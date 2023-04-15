3 Takeaways From Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season



For a second consecutive season since making the Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves on the outside looking in. A 5-4 loss capped off an abysmal 31-45-6 record in Martin St. Louis’ first season as the team’s head coach. Finishing in the 28th spot, the Canadiens will look ahead to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, where they will select no lower than 7th overall with their first-round selection.

In covering a full 82-game season, the 2022-23 Canadiens were an intriguing team to follow with their mix of youth and skill despite their inability to remain afloat with the other competitive teams. From multiple seven-game losing streaks to the medical staff logging in overtime, these are some of the most notable stories to come out of the year that was.

Canadiens Surpass 600 Games for Man Games Lost

Last season, the Canadiens broke the single-season record for total man-games lost when they reached the 700-game plateau, shattering a nearly 20-year-old record held previously by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2003-04 season. This year, they made a valiant effort to reach that once more as the injury bug bit down and took a chunk out of the team.

In total, 26 players missed time, including 16 forwards, eight defensemen, and goaltenders Carey Price and Jake Allen. The total amount of cap spent on injured players surpassed the $26 million mark, forcing the team to rely on player call-ups from the Laval Rocket. By the end of the season, 39 players wore the Habs jersey this year as Lucas Condotta became the final player in the last game to do so, scoring a goal on his first NHL shot.

Jonathan Drouin Failed to Re-Invent Himself

Entering his final year of a six-year contract, all eyes were on Jonathan Drouin, with high expectations of a career revival. The 28-year-old forward met his fair share of criticism after being unable to re-spark the goal-scoring abilities that saw him record 21 goals during the 2016-17 season. He potted just two goals this year, adding 27 assists for 29 points in 58 games, but couldn’t remain consistent throughout the season.

Moments of brilliance aside, the flashes of his skill weren’t enough to put him ahead of stand-outs like Michael Pezzetta, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Juraf Slafkovsky, who all were eager to earn their place on the team. As the team gears towards becoming competitive and trusting their youth, Drouin lost his place in the line-up and may have to look elsewhere for another contract.

Carey Price’s Absence Leaves Big Shoes to Fill

When Price announced he would sit out for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, a collective sigh passed through the city of Montreal. The backbone of the organization, the Canadiens would crumble without the heroics between the pipes by the man they drafted fifth overall in 2005. It’s a near-impossible task to expect someone else to take Price’s place and shine, but the team had no other choice.

The number one role was shared between Allen and Samuel Montembeault, both of whom have deals with the team that carries over into next season. While Allen holds another two years left, Montembeault had more to prove and stood out. Finishing off the remaining two games of the season, the 26-year-old showcased moments of brilliance despite the consecutive losses. With Cayden Primeau in the background, the job may become more competitive next season.

The Road Ahead for the Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have a few decisions to make in terms of contracts for next season. Cole Caufield, a star in the making, is expected to sign a long-term deal with a generous cap hit. Both Pezzetta and Denis Gurianov are also restricted free agents, while forwards Alex Belzile and Chris Tierney join Drouin as possible departures to free agency. Montreal also holds two first-round picks, leaving the door open to either add a promising young prospect or maneuver a deal to bring in some help for the future. General manager Kent Hughes will be a busy man in the upcoming weeks and months, and excitement is in the air over what he’ll be able to accomplish for the team’s shift from rebuild to a contender.