Wing/Right Wing, Owen Sound Attack

Oliver Bonk — Defenseman, London Knights

Callum Ritchie — Centre, Oshawa Generals

Dmitri Simashev — Defenseman, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl

Matthew Wood — Right Wing, University of Connecticut Huskies

