Montreal Canadiens 2021-22 Season Preview Section

by

Looking for all the best Montreal Canadiens 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Canadiens writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Ryan Poehling Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens’ Roster Offers Few Opportunities for Prospects

With a lot of veterans, it will be tough for many of the Montreal Canadiens prospects to crack the roster in 2021-22.

Ben Chiarot Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens Milestone Watch: Habs Set to Hit It Big in 2021-22

The Montreal Canadiens are one full season away from getting another chance to win, but they have many milestones to celebrate along the way.

Montreal Canadiens' Mike Reilly Boston Bruins' Noel Acciari

Canadiens-Bruins Rivalry Will Be Reignited After a Year Away

After a year spent in different divisions, the Bruins and Canadiens will rekindle their storied rivalry in the 2021-22 season.

Xavier Ouellet, Laval Rocket

5 Rocket Players That Could Play For The Canadiens This Season

If the Montreal Canadiens need depth this season, here are five Laval Rocket players who could find themselves in the NHL this season.

Jeff Petry Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens 2021-22 Defensive Pair Predictions

With the NHL season a month and a half away, last week we predicted the Canadiens forwards for the 2021-22 season. Now we try the defense.

Ryan Poehling Montreal Canadiens

Likeliest Canadiens Prospects to See NHL Action in 2021-22

Here are the five Montreal Canadiens prospects who are likeliest to see NHL action this coming 2021-22 season:

Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert Raiders

Canadiens Prospect Pyramid

The Montreal Canadiens have made an impressive 39 picks in the draft since 2018, and their prospect pool reflects that depth.

Montreal Canadiens Clarence S. Campbell Bowl

Top Canadiens Storylines Heading into 2021-22

There will be no shortage of drama this upcoming 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens season. Here are the top storylines for which to watch out.

Cole Caufield Montreal Canadiens

Likeliest Canadiens to Win an NHL Award in 2021-22

Even if the Montreal Canadiens are out a Selke candidate in Phillip Danault, a few other Habs are potentially in line for awards in 2022.

Montreal Canadiens Jonathan Drouin

Canadiens’ 2021-22 Line Predictions

With training camp a month away, it’s never too early trying to predict the 2021-22 line combinations for the Montreal Canadiens.

Mike Hoffman St. Louis Blues

5 Predictions for the Canadiens’ 2021-22 Season

To get into the spirit for next season, here are some predictions that could be possible for the 2021-22 edition of the Montreal Canadiens.

