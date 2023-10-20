3 Takeaways From Blues’ 6-2 Loss to Coyotes

After mildly warm fanfare to the first two games of the season, the St. Louis Blues’ third game of the season was set to define the outlook of the club across at least the first half of the season. Some concerns lay within the offensive output (particularly on the power play), but what became unexpectedly and proportionally encouraging through the first two games was the noticeable adjustment on defense and performance in goal.

However, the Blues distilled this encouragement, reverting back to the concerns expressed just two weeks ago across the fanbase in an abysmal 6-2 loss in which they lacked pace and rarely presented a threat to the Coyotes offensively. Brayden Schenn and Craig Berube noted a stark inability to execute at sufficient quality and speed with the puck to the post-game press. Such a loss highlights several defects in the lineup, which, if unresolved, will likely be the demise of the club this season.

Here are three takeaways from last night’s game against the Coyotes.

Pitiful Special Teams Results Early

Across the first three games of the season, the Blues have failed to score on the power play and currently hold the worst penalty kill in the league. Despite the sample size to make overarching judgments, it is no less frustrating to see a team with high-end talent capable of consistently converting on opportunities with a man advantage fail to do so.

Most of the damage to the penalty kill came on Thursday night (Oct. 19) – the Blues killed just one of the four penalties they faced. They were forced back by puck carriers high, paralyzing them and opening seam passes, and couldn’t readjust to low-to-high movement. Power plays such as Arizona’s will continue to be damaging to the Blues if essential adjustments are not made soon.

Turning Quality Defense to Offense will be Exhaustive for Blues

At even strength, the Blues are faced with a curious dilemma in their transitional play. They still lack the defensive mobility and work rate required to perform at a high defensive capacity consistently, but occasional adjustments in the first two games could be fruitfully extrapolated to ease some of its defects. However, the Blues may also be restricting their powerful play up front through certain changes, preventing them from generating and producing at the rate displayed last season.

On Thursday night, specifically, the Blues generated just 1.46 expected goals at even strength; while their expected goals against mark were encouraging in exclusivity, it was indicative of how narrow the Blues’ approach to tuning their defense in the sacrifice of offense will have to be to contend for the postseason.

Jakub Vrana Applying for Top Six Role

Aside from defensive inability, Jakub Vrana was one of St. Louis’ underlying positions in a game blanketed by the opposite. He scored the Blues’ first goal and assisted on their second, placing him at the point-per-game mark across the first three games of the season.

Vrana’s activity on the rush revs the motor of the team, with the play-driving styles of those in the top six (such as Jordan Kyrou and Brayden Schenn) notably compatible with his play.

Especially in place of Alexei Toropchenko on the second line, implementing Vrana within the top six could bring prosperity to the Blues’ offensive output.

Miscellaneous Statistics

Joel Hofer allowed all six goals on 42 shots across all situations in his first start of the season, with a goals saved above expected mark of -2.11 cumulatively.

Brayden Schenn was the Blues’ only skater with an on-ice expected goals percentage above 60 percent last night.

Brandon Saad led the Blues in shots on goal, with four across all situations.

St. Louis’ next game is scheduled for Oct. 21 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 7 p.m. CST.