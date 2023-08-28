Blue Jackets News & Rumors: PTO’s, Training Camp & More

Welcome back to Blue Jackets News and Rumors. Welcome also to the last Monday in August. Summer is winding down and hockey business is going to pick back up.

The Blue Jackets are busy getting ready for training camp. Speaking of camp, the team made news this week on a couple of fronts in regards to training camp. Let’s jump in.

Latest News & Highlight

A Trio of PTO’s

The Blue Jackets’ roster might seem logjammed to some. However that isn’t stopping them from bringing in some players on PTO’s. Last week, three names emerged as being invited to training camp.

As first reported by Cap Friendly, G Aaron Dell, D Nicolas Meloche and F Nate Schnarr will all be at Blue Jackets’ training camp. Dell is the most interesting one of this group.

As we’ve reported on numerous times in this space, the Blue Jackets are in the market for a third goalie. Dell would fit that profile if he performed well enough at camp.

Former Sharks’ goalie Aaron Dell will be at Blue Jackets’ training camp on a PTO. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Dell has only appeared in 23 NHL games in the past three seasons combined, he has 130 games of NHL experience sporting a hockey .500 record of 50-50-13. He has split time between the Sharks, Devils and Sabres at both the NHL and AHL level. He has a career .914 save percentage in 133 AHL games.

The Blue Jackets ideally are looking for someone who can provide AHL depth along with Jet Greaves but can also come up to the NHL if necessary. Dell should get plenty of playing time in order to earn a contract for this upcoming season.

Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov are the expected 1-2 goalies for the Blue Jackets. Both would need waivers to get to the AHL. It puts that much more pressure on the Blue Jackets to find a goalie who can play in both leagues while being able to clear waivers. Given Dell’s recent play, that shouldn’t be an issue.

In addition to Dell, both Meloche and Schnarr are looking to make an impression on a PTO. Meloche was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche but has only been able to play in 57 NHL games all with the San Jose Sharks. Schnarr is joining his fifth NHL team at age 24 after spending time with the Canadiens, Devils, Coyotes and Kings. He has yet to appear in an NHL game but does have 184 AHL games under this belt.

Both Meloche and Schnarr could earn an AHL role with a good camp. The road to an NHL roster spot appears long at best. If one or both end up with Cleveland, that would help the depth of the Monsters.

Some Training Camp Details

The Blue Jackets announced some details surrounding their upcoming training camp. The team will be in Traverse City, MI for the annual Prospect’s Tournament from Sept 13-17. Sept 13 will act as a practice day and then the team will play three games in the next four days against the Red Wings, Stars and Maple Leafs. The roster playing in Traverse City will be released at a later date. You can see the Blue Jackets’ schedule below with all times eastern.

9/14 vs. Toronto at 3:30 P.M.

9/16 vs. Detroit at 3:30 P.M.

9/17 vs. Dallas at 11:00 A.M.

3 WEEKS AWAY!! 🏒🙌



Get the full tournament schedule & #DRWPT roster » https://t.co/M0plFDv3Ln pic.twitter.com/srV5PCaJmk — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 24, 2023

Then on Monday Sept 18, the Blue Jackets are hosting their Media Day where members of the front office and select players will meet with the media for the first time in the new season.

Training Camp then officially opens on Wednesday Sept 20 with medicals and fitness testing. The first day of on-ice workouts will take place on Thursday Sept 21. Then on Sunday Sept 24, the Blue Jackets and Penguins will play a pair of split-squad games, 1 P.M. in Pittsburgh and 7 P.M. in Columbus.

Side Dishes

The Blue Jackets will have a trio of prospects representing them at the NHL/NHLPA Rookie Showcase. Third-overall pick Adam Fantilli will be joined by Denton Mateychuk and Stanislav Svozil at the MedStar Capitals Ice Complex in Arlington, VA. The event will take place on Sept 5.

The only other team who will have three prospects at the Rookie Showcase will be the Montreal Canadiens with Owen Beck, Sean Farrell and Filip Mesar all invited.

The Blue Jackets and Fanatics officially opened their doors to a new Sportsbook in the Arena District. After a special preview day on Thursday, doors were opened to the public on Friday. The complex is over 5,000 square feet and features four betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks and over 20 TV’s that include a giant LED monitor. They will be open from 12 P.M. – 10 P.M. weekdays and from 11 A.M. – 10 P.M. on weekends. Both Ryan Shazier and R.J. Umberger placed ceremonial first bets for $20 each.

You Might Also Like