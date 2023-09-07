Canucks’ Ethan Bear: Honouring His Cree Roots

Three years ago, Ethan Bear did something no other NHL player had done before. In July 2020, the then-Edmonton Oilers defenceman honoured his Indigenous heritage by wearing his name spelled out in Cree syllabics for an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames.

#Oilers d-man Ethan Bear will honour his Indigenous heritage during tonight's #BattleOfAlberta exhibition game by displaying his jersey name bar in Cree syllabics.



🐻🧡💙 | #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/7LAtHX6jOK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 28, 2020

At the time, Bear shared, “It will be an honour to wear this jersey tonight.”

The now 25-year-old hockey player received widespread praise for his decision that night, with Canadians across the country calling the new jersey a class act. It was a beautiful jersey.

Related: Ethan Bear is Ready for Edmonton Oilers’ Roster Spot

Grand Chief Wilton Littlechild also praised Bear, the Oilers, and the NHL for the unprecedented gesture. Chief Littlechild noted, “As the International Chief for Treaties 6, 7 and 8, and a member of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, I cannot express my gratitude enough to the Edmonton Oilers and the National Hockey League for this most positive act of Reconciliation.”

Littlechild added, “Ethan brings all of us great pride with his strength and natural ability to overcome challenges. This is significant and people everywhere will be reminded when they see the syllabics on Ethan’s jersey to have courage, be confident, and be brave.”

In Bear’s Hockey Journey, Bravery Was Important

Bear was born in Regina, Saskatchewan. He often faced discrimination as a part of his hockey journey, even in the NHL. It began when he was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. After his selection, he joined the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Seattle Thunderbirds.

Latest News & Highlight

During his junior career, Bear displayed a blend of defensive expertise and offensive prowess. During his 2016-17 WHL season, he put up an impressive 70 points (scoring 28 goals and adding 42 assists) in just 67 games. He seemed ready for the NHL.

Related: Revisiting Oilers’ Foegele for Bear Trade After 2 Years

In 2017-18, Bear made his NHL debut with the Oilers, registering four points (including a goal and three assists), in 18 games. During the 2018-19 season, he played with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Bakersfield Condors. There he contributed 31 points, scoring six goals and adding 25 assists in 52 games.

Bear’s NHL Career Thus Far

Bear’s best NHL season was with the Oilers in 2019-20, when he played 71 games and scored five goals and added 16 assists (for 21 points). After one more season in Edmonton, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for Warren Foegele during the 2021 offseason.

Latest News & Highlights

With the Hurricanes, his game never gained traction. After being a healthy scratch, he was moved again to the Vancouver Canucks with Lane Pederson for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Ethan Bear, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Fortunately, he found his game with the Canucks. While his offensive statistics in the NHL were not eye-popping, he was once again able to show his on-ice presence and defensive reliability that made him a valuable asset before with the Oilers. His play with the Canucks during the 2022-23 season was solid. There he continued to contribute as a dependable defenceman.

Fast Forward Three Seasons & Bear Is Presently Out of Work

Bear’s 2022-23 season with the Canucks was marked by both promise and adversity. After being acquired from the Hurricanes, he made a strong impression as a member of the Canucks’ defence. In fact, discussions surrounding a potential contract extension were underway, and Bear’s contributions had earned praise from the team’s management.

Bear remains a talented young defenceman, but he’s currently without work. The reason isn’t that he’s not good enough, it’s more that he was injured at the wrong time. He was injured playing for Canada during the 2023 IIHF World Championship this past spring.

Related: Canucks News & Rumors: Silovs, Tanev, Teddy Bears & Pettersson

Things went south for Bear after that injury representing his country at the Men’s World Championship. Unfortunately, it disrupted contract negotiations. The injury he sustained in May required surgery.

That surgery was completed on June 15. With a projected six-month recovery period, the prognosis is that he won’t be fully recovered until December.

Bear’s immediate future with the Canucks is unclear. Because of the injury, they opted not to extend him a qualifying offer. With that decision, he became an unrestricted free agent (UFA). The injury will cause him to miss a significant part of the 2023-24 NHL season.

There’s Still a Chance Bear Will Return to the Canucks

Bear noted that he was eager to return to the Canucks, despite not receiving a qualifying offer. However, his potential reunion with the team depends on their needs and ability to manage the salary cap.

Ethan Bear and Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bear’s recovery from shoulder surgery adds uncertainty to the situation. However, given the long season, a number of factors could work in his favor. Injuries always create opportunities and Vancouver is close to home for Bear. His strong ties to British Columbia, including his offseason home in Kelowna, recent marriage, and child’s birth, make Vancouver his destination of choice.

When he’s healthy, Bear’s experience as a puck-moving defenceman could help the Canucks’ defence. However, his potential return hinges on reaching a mutually agreeable contract that aligns with both the team’s cap situation and his expectations for the upcoming season.

Bear Continues to Honor His Roots

Although he was recovering from his injury this summer, Bear’s pride in his culture encourages him to both represent and give back to his Cree people. Growing up, he encountered stereotypes and racism in hockey. Those experiences motivated him to work even harder to ensure Indigenous youth have a chance to play the game he loves.

Related: Time for JT Miller to Prove Himself with the Canucks

In his own life, he was inspired by players like Carey Price (Ulkatcho First Nation), Jordin Tootoo (Inuit), Brandon Montour (Mohawk), Arron Asham (Metis), and Micheal Ferland (like Bear, a Cree). This past summer, Bear gave back to the community by organizing a youth hockey camp in the Ochapowace Nation. That’s his home in southeastern Saskatchewan.

Even though right now he’s recovering from his injury and hoping to rejoin the Canucks, Bear continues to honor his Cree heritage in his everyday life.