Blue Jackets’ Jenner Reflects on Games Record & State of Team

Boone Jenner has seen a lot in his 675-game NHL career to date. From big moments on the ice to life-changing moments off the ice, Jenner has essentially grown up with the only team he knows in the NHL.

Now, Jenner stands alone at the top of a franchise record. With his 675 games played, he passed Rick Nash for the most games played in Blue Jackets’ history.

For Jenner, he’s handling this milestone in the same way he handles everything thrown his way, in stride and with the same temperament.

Jenner stopped by on Saturday morning to discuss the meaning of holding this milestone. Then we got back to business on the ice and he talked about what the Blue Jackets need to do moving forward to get out of their recent slump.

Jenner’s New Milestone

“Never would have dreamed my first year that I’d be here breaking that milestone,” Jenner said. “So it’s definitely special to me and especially being a Blue Jacket. So to do it here with this organization means a lot.”

Jenner was drafted by the Blue Jackets 37th overall in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of OHL Oshawa. He even knew from that time that he wanted to be in Columbus for a long time.

“As soon as I got here, obviously wanted to be here for a really long time. It goes by quick. We’re in my 11th year. You think about all your past teammates that’s helped you in your early years and coaches and training staff that’s been here along the way. So it’s pretty cool to do it with them. Just to wear that Blue Jacket is a special feeling. It’s something I take a lot of pride in and I never take for granted.”

Boone Jenner takes a lot of pride in wearing the Blue Jacket logo. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The player Jenner passed to get this milestone was the great Rick Nash. While they were never teammates, Nash was traded to the New York Rangers before Jenner made his NHL debut. Jenner recognizes how much Nash has meant to the Blue Jackets. And although they haven’t spoken about the milestone yet (Nash is in the front office now), don’t be surprised if they chat about it at some point.

“Everyone knows how much Nasher has meant to this organization on the ice, off the ice, in the community, everything he’s done in Columbus and for our team. (He’s a) special player. It’s cool to have your name up there with a guy like that knowing what he meant to the city and the team here.”

Playing for One Team

Another facet of this milestone for Jenner was the fact he played his 675 games all with the Blue Jackets. It’s not often anymore that we see players be able to stay with one team for one reason or another especially considering the impact the salary cap has. He says it couldn’t have worked out any better for him.

“You’re really not thinking about that too much. I couldn’t have dreamed about it in my first year to be standing here today and have that record,” Jenner said. “You’re just trying to get better and make your teammates better everyday. And when you look back, you think of a lot of memories and things like that. For me, it’s definitely special to do with with one organization and that’s where your heart is as soon as I got here. I wanted to be here and still want to be here.”

“You’ve seen it over the years how the Blue Jackets and the community have a special bond. It’s something we want to do is get out in the community too. Our fans are unbelievable. You’ve seen them over the years as well. It’s a big city but a small town feel. It’s pretty special to do here.”

Skating tonight against the Capitals, #CBJ captain Boone Jenner has become the franchise's all-time leader in games played at 675, surpassing Rick Nash. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 19, 2023

It’s obvious the impact Jenner has had on this team. From the “Boooone” chants during pregame or when he’s announced to have scored a goal to the way he plays the game consistently, when you think of the good things for the Blue Jackets, Jenner is at the top of many lists. His teammates, coaches and the staff all recognize how special a player he is. Here’s Johnny Gaudreau.

“It’s a great accomplishment. He does it the hard way too,” Gaudreau said. “He works his butt off. He’s been a leader in this team for a long time and I’m very fortunate. Got to play (a couple) seasons with him here. Hopefully we have a lot more seasons to come.”

Business on the Ice

While breaking the games record has special meaning for Jenner, there’s important business to take care of on the ice. The Blue Jackets lost their eighth in a row Saturday night 4-3 in Washington. That puts the record at 4-10-4 with a lot of the same issues plaguing this team.

Jenner understands the frustration going around. For him, it’s about identifying the aspects where they need to be better and addressing them as a team. He does think they are prepared going into games.

“No doubt, it’s been a tough stretch. We want to get points. We needs them and want to get the results. So we have to look at our game and see where we can get better and see what we like and continue to do. And that’s what we’ve been doing, preparing. I think we’re prepared as a group for sure. And some of the good things we’ve been doing lately, there’s been a lot of them. But some of the things we can fix or learn from, that’s where we need to take this next step.”

Boone Jenner says the team is prepared to play the games despite not getting the results. (photo credit: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

“I just think as a group, we need to find a way and it’s on us. We’re in the games but we need to get points. We need to get wins. It’s on us to bear down and get some (points.) We got another chance tonight. It’s a big game for us. We’re just looking to get some wins.”

Jenner has done his part in the 2023-24 season. He has a team-leading seven goals going into Sunday’s game in Philadelphia and is just one point off the team scoring lead. He continues to play the same, consistent, low-maintenance kind of game that can draw his teammates into the fight.

While some have questioned his leadership during this losing streak, he lets his actions talk more than his words. The energy and effort he brings in games cannot be questioned. Neither can his feelings toward Columbus, the Blue Jackets or their fans. From the moment he heard his name at the draft, it was his dream to be with the team for as long as possible.

675 games later, no one has played more and his bond with the team will last forever. When Blue Jackets’ history is being discussed, Jenner will be considered one of the greatest to wear their sweater.

His full story is still to be written.