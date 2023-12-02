Blue Jackets Now on Clock to Decide Goaltending Future

This moment was going to happen sooner or later. On Saturday, the Columbus Blue Jackets have started the clock on deciding their immediate goaltending future.

The Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Daniil Tarasov on long-term injured reserve retro to Oct 12. They then assigned him to the Cleveland Monsters for a conditioning assignment.

It was only a matter of time before this news became official. Tarasov had been skating with the Blue Jackets for a little while now. But the time has come for the team to determine if he is fit to play.

How LTIR Conditioning Loans Work

Because Tarasov’s conditioning loan is an LTIR loan, it does work differently than a regular conditioning loan. Articles 13.8 and 13.9 of the CBA differentiate how each loan works.

A regular conditioning loan as outlined in Article 13.8 indicates that upon a player’s consent, the team can assign them to their minor league club for not more than 14 days. Circumstances around that can be reviewed by the NHL if there is suspicion the move is to evade waivers.

However an LTIR conditioning loan as outlined in Article 13.9 indicates a different timeline. The time period of the loan is the longer of six days or three team games. This means the Monsters’ next three games, not just the games Tarasov plays in himself. Then if necessary, the Blue Jackets can apply for a one-time, two-game extension with the commissioner’s office.

Daniil Tarasov can be in Cleveland for up to the Monsters’ next five games. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Therefore the maximum number of games Tarasov can be in Cleveland is five games. This time will allow the Blue Jackets the opportunity to determine if he is fit to play. Tarasov also does not count against the team’s 23-man roster in this situation. Once he is fit to play, he must be added back to the roster.

If still more time is needed, then the Blue Jackets could add Tarasov back to the roster and then loan him to Cleveland for up to an additional 14 days on a regular conditioning loan. The NHL would likely review the circumstances around that should it get that far.

Blue Jackets Now on the Clock

It will soon be decision time for the Blue Jackets when it comes to their goaltending. With Tarasov’s conditioning loan underway, the team will have to decide how to proceed given they have three goaltenders.

Let’s start with the Monsters’ schedule. Their next five games are as follows.

Saturday 12/2 vs. Utica.

Sunday 12/3 vs. Utica.

Wednesday 12/6 at Hartford.

Friday 12/8 at Wilkes-Barre.

Saturday 12/9 at Hershey.

The last two games are assuming an extension is requested and granted. This means the Blue Jackets are potentially within a week or so of deciding what their immediate future in net looks like if they don’t utilize the regular conditioning loan option afterwards.

What options do the Blue Jackets have? Given Elvis Merzlikins is their number one and has played much better of late, he isn’t going anywhere. Tarasov is still thought of as a big part of the Blue Jackets’ future. President of Hockey Operations John Davidson even alluded to Tarasov’s return in a recent pregame interview with Jeff Rimer on Bally Sports Ohio.

This puts the attention on what will happen with Spencer Martin. He was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jackets knowing Tarasov wouldn’t be ready for the start of the season. The team knew they’d eventually get to this point. While they like Martin a lot and has played well in his time, it seems that he would be the one to go in some capacity.

Spencer Martin’s immediate future is now cloudy at best. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

While it’s true that the Blue Jackets could choose to place Tarasov on waivers since he is just coming back from injury, he’s young enough that there could be teams that see the upside and claim him. The Blue Jackets wouldn’t want to risk losing him. This points to Martin being the odd-man out since carrying three goalies is not ideal given the logjam on the rest of the roster.

It’s pretty clear Martin would be claimed if placed on waivers. The Canucks could reclaim him and send him to the AHL. Or another team could step in and claim him to play NHL games now. This points to the Blue Jackets looking for potential trade options. The Oilers could be in need of goaltending and they’ve been around the Blue Jackets a lot. Is there a fit? Maybe. But that’s not guaranteed.

Regardless, that’s a tough situation for Martin to be in knowing his future is clearly in question. What jersey will he be wearing soon? The Blue Jackets will decide that and the clock has started to tick.