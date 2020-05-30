Blake Biondi – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Blake Biondi

2019-20 Team: Hermantown High School

Date of Birth: April 24, 2002

Place of Birth: Hermantown, MN

Ht: 6’0″ Wt: 181 lbs

Shoots: R

Position: RW/C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Blake Biondi has been nothing short of dominant at the high school level. His raw talent and sizable frame made him far and away the most overwhelming player in the Minnesota high school circuit this past season. In his three years at Hermantown High School, he logged an incredulous 175 points over 75 games. This past season he was able to amass 37 goals and 39 assists in the 25-game regular season, then another ten goals and nine helpers during the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament. While his efforts couldn’t bring Hermantown a championship victory, he was able to walk away his final season as Minnesota’s “Mr. Hockey.”

High school didn’t provide Biondi with much competition regularly, but he was still able to showcase the toolkit that makes him a projected mid-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. Stacking up points against high school competition shouldn’t stand out, but few prospects can incorporate a 200-foot physical and poised style of play such has Biondi. He rarely loses a one-vs-one battle thanks to his excellent hands and foot speed. His strong shot and sizeable frame make him quite the threat as a front net presence. He drives the offense and makes everyone else around him better as a result of his two-way style and excellent offensive sense.

#TeamUSA leads 2-0 after the first period thanks to goals from Jake Ratzlaff & Blake Biondi! #HlinkaGretzkyCup pic.twitter.com/KPE5iHyIBt — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 5, 2019

Biondi also suited up for the U18 United States team for the Hlinka Gretzky Team but wasn’t quite as dominant against the better competition. In addition, his brief stint in the USHL was equally underwhelming. It’s hard not to question how his dominant offensive play will translate against more skilled opponents. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do at the NCAA level with Minnesota-Duluth when he becomes a Bulldog next season.

Blake Biondi – NHL Draft Projection

As it usually is for mid-round picks, projects for Biondi are all over the place. Some experts have him as high a second-round pick and as low as the fifth-round, but he’s commonly received as a third or fourth-round selection.

Blake Biondi of Team USA (USA Hockey)

In The Hockey Writers’ recent mock draft, he was taken 75th overall by yours truly. Truth be told, that’s a bit higher than some mocks have him going. It’s likely to see Biondi’s name come off the board in the fourth round.

Quotables

“Top player of the Minnesota State High School League with high end offensive instincts, strong feet, and puck skills. A 200 foot competitor with good vision and commitment to his all-around game. Has good size, a strong initial burst and will drive entires into the attack zone. Was named Minnesota’s “Mr. Hockey” after putting up 76 points in 25 games. An excellent puck handler and his speed will allow him to get to the loose pucks and close on the forecheck. A dangerous offensive driver whose overall commitment cannot be ignored. Committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.” – Bill Placzek (DraftSite)

The winner of the 2020 Mr. Hockey award, Biondi was the top forward for a Hermantown squad that lost the Class 1A title in overtime to Mahtomedi. He has outstanding pucks skills, beginning with his deadly shot and continuing with expert stickhandling and keen vision. Dozens upon dozens of prospects pile up the points against high school competition, but few are able to incorporate physicality and a high compete level while contributing in all areas of the game like Biondi. His no-nonsense approach, clutch play, and abrasiveness towards tough opposition, especially when the importance of the game increases, are just a few of the reasons why he should excel in college and beyond. – Steve Kournianos (TheDraftAnalyst)

Strengths

Stickhandling

Agility

Shot

Hockey IQ

Physicality

Front net presence

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Defensive awareness

Passing

Questionable play against better competition

NHL Potential

He’s got all the skills in the world to become a mid-line player in the NHL, however, he’ll need to prove himself against much stronger and better competition before then. How he does against NCAA competition will provide far better insight on his potential at the professional level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

