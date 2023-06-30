Blue Jackets Have Good Options for Defense Pairings in 2023-24

This summer has been an exciting one for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hiring Mike Babcock as head coach and acquiring two big-name NHL defensemen highlight a few of the offseason moves so far. For a team that was plagued by injuries last season and missed the playoffs, the future looks bright – particularly on the back end. We’ll take a look at their depth chart and some potential pairings under Babcock’s new-look Blue Jackets.

Overview of Defenseman

On paper, the Blue Jackets have a very promising D core. Five defensemen were first-round draft picks, and four of those five were picked inside the top ten. It’s impressive and suggests there is high potential within the defensive unit but does not guarantee on-ice success. With free agency kicking off and the summer trade season just beginning, it’s possible that a few of these names will be moved before the season begins. We’ll gloss over the pool of players at each position (assuming nothing changes) and then get into potential pairings.

Left-Shot Defenseman

The Blue Jackets have three first-round NHL draft picks on the left side. Ivan Provorov was selected seventh overall (PHI) in 2015, Zach Werenski was selected eighth overall (CBJ) in 2015, and Jake Bean was selected thirteenth overall (CAR) in 2016. To have your left D be comprised of three first-rounders is pretty rare. Each player brings something different to the table, which makes for a well-balanced left side.

Werenski, as we have seen for a few years now, is an excellent two-way defenseman who can provide offense at five-on-five and in power-play situations. Although he missed most of last season due to a shoulder injury, he should have no problem picking up where he left off. Provorov is an offenisvely gifted defenseman who makes great decisions with the puck, particularly when passing. His time with the Philadelphia Flyers had its highs and lows, but an opportunity for a fresh start in Columbus should bode well for his career.

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bean also missed most of last season with a shoulder injury; however, he should be back to 100% in 2023-24. While he has offensive ability and upside, he would likely be in a more defensive role behind Werenski and Provorov. Bean is another excellent puck-mover and excels at taking away the opposition’s time and space, particularly in the defensive zone.

Right-Shot Defenseman

On the right side, the Blue Jackets have five defensemen who should see action throughout the year. The right side is comprised of two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders, and one undrafted defenseman. Erik Gudbranson was selected third overall (FLA) in 2010, and Adam Boqvist was selected eighth overall (CHI) in 2018. Recently acquired Damon Severson and Andrew Peeke were selected in the second round. Severson went 60th overall (NJ) in 2012, and Peeke was selected 34th overall (CBJ) in 2016. Nick Blankenburg rounds out the right side and went undrafted out of the University of Michigan, graduating in 2022 and stepping right into the Blue Jackets lineup.

Boqvist is similar to Werenski and Provorov in playing style, with a lot of offensive upside and excellent puck-moving abilities. With Werenski back and the addition of Provorov, Boqvist will have more help than he did last year from an offensive standpoint. This should allow him to improve his D-zone game and become a more reliable two-way defenseman.

Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gudbranson and Peeke should be tough to play against. Gudbranson’s size and Peeke’s physicality make them both menacing presences that have the ability to shut down the opposition’s offense. Severson is also in this category, with more offensive instincts and an ability to contribute when needed. With players like Werenski, Provorov, and Boqvist also in the mix, Severson should thrive with a more focused role and less offensive responsibility.

Related: Avalanche Have a Clear Path to Winning the 2024 Stanley Cup

Blankenburg, although the only undrafted defenseman of the group, has shown his ability to play at the NHL level over the last two seasons. Although he missed much of 2022-23 due to injury as well, he is an exciting player to watch and should really come into his own in the next year or two. He is a crafty, intelligent player who competes for every inch of the ice. He could also find his ice time increase under Babcock.

Potential Pairings in 2023-24

If the Blue Jackets want to disperse the talent through all three pairings and “spread the wealth”, then it’s anyone’s guess as to how they may line up. Instead, we’ve put together a top four that has the ability to match up against the top lines of other teams, with a few possibilities for the third pairing as well.

Latest News & Highlights

Werenski should be a lock for the first pairing on the left side. An interesting partner on the right side is Boqvist, who carried much of the offensive load for the D core last year with Werenski out. Werenski is able to play offensively without faltering on his defensive responsibilities, something that can be difficult for a dynamic offensive defenseman. Boqvist has room to grow defensively, and pairing him with Werenski provides some stability there. If these two can get into a rhythm early and learn each other’s tendencies, this is a dangerous combination of offensive ability without sacrificing anything on the defensive side of the puck.

Provorov would likely slot in on the left side on the second pairing. When playing at his best, he is an offensive threat with an excellent shot from the point. I think a likely partner would be the fellow newbie, Severson. Severson plays a very well-rounded game and has come into his own the last few seasons in the NHL. Pairing a player like Severson with Provorov would allow Provorov to take more risks and play more freely, knowing he has a partner who can support him and help out when needed. While there are other right-shot blueliners who fit this bill, finding some chemistry between these two offseason additions would make for a great second pairing.

Damon Severson, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The third pairing becomes a little trickier as there is only one left-shot defenseman and three on the right side competing for these two spots (potentially three if the team were to dress seven defensemen for any reason). Given the cap space that Bean, Peeke, and Gudbranson are currently occupying, it’s likely that one or two of these players will be moved this summer.

Bean is smart with the puck and makes good decisions in the D-zone with his exits and outlets. He has the potential to be more than a third-pairing defenseman, but with Werenski and Provorov healthy, it seems unlikely he’ll break into the top four. This makes him a good candidate to be moved, as there are other teams out there who could use him in an increased role – something that would benefit both the player and a new team. With this, I think Blankenburg is a great fit on the left side for that third pairing. His tenacious style of play and fearless attitude should catch the eye of Babcock, as mentioned, and he’s capable of playing his offside.

This leaves Gudbranson and Peeke competing for the spot on the right side on the third pairing. These players offer similar profiles as they are both tough to play against and can eat minutes when needed. Depending on what management is valuing at this time, the Blue Jackets could go one of two ways.

Prioritizing experience and leadership, I imagine Gudbranson would be more likely to stay. With a young D core emerging, the Blue Jackets could benefit from his leadership. He has played over 700 NHL games across 13 seasons. On the other hand, if the Blue Jackets were to prioritize longevity and potential, then Peeke is a younger option who has more time to develop and play in the league. Down the road, the Blue Jackets could get a lot out of Peeke, and he could ultimately grow into a leader. It is hard to say which way management is leaning at this point, but I would imagine Gudbranson stays and Peeke is moved. The return will be higher for a younger defenseman like Peeke, and the Blue Jackets could use Gudbranson’s experience and leadership.

Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If this were to be the case, then the third pairing would have Blankenburg on the left side and Gudbranson on the right. This would be a very intriguing pairing, as Blankenburg’s ceiling is high. He should be the crafty, puck-moving D-man he has been thus far, with Gudbranson locking it down defensively. Having Gudbranson in that third-pairing role with a more offensively capable partner will allow Gudbranson to focus on the defensive side of things. This third pairing should only get better as the year goes on and Blankenburg flourishes.

This leaves us with the following pairings:

First Pair: Werenski Boqvist

Second Pair: Provorov Severson

Third Pair: Blankenburg Gudbranson

What About Jiricek?

One prospect to note is defenseman David Jiricek, who was the Blue Jackets’ first-round selection in 2022 at sixth overall. He is only 19 years old and will likely spend more time developing with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League (AHL) next year. In his rookie campaign with the Monsters last season, he put up excellent numbers, with six goals and 32 assists for 38 points in 55 regular-season games; he did appear in four games with the Blue Jackets last year, registering no points. Depending on what happens this offseason and with injuries once the season starts, it would not be surprising to see Jiricek play more than a handful of games with the NHL club.