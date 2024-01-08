Bridgeport Islanders Can Run Offense Through Ruslan Iskhakov

Ruslan Iskhakov leads the Bridgeport Islanders with 12 goals and 16 assists this season and recently his two-goal game was the difference in the team winning and losing. Against the Charlotte Checkers on Jan. 7, he found the back of the net twice including the overtime winner to give the Islanders a 3-2 overtime win, the team’s first victory since Dec. 29 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Without question, he’s been the best skater on the team and the most NHL-ready forward among the prospects on the American League Hockey (AHL) team. The 22-year-old has a burst of speed and can both create scoring chances with his passing and find the back of the net with quick shots on the net. Iskhakov eventually can play in the New York Islanders’ bottom six and notably provide a spark on the wing if not this season, by the start of next season.

On an offense that has struggled this season, scoring only 2.43 goals per game, Iskhakov has been the bright spot. The offense isn’t built around him and it makes many who watch the Islanders wonder why not. He can become the focal point of the offense and help the team climb out of last place in the Atlantic Division.

Even with the 3-2 overtime win over the Checkers, they have a 10-19-3 record and with 23 points, they trail the next-best team in their division by 11 points. So, there’s a good argument for the team to make adjustments and build the offense around Iskhakov.

Iskhakov’s Development Taking Another Step

If the Islanders make Iskhakov the key player, he’ll be put on notice and it will be hard for the NHL to ignore his ability. He’s a smaller skater at 5-foot-8 and weighing only 170 pounds and that alone will be a tough obstacle for the team to call him up to the next level with smaller players often struggling in the bigger, harder-hitting pro game. That said, Iskhakov has a similar skillset to Mathew Barzal and could look a lot like him when he becomes a pro.

Sure, Barzal is a tough player for any prospect to be compared to. He’s been the most dynamic forward on the Islanders for the past eight seasons and this season, he’s a point-per-game player and having an All-Star-caliber season. That said, Iskhakov is the fastest forward on the team and makes a noticeable difference when he has space to operate. Moreover, he is a pass-first player who makes his linemates better, a trait that has defined Barzal’s career.

Ruslan Iskhakov, Bridgeport Islanders (Photo Credit: Bridgeport Islanders)

Building the offense around Iskhakov and asking him to take on a greater role in the forward unit will only further advantage and highlight those skills. In addition, it will help the Islanders in some areas where they struggle most, specifically in their transition from defense to offense.

Islanders Will Have a Reliable Puck-Handler

This team lacks a skater who can effectively move the puck out of the defensive zone and into the offensive zone. As a result, the Islanders often task Robin Salo or Dennis Cholowski to send the puck to the blue line with outlet passes that rarely connect with the forwards.

Robin Salo, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The alternative method for bringing the puck into the offensive zone is the chip and chase, which is a necessity for a team that lacks the skill necessary to carry the puck in. The ripple effect leaves the Islanders with less possession of the puck and difficulty starting up the offense.

An easy fix is asking Iskhakov to become the primary puck handler. He can skate up the ice with possession and start up the offense. More importantly, he will allow the Islanders to establish an offensive zone presence and more opportunities to create scoring chances.

Islanders’ Offense Will Improve

The offense has been awful this season. The 2.43 goals per game would tell the story in a league where most offenses average 3.00 goals per game or more. The last time the Islanders scored four goals in a game was on Dec. 29, when they beat the Thunderbirds 6-5 in overtime and they’ve been shut out four times this season. On the ice, a lot of their scoring chances are created with shots from the point with the hope that the puck will find the back of the net.

Running things with Iskhakov as the key player and not the defensemen will upgrade the offense as they will start to make a difference with their top playmaker leading the way. He can create scoring chances with quick passes but if the defense gives him an open look on the net, he’ll pick his spot and find the goal. Even the slightest upgrade will make a significant difference. The last five losses from the Islanders have come by one goal and the minor adjustment would’ve helped them win a lot of those close games.

More importantly, the power play will pivot into a better unit. This season, the unit, like the offense as a whole, runs through the defensemen at the point. Iskhakov works best when he has space and the man-advantage gives him more than enough room. His passing and speed would be optimized and the power play would improve if the Islanders allowed the unit to run through him.

Other Prospects Won’t Experience Much Growth

The biggest negative about making Iskhakov the focal point is that it will stunt the growth of a lot of the other skaters on the Islanders. In the AHL, it’s more important to see the prospects develop than the team win games, even though victories make everything better from the drive to the rink to the long and grueling season.

The Islanders have a handful of prospects they hope to see take a step forward this season with Matthew Maggio, who joined the team after signing an entry-level contract this offseason, and William Dufour, highlighting the group. So far, the prospects have struggled and have yet to establish a role in the AHL roster.

William Dufour, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Islanders run the offense through Iskhakov, the other skaters won’t see a lot of time to make an impact and develop. They also must become playmakers and create scoring chances for the offense and the long season will allow them to do that if the offense remains the same.

