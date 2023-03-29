Bunting Says He and Keefe Fine After Odd Exchange On Bench

While on the bench during a game against the Nashville Predators, cameras caught Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe trying to have a word with forward Michael Bunting. During the moments of a game, coaches talk with players all the time, but the exchange caught many fans off guard because Bunting essentially ignored his coach, refusing to look at him when Keefe was trying to get his attention and, more or less, do his job.

As often happens in Toronto, small things turn into big things and social media shared footage of the video, suggesting there might be an issue between the player and the coach.

Bunting Denies There Being Any Sort of Problem

When asked about the incident, Bunting responded, “I’ll leave that between Keefer and I, but what I will say is Keefe and I have a good relationship. He added, “We’ve known each other for a very long time, there’s not much to see there. He’s one of the reasons I came to Toronto. We’ll leave it at that.”

Keefe was asked for his take on the exchange and noted, “It’s a non-issue for me.” He added, “For me to expect a player coming right from the heat of the battle to sit on the bench and be a true gentleman right where I want to go talk to him, I’m putting myself at risk going into that situation.” In other words, Keefe is well aware there’s a time and a place to critique or offer guidance and when it’s not the right time for the player, he’s okay with that.

Has Keefe Lost The Room, Specifically Bunting?

Bunting is known as an emotional player. In fact, he’s often so emotional, it’s one of the knocks against him since he appears to take untimely penalties or could be a frustrating player to coach. He’s often agitated and complains a lot about missed calls or moments in a game, many times ruffling feathers and playing on the edge. It’s a mixed bag with the forward, sometimes good and sometimes not.

All the while, there are questions in Toronto — even after the team just secured another playoff spot — that Keefe has struggled to reach some of his players this season. Elliotte Friedman recently discussed the “tin foil hat” conspiracy theorists who appeared after two Globe and Mail pieces from writer Cathal Kelly. The link was apparently made between the Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins where “The Boston Bruins have a renewed energy this year playing under Jim Montgomery,” Friedman said. He added, “…there were some people who viewed this and said, ‘This is a sign.'”

Both Friedman and Jeff Marek suggested it was way too early to assume the Leafs were or are thinking about a coaching change, but if another first-round exit is part of the Maple Leafs’ future and it’s deemed the players aren’t the problem, it wouldn’t be a stretch to make the link between what the Bruins have pulled off and what Toronto could with a different voice behind the bench.

Should the Maple Leafs Be Concerned With Bunting?

While Bunting seems to be putting any rumors of friction to bed with his latest comments, it is fair to note that he is a pending UFA at a time when big changes could be on the horizon. GM Kyle Dubas doesn’t have a contract extension in place and he could be gone if the Maple Leafs don’t have a long post-season run. If Dubas goes, Keefe might not be far behind: he’s signed through the 2023/24 season.

If the Leafs make big changes to their roster, Bunting is probably among the first to go. Even if they don’t overhaul their roster, the salary situation in Toronto might mean Bunting moves on. He is due for a hefty raise coming off of a deal that pays him $950K per season and the Leafs have to be selective in what kind of money they offer and to what players. Paying someone who has issues with the coach might be a mistake.

Things might be fine, but if incidences like the one that happened during the Nashville game become more than a one-off, there might be a reason to grow concerned.