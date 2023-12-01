Blackhawks News & Rumors: Perry, Kane, Beauvillier & More

It was a rollercoaster-type ending to November for the Chicago Blackhawks, who sit at 7-14-0 nearly two months into the 2023-24 season. From Corey Perry’s tenure with the team ending to a franchise legend joining another Original Six club, the news cycle was in full swing and then some this past week. Let’s discuss everything that went down in the latest edition of Blackhawks News & Rumors.

Perry’s Contract Terminated

After just 16 games, Perry’s time as a Blackhawk is over. The team waived the 38-year-old forward on Tuesday (Nov. 28) after an internal investigation due to misconduct allegations before terminating his contract. Speaking to reporters, Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson described the incident as a “workplace matter,” adding they were notified on Nov. 22 before their 7-3 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets and thus scratching him. Perry may now elect to file a grievance against the Blackhawks for wrongful contract termination.

Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Perry released a statement on Thursday apologizing to the Blackhawks, their fans, and his family for his actions. He said he has started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields, adding alcohol played a role in his behavior. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Perry was involved in an alcohol-related incident at a team event with corporate partners in attendance.

Shortly after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in June, Perry signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Chicago. He posted nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games and was one of the team’s four alternate captains along with Nick Foligno, Seth Jones, and Connor Murphy. Since making his debut in 2005-06, he has skated in 1,273 NHL games, recording 892 points while winning the Stanley Cup in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks.

Kane Signs with Red Wings

Arguably the greatest Blackhawk and U.S.-born player of all time is headed to the Motor City. Following weeks of speculation, Patrick Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. He’ll join the likes of Chris Chelios and Marián Hossa as former Blackhawks to have also played for the team’s Original Six rivals. Should all go well, his first game back at the United Center will be Feb. 25, 2024, when the Blackhawks will also retire Chelios’ No. 7. Talk about a tough ticket to get.

Related: Red Wings Sign Patrick Kane: What it Means & How He Fits

Latest News & Highlights

Previously an unrestricted free agent (UFA), Kane is coming off months of rehab following a hip resurfacing surgery on June 1. In 73 regular-season games with the Blackhawks and New York Rangers in 2022-23, he posted 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) before recording six points (one goal, five assists) in New York’s seven-game quarterfinal loss to the New Jersey Devils. He said he hopes to make his Detroit debut within the next week or so.

Following a reunion with Artemi Panarin during his Rangers’ tenure, Kane will join another former teammate in Alex DeBrincat. He’ll provide a veteran presence to a Detroit team that appears to be mostly complete with their rebuild. The Red Wings sit fourth in the Atlantic Division at 12-7-3 and hold the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot after Thursday’s (Nov. 30) 5-1 defeat of the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier

With Taylor Hall undergoing season-ending surgery and Perry out, that’s two of the four forwards the Blackhawks acquired last offseason now off the active roster. However, Davidson bolstered the team’s forward depth on Tuesday, acquiring Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick, which Vancouver later used to help acquire defenseman (and former Blackhawk) Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames. Between Perry’s dismissal and Kane choosing his next destination, the trade ended a massive news day for the Blackhawks and their fans.

Anthony Beauvillier, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 22 games with Vancouver, Beauvillier recorded eight points (two goals, six assists), averaging 13:39 time on ice (TOI) per game. The 26-year-old could make his Chicago debut on Saturday (Dec. 2) against the Winnipeg Jets; however, it’s unclear when he’ll join the Blackhawks full-time, as he’s dealing with visa issues. He has 237 points through 512 career NHL games, including a career-high 39 in 2019-20 with the New York Islanders.

Beauvillier should have a greater role with the Blackhawks compared to that of his Canucks’ tenure. It feels safe to say he’ll become a fixture on the power play, along with possibly the penalty kill. He’s also versatile and can play up and down the lineup. From Jason Dickinson to Sam Lafferty to Taylor Raddysh, the Blackhawks have done an admirable job the last few years of getting the most from players struggling with their former teams. Provided he gets more minutes in Chicago, it feels possible Beauvillier will join that group.

Dickinson’s November to Remember

Speaking of Dickinson, perhaps none of the Blackhawks’ veterans increased their stock more in November than him. He recorded 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 games last month, including his first career hat trick in Chicago’s 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 24. Dickinson also has three goals in his last five games and is tied with Philipp Kurashev for second on the team in points (12), only behind Connor Bedard (18). That would put Dickinson on pace for a career-high 47 points over an 82-game slate.

Related: Blackhawks’ GM Says A lot but Reveals Little in Latest Presser

Dickinson’s recent success has been nothing but encouraging. It wouldn’t be shocking if he regressed a little this month, but he’s definitely found his groove with MacKenzie Entwistle and Joey Anderson on the third line. Set to become a UFA next summer, a trade feels like a possibility if he keeps this up. He’d be a perfect addition for a contender looking to bolster its bottom-six.

Tinordi Potentially Close to Returning

Having missed more than three weeks, defenseman Jarred Tinordi may be nearing a return. According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Tinordi will take contact in Friday’s practice before the Blackhawks evaluate his readiness. He sustained an oblique injury in Chicago’s 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9 and had recorded just one assist through nine games prior.

Jarred Tinordi, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’ll be interesting to see how the Blackhawks handle Tinordi’s return. The team called up defenseman Isaak Phillips from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs in his place; however, the 22-year-old has impressed since and was one of the few bright spots in Thursday’s loss, finishing with five shots on goal and three hits. Perhaps this means a conditioning stint for Wyatt Kaiser, who’s had an up-and-down start to the season after impressing in training camp. Another outcome may simply be sending down Phillips despite his recent success.

Regardless of the talent gap they face, the Blackhawks will no doubt be seeking consistency in December after finishing November 4-8-0. The good news is they’ll get some home cooking; this month’s schedule features eight matchups at the United Center, including seven of their final 10 games before Christmas. After Saturday’s game in Winnipeg, the Blackhawks will conclude their three-game road trip on Sunday (Dec. 3) against the Minnesota Wild before beginning a four-game homestand on Tuesday (Dec. 5) against the Nashville Predators.