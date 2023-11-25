3 Takeaways from Blues’ 8-3 Loss to the Predators

The St. Louis Blues returned home from a four-game road trip for a home game matchup against Central Division rival, the Nashville Predators. The Blues headed to the Enterprise Center with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, looking to extend their winning streak to three games. The Predators, 6-4 in their last 10 games, were riding a three-game winning streak looking to extend it to four games.

O’Reilly Makes Memorable Return to St. Louis

The Blues welcomed former team captain, Ryan O’Reilly back to the Enterprise Center for the first time since he was traded ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. His return was welcomed with hugs, hellos, and even a signed Pearl Jam guitar from Brayden Schenn. However, it was O’Reilly who got the last smile as he and the Predators easily defeated his former club.

O’Reilly finished the game with one goal, a plus-three rating, and two shots on goal through 18:17 of time on ice. His power-play goal was his 10th of the season and the second of four goals scored by Nashville in the second period. The goal scored by O’Reilly in his team’s victory over the Blues marked a bittersweet moment for the afternoon. His video tribute was filled with memorable moments of his time in St. Louis as fans in attendance stood in appreciation and filled the arena with applause for the entirety of the video.

“I did watch it. It’s crazy,” O’Reilly said. “Obviously, it was such a special time here. It was such a nice thing for the Blues to do. I got a painting, too, from them before the game as well. Such a great organization. Everything they’ve done for me. Coming here I think really changed my career around. I can’t thank the organization, the staff enough for being so great to me. It was a pretty great welcome back. It was definitely emotional. It was just an amazing time. An amazing tribute. “

Blues Fail to Recover from Slow Start

The rollercoaster season by the Blues continued on Friday afternoon and against a Central Division opponent nonetheless. St. Louis outshot the Predators 18-14 in the first period but managed to score only one goal coming at 16:32 from Pavel Buchnevich. After allowing two goals within the first 7:25 of the game, the Blues allowed their third goal of the period with Luke Evangelista scoring his second goal of the season and first goal of the afternoon.

The Blues defense was caught out of position and left scrambling after Buchnevich skated toward and collided with Torey Krug and Nashville defenseman Spencer Stastney near the St. Louis bench. The hit resulted in Krug losing a glove and going off the ice for a change and the rest of the team left out of position.

Joel Hofer, who came into the game against the Arizona Coyotes, was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 15 shots. However, his teammate Jordan Binnington did not fare well either, allowing four goals on 20 shots in relief. When asked his opinion of execution or preparation as the reason for his club’s performance, head coach Craig Berube said:



“(Lack of) execution for sure,” St. Louis coach Craig Berube said. “I liked our start the first five, six minutes. They get a goal, (then) I think we kind of froze. They put it in there and then we jump in our ‘D,’ trying to poke a puck at the offensive line, give up an odd-man rush and they score again. I think we unraveled or whatever after that. But puck play and puck battles for me were not very good today.”

The Blues have now changed their goaltenders midgame three times in the past five games allowing a combined 24 goals in that timeframe.

Neighbours Continues to Earn Opportunities

Blues forward Jake Neighbours has progressively looked better and better each game of the season. Starting the season on the fourth line, he has steadily worked his way into a top-six role for his club this season and was promoted to the Blues’ top line in the second period. He was eventually rewarded in the third period on a power play goal tipping a shot in front of the net from Krug. Neighbours finished the game with 16:37 of time on ice, six shot attempts, and a team-leading five hits.

“He had another strong game tonight for me,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He was really good. Skating, battling. It looks like he’s getting there all the time. Creating opportunities. Did a great job on the PP, on that goal, around the net. So he’s playing really well.”

The power-play goal by Neighbours was not only the club’s lone special teams goal of the game, but also their first power-play goal scored at home this season, which now stands at 1-for-22 at the Enterprise Center.

The Blues will return to action on Sunday afternoon taking on the Chicago Blackhawks in another afternoon matchup at 1 pm CST. It will be the first time the two teams will meet during the regular season in 2023-24.