Bruins Need to Prioritize Forward Over Defense at Trade Deadline

As the 2023 NHL trade deadline is just seven days away, things are going to heat up as all teams that are playoff bound are going to try and make additions to their roster. One of those teams that are looking to upgrade and more than likely will is the Boston Bruins.

Despite holding down the NHL’s best record at 43-8-5, there are some needs that the Bruins have. A right wing for scoring depth could be added to the roster, but Boston is also in the market for a defenseman and has been kicking the tires on a pair of left-shot blue-liners. In the end, they would be better off making a forward their deadline priority over a defenseman.

Bruins Should Make Adding a Forward a Deadline Priority

The Bruins are set in their top six, barring an injury, but things get a little dicey in their bottom six, mainly on the right wing. The struggles of Craig Smith have been discussed a lot this season and just when you think he could be turning a corner, he doesn’t. It’s not for a lack of effort or trying.

Craig Smith, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

By trying, not only do I mean the player, but also the team. First-year coach Jim Montgomery has given the 33-year-old several opportunities this season. When Jake DeBrusk went down with a fractured foot and a hand injury in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 2-1 win where he scored both goals in the third period, Smith was bumped up to the first line in DeBrusk’s place.

Things did not work out for Smith with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and the trio struggled as both Marchand and Bergeron saw a dip in their production during the stretch. Smith did score a goal against the Nashville Predators, the team that drafted him in the fourth round and 98th overall in the 2009 Entry Draft, when his centering pass deflected into the net off of former Bruins’ defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Aside from that, he has struggled and struggled worse on the third line with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle. In 42 games this season, he has four goals and 10 points, a far cry from being a 20-goal scorer in five of his nine seasons in Nashville.

A major reason why the Bruins are looking for scoring depth is because of Smith. Hall and Coyle are two-thirds of one of the top third lines in the NHL and adding a right wing who can add production would only make the Black and Gold a deeper team to play against in a seven-game postseason series.

Who could fill that spot? First of all, that would require Sweeney to trade Smith, something that is easier said than done, considering that he has already been placed on waivers this season and gone unclaimed. Moving Smith would open a spot for potential trade targets like Ivan Barbashev of the St. Louis Blues, and Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes, two players that would require more than likely just draft picks going the other way. Other options could also be Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou of the Chicago Blackhawks. Does Sweeney want to make a big move, then Conor Garland and Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks could be had and would be major addition to the current roster.

Bruins Seem to Have Defenseman a Priority

Two of the top left-shot defenseman on the trade market have been linked to the Bruins, Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes and Vladislav Gavrikov of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Could the Bruins use depth on defense, yes, but a left shot over a right shot seems odd.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Acquiring either of those would require one of the current defensemen to find themselves as a healthy scratch. Who would that be? Hampus Lindholm? No. Matt Grzelcyk? Most likely not. Derek Forbort? Unlikely considering how valuable he is as a penalty killer and has been good this season 5-on-5 compared to his first season in Boston in 2021-22. Who would sit on the right side if a left shot is moved to their off-side spot? Charlie McAvoy? No. Brandon Carlo? Most likely not as he is just as valuable on the penalty kills Forbort. Connor Clifton? Maybe, but he has been playing the best hockey of his career this season in terms of offensive numbers and the physicality he brings on the back end.

The asking price for Chychrun and Gavrikov is high. For Chychrun, a player with two more years remaining on his contract and he would slot right away, makes sense. Gavrikov, a defenseman that is more likely being added for depth and sitting as a current Boston blueline makes little sense for the price, considering he’s an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season. Like Forbort, he’s a shot-blocking machine, but adding him disrupts what they have going on the backend this season.

Another and cheaper option would be Luke Schenn who is a right-shot and is a veteran and former Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is a tough and physical defenseman that would not cost a first-round draft pick.

Sweeney Should Prioritize a Forward Over a Defenseman

Adding offensive depth is the move that Sweeney should be looking to make in the next week. Of course, if the price is right, adding a defenseman is certainly a move that can be made, but they shouldn’t overpay for one. Forward depth come playoff time can be a difference-maker, just ask the Lightning. The first domino that needs to fall is moving Smith, but if that’s done, another forward should be priority No. 1.