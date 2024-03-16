Blue Jackets’ Alex Nylander Has Golden Opportunity to Succeed

Alex Nylander is no stranger to outdoor games. Just last season as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he participated in the outdoor game played at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. While the Penguins eventually lost that game in overtime, it was a day he wouldn’t soon forget.

The game between the Penguins and Cleveland Monsters was supposed to be an early afternoon start. But thanks to direct sunlight on the ice, the game was delayed for several hours. There were big puddles of water during warmups that made it impossible to play. Finally at sunset, the game was allowed to go on.

Nylander now has a chance to potentially play in another outdoor game. While he needs a new contract as a pending RFA with arbitration rights, he could suit up in the outdoor game at Ohio Stadium next March. He stopped by to recall his experience from the game in Cleveland and then looked ahead to the golden opportunity he has with the Blue Jackets.

Outdoor Game Memory

“It was a weird but cool experience,” Nylander said of the outdoor game in Cleveland. “That ice. You couldn’t even skate on that ice. But then it got better. It was a little scary obviously because there was still stuff there. But the whole experience, they did a great job and it was really cool to play in a big stadium like that.”

Alex Nylander played in the outdoor game in Cleveland last season. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander hopes he gets another chance at an outdoor game as a member of the Blue Jackets.

“Of course. That’s something I look forward to. I’m just gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing here and be there when that happens for sure.”

Golden Opportunity Awaits

Nylander joined the Blue Jackets in the midst of a long stretch of games. He admitted he hasn’t had much of a chance to explore the city or eat much of the food yet because of the packed schedule. As for a first impression, “the city is really nice and everything’s right here so it’s perfect.”

Nylander has wasted no time in taking advantage of the opportunity the Blue Jackets have presented him. Going into Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks, he has six goals and eight points in his first 10 games. He has thrived on a line with Cole Sillinger and Alex Texier to start. His play helped earn him an opportunity with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau.

For Nylander, he understands how big an opportunity this is to finally show what he can do at the NHL level. He isn’t taking it for granted.

“They gave me a big opportunity here. They said that when I was coming here,” Nylander said. “They’re letting me play my game and focus on things such as D-zone. I feel that I’m able to play a little more freely out here. I’m playing with good linemates too which helps get that chemistry going right away. I just think it’s been a great time and they’ve really allowed me to play my game and be myself out there.”

You May Also Like

Nylander has had to battle throughout his career to put himself in position to take advantage of this opportunity. Saturday marks just his 109th NHL game. He’s played those 109 games in six different seasons with four different NHL teams. His belief in himself never wavered, even if it got frustrating at times.

“It’s been tough because I have always believed that (I am a good player),” Nylander said. “I’ve always believe that I can be that guy. I don’t want to compare to my brother (William) but just get into the NHL there and do that stuff. It obviously didn’t happen the same way as my brother. I really think though when I was in Chicago, I had glimpses to show what I could do. It was my first year. I was a 21-year old. I spent three years there, 2.5 in the AHL and before that in Buffalo. I thought I was really taking steps forward there.”

“But then out of nowhere I got that knee injury which kind of set everything all back. Then I had to start in the AHL again after missing a whole season. I think if that never happened it would have looked way different…I’m just really happy it’s coming out now. I know I always believed I could do this and it may come a little later than I wished for. But every path to the NHL is different and I can’t compare myself to anybody so I’m just really happy it’s finally coming together.”

Nylander Has Future With Blue Jackets

Nylander’s performance to end this season has put him in position to get his best contract offer to date. It likely won’t cost the Blue Jackets that much either.

Nylander still has a lot to prove. But in a small sample size, he’s done everything asked of him. He’s performing exactly how the team hoped he’d perform given the fresh start and primary role he’s carved out.

Nylander can play up and down the lineup as well. Of all the players trying to make a case for the future, he’s making the most compelling argument for a spot. The room is there given his upside and low price it will be to keep him.

Now it will be on Nylander to continue building on what he has started with the Blue Jackets. He likely will not have this good of a chance to make an impression on an NHL team again. That should be plenty of motivation for him to thrive with the Blue Jackets now and in future seasons.