Canadiens’ Paul Byron Retiring to Take Role With Team

As Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes addressed the media in the wake of trading defenseman Jeff Petry to his hometown Detroit Red Wings, he confirmed the suspicion most fans had and that he expects Paul Byron to retire.

A hidden little gem in here was Hughes hinting that Byron will be retiring @HabsUnfiltered #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xmArVUkMs6 — Blain (@BlainPotvin_THW) August 15, 2023

While some fans are just happy to see his $3.4 million per season cap hit expire and come off the books, others are sad to see the career of “Lord Byron,” as the fans lovingly referred to him, come to an end.

Enter Canadiens Stage Left

Byron spent the majority of his 12-year NHL career with the Canadiens. In 2015, he was claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames, and the versatile, speedy forward quickly became a fan favorite.

Over his seven seasons with the Habs, he played 383 NHL games, scoring 81 goals and 160 points. He twice hit the 20-goal mark and proved to be the Canadiens’ best weapon in their bottom six.

Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

Byron’s greatest weapon was his speed. He was a constant breakaway threat, and because of this, he was used on the penalty kill, forcing opposing power plays to hesitate. He did often break free, scoring nine of his 10 career shorthanded goals in his time with Montreal. His one drawback was always his size. At 5-foot-9, he was limited in what he could do as a bottom-six forward. In the end, it was an injury he suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season that prematurely ended his career.

Before injuries derailed Byron’s career, he played an important role in helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. He provided leadership, wearing the alternate captain’s ‘A’, but he also scored one of the most iconic goals for Montreal of the 2020s. And in a poetic moment, it was a shorthanded game-winning goal that gave the Habs a win against their historic rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in a series the Canadiens came back from a 3-1 deficit to win.

Paul Byron scores the winning goal in Game One vs Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 North Division semifinal series.

Byron struggled with pain, and eventually, the then 33-year-old veteran winger was placed on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) list due to a hip injury, allowing the Canadiens to recall Arber Xhekaj.

Exit Canadiens Stage Right

As early as April 2023, Byron was facing the difficult choice of trying to return to the NHL or end his career. Having missed the entire 2022-23 season due to his hip injury, and only playing 27 games the season prior, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, even back then, doctors would not clear him to return to play.

“I still want to play, But with every day that passes, it’s difficult, I’ll have to wait a little while and make another decision…. Sometimes I think about my future, I’m 34, and sometimes there are times I can’t even walk for 30 minutes. walking at theme parks with my kids hurt. It’s worrying, I did everything I could. I keep trying in the gym. Keep talking with doctors. No, there’s no new information. My body isn’t in a better situation. But I am looking toward the future. I’m still not sure what I’ll do. We’ll see.” – Paul Byron

After several years of pushing himself to his limits, the physical toll of putting his body on the line every night and constantly competing against bigger players wore him down. The curse for every professional athlete, eventually, the spirit is willing, but the flesh is not.

The Canadiens Denouement

During the press conference addressing the Jeff Petry trade to Detroit, Hughes was asked directly if the 34-year-old forward was going to retire. Hughes provided a simple, one-word response, “Yes.” He was hesitant to provide any specifics or expand on details, stating that “It’s probably better to leave this [announcement] to Paul. His contract is over from what I know, [and] he doesn’t have plans to move away from Montreal.”

CANADIENS STRIKE FIRST…. Paul Byron buries the breakaway goal to give the @CanadiensMTL a 1-0 lead in Game 4! #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/PJZjfqciCQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2021

Byron has repeatedly expressed his desire to reporters to remain with the Habs. Once he finally makes his official retirement announcement, the next phase of his career will begin. Hughes also revealed that he will be meeting with Byron in September to discuss a potential off-ice role with the team. With the need to expand the player development department, he would be an ideal candidate to provide knowledge and first-hand experience on building skills, focusing on weaknesses, and providing insight on what it takes to not only break into the NHL but to find ways to remain by making yourself valued in a variety of ways.

Byron has made a significant impact on the Canadiens and fanbase during his time with the organization. Regardless of what his future holds, every person who has ever crossed paths with him will wish him the best of luck. Canadiens fans are also hoping that the fully bilingual Ottawa native remains in Montreal for a long, long time.