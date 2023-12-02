Oilers Still in on Habs’ Montembeault After Extension

Although it seems like the Edmonton Oilers have honed in on the Columbus Blue Jackets and what they have to offer in terms of potential players at any position, you can’t count Edmonton out from still pursuing a goalie on the Montreal Canadiens.

It may have been believed that Sam Montembeault was the target for the Oilers all along from the Canadiens and three Oilers’ scouts were at the game between the Canadiens and Blue Jackets on Nov. 29. Maybe the asking price was too high for Montembeault before his new contract extension. He was going to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of this season until signing for three years at $3.15 million AAV.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While many think that the Oilers are now out of the running for Montembeault just because he signed a great deal in Montreal, I have to disagree. The contract the Canadiens’ starter and best goalie just signed is a very attractive one. Three years is maybe the perfect term for a somewhat proven goaltender of his age nowadays. You never know when a goalie can completely lose their game and force the team to send them down to the American Hockey League (AHL) to rediscover it (Jack Campbell). If something like this happens, moving that contract is much easier. While I’m not counting on that happening with Montembeault, the big selling point to this argument is that he’s not locked in as a Canadien for the next three-plus years because there’s absolutely no trade protection on his new deal.

Montembeault’s Contract is Even More Attractive to the Oilers Now

People like Chris Johnston and Eric Engels made sure to include the no protection detail in their tweets about the Montembeault contract. Whether this means they have some insider information or it’s just something noteworthy (which it is), signing Montembeault to three more years at a great price is the perfect trade bait for teams looking at a little bit of term on a goaltender. Why would the Oilers want a goalie with term on his deal? Going between the pipes isn’t exactly a coveted position in Edmonton compared to other places, and everyone has seen what went down with Campbell and the Oilers. Acquiring a goalie in a trade for the Oilers would save money, not having to deal with a bidding war in free agency and not having to convince a goalie to come play for them on a bargain.

When the Oilers scouted the Canadiens last, Montembeault was the starter for Montreal. This can’t be a coincidence. One last look before a decision is made. Remember that the Oilers scouted Montembeault before his new extension, so I wouldn’t count out that they saw something they liked, and a contract extension came at the perfect time. Yes, the Oilers need a goaltender to help Stuart Skinner, regardless of whether it’s someone on an expiring contract or with a bit of term. The quality is what matters a bit more right now as the Oilers try to climb back into a playoff spot.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A Montembeault extension at this term and price improves any return the Canadiens would get from the Oilers or elsewhere if Montembeault were to still be traded. On many teams, he can be seen as a 1A or 1B goalie and has a .910 save percentage (SV%) in nine starts this season. If the Oilers were to get a tandem of Skinner and Montembeault, that is quality goaltending and two netminders that can lean on each other through the 2025-26 season, key years for the Oilers in their Stanley Cup window.

I believe that the asking price for one of the Canadiens’ goalies was too much for the Oilers to take more seriously. Either a UFA Montembeault or Jake Allen with one more year left on his deal. With Montembeault now signed for a few more years at a great price, it makes sense for the Oilers to give up someone like Xavier Bourgault in a deal. The Canadiens have had their sights set on this prospect from the Oilers for a while (from “Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens working on a blockbuster trade? NHL insider digs in”, Edmonton Journal, Nov. 22, 2023). I would rather the Oilers pay the price to acquire solid goaltending at a combined cap hit of under $6 million AAV during their window to win than be stingy and not do everything they can to win.

The Oilers are still in Cup or bust mode, and if everything isn’t being done to make this team the best it can be, it may be time for someone else to come in and get the job done. The Oilers are nearing a trade however you look at it. We can only hope that it is a good one. Montembeault, on his new extension, is among the top targets on my list.