Bruins Select Fabian Lysell with the 21st Overall Pick

With the 21st pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins have selected Fabian Lysell from Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

About Fabian Lysell

Lysell likely possesses the highest motor of any eligible prospect for this year’s NHL draft. His polarization as a prospect stems from his forcing of a trade to Lulea from Frolunda, his hometown club. However, this move game him exposure at the SHL level, rightfully after he outclassed the junior Swedish level.

At the junior Swedish level, in Frolunda, Lysell notched three goals and 13 points in 11 games. However, his production at the professional level, in a pretty small role, dwindled. He tallied just two goals and three points in 26 games. After a pretty quality U18 World Junior Championship, Lysell entered the 2021 NHL Draft.

Lysell typically finds himself in the top-10 of most rankings, however some lists place him lower, including Craig Button placing him as the 30th prospect in the class.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Lysell is an offensive dynamo with excellent awareness and the ability to hurt you offensively. His greatest asset lies in his skating abilities as he has a very smooth stride and quick movements when navigating the ice. He has great speed to evade and blow by the opposition and moves the play very quickly when the puck is on his stick. He has great balance and edges that allows him to maneuver easily in difficult situations.

“His playmaking abilities are also a major part of his game. His quick hands allows him to out play his opponent in high traffic areas, be it along the boards or in front of the net. He has great vision to swiftly make plays and easily connect with his teammates. Even in difficult situations, he always seems to make the right play. He provides great support for his teammates, as he’s there to help take some of the pressure off and creates the space necessary for him to set up a play.

“Lysell is very quick in transition and is hard to contain when he’s cycling the play in the offensive zone. He’s always in constant pursuit for the puck to battle and gain possession. While he’s not the biggest player on the ice, he isn’t afraid to be aggressive on the forecheck as he always comes out on top in those one-on-one battles.

“He’s also effective defensively, as his speed allows him to come back quickly and help on the backcheck. He has a quick stick to break plays up and can make a quick stick lift to easily steal the puck. He applies great pressure when on the defensive side providing great coverage and giving little time for the opponent to make a play.”

How this Affects the Bruins’ Plans

Lysell adds incredible upside to a prospect pool that could really use it. The Swede has an extremely high pace of play, and taken this late, has potential to be the steal of the 2021 NHL Draft class.

The 5-foot-10 winger will slot into the Bruins’ lineup in a few seasons, joining a winger core already headlined by David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Taylor Hall. Lysell could become an elite talent on a franchise well known for developing stars.