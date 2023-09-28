Calgary Flames Top 10 Prospects for 2023-24

There are mixed reviews on the Calgary Flames prospect pool, but the top half of the ranking stacks up with anyone else in the league. According to Logan Horn’s farm system ranking, the Flames have the 13th-best group in the NHL. For this ranking, the Flames have four players (Matthew Coronato, Connor Zary, Dustin Wolf, and Jakob Pelletier) who can impact the team this season. Coronato and Pelletier may start the season with the team and be full-time members of the Flames roster. Zary and Wolf will have to wait a little longer in the American Hockey League but will be among the first call-ups if things go south.

10. Arseni Sergeyev, Goaltender, 20 (Univ. of Connecticut, NCAA)

The seventh-round pick in 2021 has done nothing but perform well since the Flames drafted him. He dominated the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2021-22, posting a .918 save percentage (SV%) and 2.08 goals-against average (GAA) with Tri-City. He went to the NCAA with UCONN last season and went 11-6-1 with a .912 SV% and 2.61 GAA. The Flames have plenty of depth in the goaltending department, so they can take their time developing Sergeyev.

9. Aydar Suniev, Left Wing, 18 (Univ. of Massachusetts, NCAA)

The Russian came to North America for the 2019-20 season and has opted to enroll at the University of Massachusettes. His decision to come to North America paid off, as the Flames drafted him 80th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. His performance in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with Penticton last season was impressive, tallying 90 points in 50 games. His combination of puck skills, intelligence, and attention to detail will serve him well in his journey to cracking the NHL one day.

Aydar Suniev, Penticton Vees (Credit: Cherie Morgan)

If he can improve his skating, he will be a welcome addition to the Flames when he finishes school. The usual problem with Russian-born players is whether they will come over, and it’s already answered, as he is spending his time in North America.

8. Topi Rönni, Center, 18 (Tappara, Liiga)

The 2022-23 season in Finland’s top league didn’t go well for Topi Ronni, as he barely received any ice time and only managed six points in 27 games. He fared well against his peers, registering ten points in seven games with the J20 club. When he gets familiar with the top level, he is an elite shooter who isn’t afraid to throw his body around despite his small stature. If he can put more weight on his frame and adjust to playing against men, he can be a sneaky option for the Flames in a couple of years.

7. Connor Zary, Center, 21 (Calgary, AHL)

Zary made a big jump in the eyes of Calgary’s management last season, tallying 21 goals and 37 assists in 72 games. His comfort level was evident after a tough rookie season in the AHL. He showcased his playmaking ability and found his teammates regularly with elite passing.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Zary was once the team’s top prospect, but an influx of young talent and a disappointing 2021-22 season sent him down the rankings. He will likely be even more comfortable this season and try to become the Calgary Wranglers’ top option while hopefully getting an opportunity at a stint with the NHL club.

6. Etienne Morin, Defence, 18 (Moncton, QMJHL)

Etienne Morin was the unquestioned best player on his Moncton Wildcats team last season. He had 72 points in 67 games while boasting a plus-29 rating. This plus-29 rating was better than No. 2 and No. 3 on his team combined, a good accomplishment considering he averaged 29 minutes per game. Morin’s offensive game comes at a detriment at the defensive end, as he tends to force plays and get caught up ice. If he can develop his defensive game, he can be an asset to the Flames with his puck skills in transition and the offensive zone.

5. Jeremie Poirier, Defence, 21 (Calgary, AHL)

A year after breaking Thomas Chabot’s all-time scoring record for a defenceman with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), Jeremie Poirier was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie team for 2023. He was the youngest member named to the team. He had nine goals and 32 assists in 69 games with the Wranglers last season.

Jeremie Poirier of the Saint John Sea Dogs (Dan Culberson/Saint John Sea Dogs)

Poirier will give Calgary plenty on the offensive side of the puck, but his play at the defensive end will need some work before he becomes a full-time member of the NHL. If he can figure out his end-zone positioning and overall defensive IQ, the Flames will be willing to insert him into their lineup. The Flames’ problem is that their two best defensive prospects have deficiencies in the defensive zone.

4. Samuel Honzek, Center, 18 (Vancouver, WHL)

Samuel Honzek is an intelligent offensive player whose habits will suit him well at the pro level. He is always in a good position, smart with the puck, and his physical tools will help him be a dominant player. He has still looked a little raw in training camp, so a season dominating the competition at the Western Hockey League (WHL) level will go a long way in his development. He will be a great complementary piece in the team’s top six when he makes it into Calgary’s lineup. Many view his selection as a reach in the 2023 Draft, but Honzek could be one of the most reliable and consistent players selected.

3. Jakob Pelletier, Left Wing, 22 (Calgary, AHL)

As a rookie in the AHL, Pelletier posted nearly a point per game. The Flames called the young forward up to the NHL in January and preserved the hurdle of Darryl Sutter being his head coach to get ice time at even strength and power play. Pelletier’s ceiling will be even higher under a coach like Ryan Huska, who will be more lenient to younger players. Unfortunately, an injury sustained in a preseason game against the Seattle Kraken will keep him out for an undisclosed amount of time as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

2. Dustin Wolf, Goaltender, 22 (Calgary, AHL)

Much has been made of Dustin Wolf’s situation in Calgary. The reigning back-to-back Goaltender of the Year in the AHL and last season’s league MVP, he is ready for his shot in the NHL. He has a combined record of 77-20-7, with a .927 SV% and 2.22 GAA in the AHL.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wolf has two years left on his contract, which is also how many years Dan Vladar has left. If the Flames can’t find a trade partner for Vladar, Wolf may be forced to dominate the AHL for another two seasons. His resume at the AHL level could have been worthy of a No. 1 ranking, but the under-sized goalie’s ceiling at the NHL level is hard to project. Will the players in the NHL solve the puzzle of scoring on Wolf quicker than the AHL?

1. Matthew Coronato, Right Wing, 20 (Calgary Flames)

Coronato’s college career ended with an 8-1 loss to Ohio State in the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship quarter-finals. He had 36 points in 33 games with Harvard in his last season with the team. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames in March but only dressed in one game. This season, he enters as a heavy favorite to land a top-six spot in the Flames’ lineup. He had a solid Young Stars Tournament in Penticton, parlaying it into a hot start in training camp. In Calgary’s first preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks, Coronato registered a hat trick in a 10-0 win. He projects to be one of the top rookies in the league this coming season and might be a darkhorse Rookie of the Year candidate while everyone keeps their eye on Connor Bedard and Logan Cooley.

Related: Flames Takeaways From Penticton Young Stars Classic

Latest News & Highlights

With the possibility of four of the top ten becoming NHL players by the end of the season, next season’s prospect ranking may look a lot different. However, the Flames won’t complain if they can bring in a new core to supplement their current depth.