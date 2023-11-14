Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Roslovic, Jiricek & More

Welcome back to another week of Columbus Blue Jackets News & Rumors. This edition will focus on a significant injury and a bit of a strange week for one of their top young players.
Hockey players are some of the toughest guys in the world when it comes to playing with and through an injury. This popped up on Sunday night for the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden.
Roslovic on Injured Reserve
On Monday, the Blue Jackets announced that forward Jack Roslovic would miss 4-6 weeks due to a fractured ankle suffered in the game against the New York Rangers. He blocked a shot with his ankle and then played the rest of the game including the rest of the shift in his own end trying to prevent a goal.
Latest News & Highlight
These types of situations are common with potential ankle injuries. Players can finish games despite the injury. Nick Blankenburg experienced this last season. However as soon as the skates come off and the extent of the damage is observed, players can miss multiple weeks.
Roslovic was playing some of this best hockey of the season and since joining the Blue Jackets. His bursts of speed have been evident. He could have had a goal or two Sunday had it not been for multiple Jonathan Quick saves from in close. This will allow one of Emil Bemstrom or Mathieu Olivier to re-join the lineup Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sunday night was Roslovic’s 400th NHL game. He has 2-6-8 in 14 games this season. Given the timeline, we should expect to see him back sometime in December depending on how his healing and rehab go.
Jiricek’s Strange Week
Defenseman David Jiricek got the news any young NHL player wants to hear. “Go get a place.” He played in his 10th game tapping into his entry-level contract.
But then suddenly, Jiricek went to the AHL. What gives?
Patrik Laine was ready to return and the Blue Jackets needed a roster spot. Since Jiricek had an opportunity to play in Belleville on Sunday, it was their chance to assign him there and then call him back after Sunday’s game. That’s exactly what the team did.
Jiricek was recalled to the Blue Jackets on Monday with Roslovic being moved to injured reserve. The question we will not get an answer to anytime soon is what roster move would have been made had it not been for the injury?
You Might Also Like
- Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Roslovic, Jiricek & More
- Blue Jackets Need to Move Beyond Moral Victories
- Blue Jackets’ Bean Making Underrated Contributions
- Blue Jackets Handled Johnson Correctly After Sillinger Mishandling
- Blue Jackets Must Prioritize Optimizing Johnny Gaudreau’s Offense
Still, to be told that he’s sticking around and then is back in the AHL days later seems to indicate some mixed messaging. I shared a theory about this wondering if they wanted to keep an extra forward on the trip in case of injury.
The Blue Jackets want Jiricek playing NHL minutes. Expect him to draw back in on Tuesday against the Penguins. The team is 0-4-1 without him in the lineup this season.
It will re-open the question about the two defensemen that will be scratched. Since the Blue Jackets want Jiricek playing, they are carrying eight defensemen. Perhaps the bigger story is that a deal hasn’t been agreed to yet. How much longer can they go carrying eight defensemen like this? Stay tuned.
Side Dishes
- The Blue Jackets have held a lead in four straight games. They are 0-2-2 in those games.
- The Blue Jackets had five wins in their first 15 games last season. They have just four wins in their first 15 games this season.
- In one-goal games, the Blue Jackets are 1-2-4 on the season.
- On a positive note, the penalty kill has been excellent. The Blue Jackets killed all three chances against the Rangers. For the season, they are killing at a rate of 89.1%, which is third overall. Only Dallas and Boston have been better at over 90% each.
- An area of concern for the Blue Jackets, faceoffs. They are seventh worst in the NHL winning just 46.5% of draws. Where this has been most noticeable is late in games and in overtime. The Rangers were able to tie the game Sunday with 11 seconds left thanks to the faceoff dot. Had the Blue Jackets won a draw or two and were able to clear the puck, perhaps it’s a different result. Coach Pascal Vincent cited faceoffs as an issue during Sunday’s postgame.
- Another concerning stat, 13% conversion rate on the power play. That’s sixth worst in the NHL. Too much talent on the Blue Jackets to struggle this much. We’ll see if Mark Recchi’s effect will start to rub off on the team.
- Good news? Elvis Merzlikins has helped the Blue Jackets get points in six out of his nine decisions. The not so good news? He’s 3-3-3 on the season with a 3.15 GAA. He was outstanding Sunday night stopping 37/40. It’s a better start to the season for him. His save percentage on the season is back over .900. The team will need much more from him to start stacking wins together. Spencer Martin played against Dallas and Detroit and allowed five in each game.
- The Blue Jackets have four games in six nights this week. It’s a big week for them to right the ship and stay in the race. They get three divisional games with the Penguins, Capitals and Flyers all on the schedule along with a game against the Arizona Coyotes. Like we said in Monday’s Long Read, the team needs wins. The more the losses pile up, the more the heat in the kitchen will rise. Wins will help make a lot of things better.