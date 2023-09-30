3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Shootout Loss to Flyers

Through their first two preseason games, the Boston Bruins have played a limited number of their top players, which is expected. Friday night (Sept. 29) at the TD Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers, they had more regulars, including Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Hampus Lindholm, in the lineup sprinkled in with some of their top younger players.

Playing with assistant coach Joe Sacco in charge with Jim Montgomery away from the team following the death of his mother, the Bruins dropped a 4-3 decision to the Flyers in a shootout. Here are three takeaways from the second straight preseason loss for the Black and Gold.

Linus Ullmark Works Out the Kinks

Brandon Bussi and Kyle Keyser got the first two preseason games in net for the Bruins and against the Flyers, it was Linus Ullmark’s turn. In his first appearance since winning the Vezina Trophy last season, the 40-game winner from 2022-23 was tested early and often, but as the game went along, he got better and better.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It was a slow start for the Bruins in the first period and Ullmark was tested early as Philadelphia outshot them, 10-1, in the early going, but aside from two goals, the former Buffalo Sabres netminder was sharp. In the third period, he was once again peppered with rubber and stopped 14 of 15 shots. In overtime, he stopped Owen Tippett on a penalty shot with 2:12 remaining when he closed the five-hole to make the save. Later in overtime, he stopped Joel Farabee on a breakaway. He finished with 32 saves on the night and looks ready for the regular season.

Matthew Poitras Continues to Impress

The Bruins are giving prospect Matthew Poitras every opportunity in the first three preseason games and the youngster continues to shine in each game. Against Philadelphia, he centered the top line between Marchand and Danton Heinen. The 19-year-old continued to play a strong 200-foot game in all three zones and created scoring opportunities for his teammates in 17:48 in time on ice in the game and finished with a 5on-5 xGF% of 78.1%.

Matthew Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the second period, he was near the left point at even strength in the Flyers’ end when he drew the defender toward him, which opened the passing lane to the far post when his pass was not handled by Heinen. Later in the period, Heinen gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead when he scored in the slot off a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk, on a play started by a Poitras board battle win. In overtime, he was on the ice with Marchand and Lindholm and they had a good shift that ended with Lindholm getting stopped at point-blank range.

Last season for the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the 54th pick in the 2022 Entry Draft had 79 assists and through three preseason games, you can why with his vision and decision-making. Whatever ends up happening in terms of where he’s going to play this season, he has had a very good training camp and preseason.

Mason Lohrei Plays Another Strong Game

In his first preseason game against the Sabres on Sept. 26, Mason Lohrei was one of the Bruins’ better defensemen. Against Philadelphia, he once again played a strong game and this time, he was paired with McAvoy. One of the former Ohio State Buckeyes defenseman’s biggest strengths is his vision and defensive zone breakouts and he had some pretty impressive ones against the Flyers, while finishing with a 5-on-5 xGF% of 61.2%.

In the first period, he had the puck behind the Bruins net, and with two Flyers forwards bearing down on him from the boards, he was able to turn and split the two of them up the middle and lead the breakout out of the zone. In the offensive zone, he did a nice job of pinching to keep the pressure on. He will likely begin the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), but he’s one injury away from being in Boston sooner rather than later.

Bruins Quick Takeaways

It didn’t take Pastrnak long to find the back of the net in his preseason debut. He scored two goals on the power play which were vintage Pastrnak goals. In the first period, the Bruins had offensive zone pressure on the man advantage, and the pressure paid off when he took a pass from McAvoy, moved around a Flyers defender, and beat Samuel Ersson under the crossbar. In the second period, he stole a Farabee pass at the Philadelphia blueline and beat Ersson for a second time under the crossbar. It was a good first night for the Black and Gold’s top goal scorer from last season playing just over 20 minutes in the game.

As expected, puck management for the Bruins was an issue. Turnovers in the defensive end were an issue and are something that will be cleaned up over time. In the third period, Marchand lost the puck and Bobby Brink capitalized and scored on a shot from the slot. Later in the period, McAvoy lost the puck and Morgan Frost was left alone on the left side, but Ullmark was able to get over and make the save.

Three more preseason games await the Bruins before the regular season begins on Oct. 11 at the TD Garden against the Chicago Blackhawks. Regardless of where Poitras and Lohrei are when the season begins, they have impressed in the camp in the preseason. There’s a lot to like about each of their games.