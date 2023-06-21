Jack Harvey’s Mindset & Journey Setting Tone for 2023 NHL Draft

When a stacked draft class like the 2023 group occurs, many focus on the first two rounds being the most important for their teams’ selections. However, the later rounds (four through seven) are just as important, and those players don’t always get the attention they deserve. One of the prospects in this year’s class that falls into that category is Chicago Steel forward Jack Harvey. The forward joins several teammates, including Adam Fantilli and Jayden Perron, as ones to watch. Although you may be more familiar with the other two names mentioned, Harvey is one hockey fans should get acquainted with.

I watched the Steel play in May during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Youngstown Phantoms. Although the Steel was filled with star talent like Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to be a top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Harvey is right in his wheelhouse, as he is the one that stood out all game. I got a chance to speak with him and share a bit of his story with the draft approaching.

Harvey’s Chicago Steel Breakout

If there is one thing you should know about Minnesota native Jack Harvey, it’s that he had a breakout season. He has been with the Steel since 2020 and has steadily improved yearly. He went from 17 points to 49 points to 74 points this year. His 40 goals, 34 assists, and 74 points in 62 games were fourth-best in the USHL (United States Hockey League), and his 40 goals were only six less than Celebrini. He was also second-best on the Steel in scoring in the Clark Cup Playoffs with four points (two goals, two assists) in six games.

Jack Harvey, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

With him having such a fantastic year, I asked him what this season was like for him, and he responded, “as the games and seasons have gone by, I’ve just continued to build on my game. I think a lot of that has to do with my mindset and the work I have put in daily. I think I go to the rink every day with the mindset of getting just a little bit better every single day. I think that’s a good way to go about it, especially for myself because then I think as it goes on, you see how much better you have gotten over the time you have spent working on different things, and every little thing continues to add up until you become a finished product, or you just continue to grow your game. With my game, I think the continual climb and elevation of my game has been a huge part of my success, I believe.”

Something that stood out to me when talking to Harvey is that the theme of “working to get better every day” was a common denominator. It’s a goal and a standard that he holds himself to, but it was also engrained from his time with the Steel.

Harvey elaborated, “I don’t think there is any organization in junior hockey like the Steel. Obviously, I have a little bit of personal bias, but I really think that the development and everything they do for the players is top-notch. I don’t think anyone can even come close to what they do for you as an individual. They really put development first, and as we talked about earlier, just getting better every day, that’s really like their motto and putting that at the forefront. With their development path, they have a different path for everyone, and every player’s path is different. They understand what players need and what they can do to help out, and that’s where I think they’re just so amazing. They really understand the players they’re working with. They know how to help them become their best player through their development model.”

He is the type of player that is never satisfied, and his growth on and off the ice this season is evidence of that.

Harvey’s Game Style

From watching Harvey play against the Phantoms, he had two points in a 5-2 victory, and he is a puck magnet. Wherever the puck is, he is there and in on every play. He is fun to watch because he puts in the extra work to make something happen with an excellent shot to match.

I asked him how he would describe his game, “myself as a player, I think like a lot of players on the Steel, I think I have a very high [hockey] IQ. I think that really helps with the way that I play the game. My IQ helps me put myself in situations where the puck is going to be or where I can help a teammate make a play, get open, or be available for the puck to come to me. I think that all stems from my hockey IQ and knowing how the game works. I think, as well as my IQ, I think that helps my skill take over as well because when I have the puck on my stick, there’s a lot of plays that I can make. I think I’m a playmaker. Going off of my IQ as well, I think I put myself in positions to score or be where the puck is going to be to help create chances offensively.” Some of the hockey traits he has become known for are his skating, puckhandling, and creativity, and all were on display during the game. He also became a staple in the top six.

Jack Harvey, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Harvey is a playmaker on the ice, but he is also a leader, according to Steel head coach Mike Garman. It’s a role he has grown into and one he takes seriously.

“Yeah, I think especially this year, my leadership role was elevated a lot. The last couple of years with Chicago, we obviously had a lot of great players and leaders, and that was kind of their role over me. This year, being in an elevated role, being a more important player with a very much increased role, I think leadership just comes with that, and that was big focus for me just as a person and as a player this year was working on my leadership, becoming the best teammate and help-driven person that I can be, so I can help out the younger guys or help out guys with anything that they need. Help motivate people, yeah, that was a big focus for me this year.”

Leadership and gameplay go hand in hand with hockey success, and Harvey has those two elements down to a tee.

Harvey Isn’t Your Typical Player

One thing from watching Harvey is that he has a unique ability to stand out on his own, but he prefers not to. He isn’t always comfortable talking about himself or his successes but gleams at the chance to talk about his teammates and his team’s victories. It’s part of why he loves the game of hockey so much.

“I just love the entire game; the fast pace and play. I love scoring goals. I love playing with a team. Watching your teammates succeed and watching yourself succeed, like playing as a team to win. Everything that makes the game exciting is what I love. Really, there is no other sport that I think can compare to it.”

He mentioned that the recipe for success in his eyes comes from being able to complement and bring out the best in his teammates and vice versa, making him the ultimate team player. Another thing to note about Harvey is the draft is not something he sweats. In fact, one of Harvey’s best attributes is finding solace in confidence. His perspective was eye-opening.

When asked if he had expectations with the draft this year, he replied, “Not really. I’ve gone through this process before. This is my third year being eligible for the draft. I think all three years, I have been in a situation where I could get drafted or I could not. So, really I’m going in with no expectations at all. Whether I do or don’t get drafted, it’s not the endgame at all for me. It doesn’t validate anything for me, regardless. I think I know the player that I am, and I know the potential that my game has, the work that I put in, and all that behind the scenes. So, I don’t have many expectations. Whether I do or don’t, it’s not going to make or break my career. I have a lot of confidence in my game and my potential.”

“For the draft, specifically, so much is out of your control. You can control your game, but you can’t control how people see you, or if they think you’re able to be drafted or this and that. But I think there is so much to be had when you have confidence in yourself.” Harvey is certainly wise beyond his years, and his perspective on things sets him apart from many players.

Macklin 3/5 unreal move honorable mention to the extra effort play by Jack Harvey. Mack broke the USHL record for U17 scoring (leads league in points and goals) and Harvey has since broken Steel record for career goals 🔥 this was so filthy Jayden Perron couldn’t believe it pic.twitter.com/jEKaxdWBxq — Rachel Greenstein (@rachelgreens76) March 22, 2023

Harvey is going to Boston University next season, and his development is just starting. The 20-year-old can play wing or center (he does not have a preference) and is eager to continue to build off an exciting season, focusing on becoming a more complete player and being able to play in all situations, working to do anything to help his team win.

Harvey is on Pace to Be a Draft Steal

You hear stories all the time of NHL players that have been passed on multiple times in the NHL Draft but have had successful NHL careers: Andrew Shaw and Yanni Gourde come to mind, and Harvey could be the same. His play this season likely caught the eyes of NHL scouts this season. The Athletic recently outlined that he was one of the USHL’s most underrated NHL prospects. (from ‘2023 NHL Draft overagers: 12 prospects worthy of a second look’ – The Athletic – 06/11/2023). Hidden gems like that make the best draft picks.

There are a lot of elements to Harvery’s game. He is very skilled, extremely humble, a hard worker, a leader, and a selfless teammate. A player that helped the Steel to a Clark Cup Championship in 2021, and although he prefers to fly under the radar, he is more than happy to let his game do the talking for him. He is also a student of the game. He mentioned he loves watching NHL players like Sidney Crosby and Jack Hughes, but noted that every player excels at different things and likes to implement parts of his game from everyone, showing his intuitiveness for the game. Any team who drafts him will be better for it. He is ranked number 146 on the NHL Central Scouting list, which is a fifth-round projection. The Chicago Blackhawks have fifth, sixth, and seventh-round draft picks this year, so he could be an option for them.

Whether it’s going to college, playing hockey, or even participating in one of his favorite hobbies, fishing, nothing stops him from striving to get better every day, and that is just the Harvey way.