Likeliest Canadiens to Play in 2024 All-Star Game

Collectively, the Montreal Canadiens have far from impressed this season, but they’ve had their moments. Undeniably a handful of Habs above all else have been at the heart of some of the biggest this 2023-24 season so far.

Related: Canadiens Face Crossroads in 2023-24 Schedule on Current Losing Streak

Truth be told, there’s probably less and less of a case the Canadiens are a playoff team with each passing week. However, there are most certainly all-star caliber players in their midst. Granted, that’s at least in large part operating under the assumption every team has to be represented at the 2024 All-Star Game, but there is still talent there. Here are the three likeliest Habs to make the mid-season classic:

3. Mike Matheson

There’s no denying Mike Matheson has struggled this season. However, there’s equally little denying his skill based on the 15 points (five goals) he’s scored in 21 games, as he amazingly keeps up his torrid pace from last season, when he notched 34 points (eight goals) in 48 games.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matehson – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In fact, Matheson’s technically producing at a (slightly) higher clip right now, within relative striking distance of the career-high 11 goals he scored in 2021-22, just a quarter into the season. Truth be told, it was hard to envision him replicating his performance from last season, and, while defensively holes in his game are on full display, defense has little to do with the All-Star Game, especially in a tournament played at three-on-three, which is the reported format once again.

Ultimately, if Matheson does play in the All-Star Game, it will serve as the perfect showcase for his skating, which is arguably the best on the team. He may not be the likeliest Canadiens player to get the nod, but fans can do much worse (and admittedly slightly better) than seeing him in action Feb. 3 in Toronto.

2. Nick Suzuki

This would be the third straight season Nick Suzuki plays in the All-Star Game as the Canadiens’ lone representative. After all, realistically there will be only one, kind of like Highlander, just arguably less enthralling if past contests are any indication. And, considering Suzuki co-leads the team in scoring again, it wouldn’t be a shock to indeed see him make it three in a row.

Latest News & Highlight

With exception to a few understandable droughts in his career, Suzuki’s effectively been the epitome of consistency, both offensively and as the team’s resident iron man. Of course, as impressive as it is Suzuki has stayed healthy the last few seasons when pretty much everyone else hasn’t, all alone that doesn’t merit consideration during the selection process. The fact Suzuki has been the team’s best player the last few seasons and is on pace to replicate his career highs does, though.

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Suzuki’s come a long way. In fact, you can use him as a barometer to show the Habs have as a whole too. When he first made the All-Star Game, Suzuki was the only (realistic) option. Last season, it was between him and Cole Caufield, before the latter got injured anyway. This season, it could, maybe should and probably will go the other way.

1. Cole Caufield

Up to this season, Caufield’s calling card has been his goal scoring. It’s why he at least had a case to make the 2023 All-Star Game. Things have changed in that regard, though. He obviously remains a threat to score when he’s on the ice, but not to the same degree, even with a co-leading six goals on the team.

Truth be told, at five-on-five, Caufield simply hasn’t been putting the puck in the net like he had been the last few seasons (1.26 goals per 60 minutes for ninth-best in the NHL before 2023-24). However, like Matheson, he remains a significant threat at three-on-three at the very least, with several overtime goals this season to total seven already in his young career.

Canadiens Cole Caufield (136 GP)



Fastest player in NHL history with 7 career OT goals, smashing the previous record held by Frank Finnigan (222 GP) #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5oLTaTWwOU — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 10, 2023

To his credit, in the absence of the incredibly prolific goal scoring, Caufield has added new tricks to his arsenal to round out his game. He’s now more of a complete player, including on the defensive end. And, again, defense doesn’t really matter when it comes to the All-Star Game. However, when you’re leading your team in points and not just goals, while still showing the capability to light the lamp at will at three-on-three, all of a sudden it’s hard to see anyone else getting in over him.

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield – (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Caufield deserves it, which in and of itself probably isn’t a shock based on his career tracjectory. Hell, the three players on this list probably aren’t either, as they admittedly represent the team’s top three scorers. The order may turn one or two heads, but it wouldn’t be out of the question for any one of the three to get named (with Matheson placing in the Top 20 scorers among defensemen). That’s all a huge difference than in past years (for the better).