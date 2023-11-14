Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Roslovic, Jiricek & More

Welcome back to another week of Columbus Blue Jackets News & Rumors. This edition will focus on a significant injury and a bit of a strange week for one of their top young players.

Hockey players are some of the toughest guys in the world when it comes to playing with and through an injury. This popped up on Sunday night for the Blue Jackets at Madison Square Garden.

Roslovic on Injured Reserve

On Monday, the Blue Jackets announced that forward Jack Roslovic would miss 4-6 weeks due to a fractured ankle suffered in the game against the New York Rangers. He blocked a shot with his ankle and then played the rest of the game including the rest of the shift in his own end trying to prevent a goal.

These types of situations are common with potential ankle injuries. Players can finish games despite the injury. Nick Blankenburg experienced this last season. However as soon as the skates come off and the extent of the damage is observed, players can miss multiple weeks.

Jack Roslovic will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured ankle. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Roslovic was playing some of this best hockey of the season and since joining the Blue Jackets. His bursts of speed have been evident. He could have had a goal or two Sunday had it not been for multiple Jonathan Quick saves from in close. This will allow one of Emil Bemstrom or Mathieu Olivier to re-join the lineup Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Sunday night was Roslovic’s 400th NHL game. He has 2-6-8 in 14 games this season. Given the timeline, we should expect to see him back sometime in December depending on how his healing and rehab go.

Jiricek’s Strange Week

Defenseman David Jiricek got the news any young NHL player wants to hear. “Go get a place.” He played in his 10th game tapping into his entry-level contract.

But then suddenly, Jiricek went to the AHL. What gives?

Patrik Laine was ready to return and the Blue Jackets needed a roster spot. Since Jiricek had an opportunity to play in Belleville on Sunday, it was their chance to assign him there and then call him back after Sunday’s game. That’s exactly what the team did.

Jiricek was recalled to the Blue Jackets on Monday with Roslovic being moved to injured reserve. The question we will not get an answer to anytime soon is what roster move would have been made had it not been for the injury?

Still, to be told that he’s sticking around and then is back in the AHL days later seems to indicate some mixed messaging. I shared a theory about this wondering if they wanted to keep an extra forward on the trip in case of injury.

The Blue Jackets want Jiricek playing NHL minutes. Expect him to draw back in on Tuesday against the Penguins. The team is 0-4-1 without him in the lineup this season.

TRANSACTIONS: #CBJ have placed forward Jack Roslovic on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from @monstershockey.



Roslovic suffered a fractured ankle in Sunday's game at the NY Rangers and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.https://t.co/Q02pmwP1Nz — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 13, 2023

It will re-open the question about the two defensemen that will be scratched. Since the Blue Jackets want Jiricek playing, they are carrying eight defensemen. Perhaps the bigger story is that a deal hasn’t been agreed to yet. How much longer can they go carrying eight defensemen like this? Stay tuned.

