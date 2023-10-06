Canucks’ J.T. Miller Brings the Gritty Leadership

When fans think of the Vancouver Canucks, they usually land on three key players: defenseman Quinn Hughes, forward Elias Pettersson, and goalie Thatcher Demko. These three are excellent players and the kind of individuals a team can build around. However, amidst this group of talent, another player holds a unique role. In fact, he might just be the X-factor for the Canucks’ fortunes this season – that’s J.T. Miller.

Miller isn’t a flashy superstar; he’s gritty, edgy, and relentless. In my mind, he’s the vocal heart of this Canucks team. In the upcoming season, if the team is going to make the postseason, he’ll be one player who will play a key role in ensuring crucial wins with his gritty leadership.

Miller Is a Gritty & Driven Player

Miller is the one player who, every time it seems, steps up when the going gets tough. When his teammates seem down or when complacency threatens to creep in, Miller steps up. He’ll challenge; he’ll even goad his team; but, he’ll also score a game-winning goal or set up a clutch play, or thwart an opponent’s potential game-tying goal. As my dad used to say, he puts his money where his mouth is.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Like it or not, that’s a role I believe Miller needs to play on this Canucks’ team. He’s the edgy player who refuses to give in, who pushes through adversity, and who rallies the team when they need it most. It can’t be an easy role. Sometimes you come across as the bad guy; and, that’s a role that can require guts and tenacity.

One needs to be willing to be unrelenting. And, Miller seems (sometimes probably reluctantly) wired to embrace it.

Miller Has Produced Since He’s Been in Vancouver

Any assessment of Miller as a player notes that he has tons of talent, but is driven by his emotional intensity. It’s a fair assessment. Since coming to the Canucks four seasons ago, he has proven himself to be a consistent and impactful presence on the ice.

In terms of his scoring, it might be a surprise that Miller ranks 12th in the entire NHL in scoring during the time he’s been in Vancouver. He’s put up an impressive 299 points in just 283 games. Among forwards who have played over 200 games during the past four seasons, Miller also stands out. He ranks fifth in time on ice, 16th in faceoff percentage, and 22nd in hits. On top of that, he’s missed only six games, even given the pandemic and the organizational turmoil within the Canucks organization.

Given his contributions and commitment to the team, the Canucks rewarded J.T. Miller with a seven-year, $56-million contract extension, which began this season. While his current $8-million cap hit is tied for 59th in the league, it’s clear that his value and impact on the ice extend far beyond these numbers. If Miller’s productivity continues as it has been, his contract will soon become a bargain for the team.

It Wasn’t Miller’s Fault the Organization Messed Up with Horvat

While the Canucks have made their share of offseason moves, some might argue that decisions were made too hastily. The signing of Miller before addressing the situation with Bo Horvat, who eventually ended up with the New York Islanders, sparked debate. Horvat had established himself as a beloved figure and a symbol of the Canucks’ loyalty, which made the situation even more sensitive.

To my mind, Miller got caught in the crossfire. The perception that he was brought in to replace Horvat suggests to me that management did not fully understand or appreciate the loyalty fans had for Horvat. It also likely affected Miller’s image among the team’s fans. I also have to believe it affected his experience as a Canuck.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In reading the Oct. 5 article by Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, however, you get the sense that Miller is not dwelling on past decisions. Instead, he’s focusing on the upcoming season and his role on the team. The fact is that he could be the difference-maker the Canucks need to exceed expectations and gain a place in the postseason.

Things Are Calmer with the Canucks These Days

Things seem to have calmed down with the hiring of a new coach Rick Tocchet. Since Tocchet took over from Bruce Boudreau in January, there’s been a noticeable shift in the team’s dynamics. The drama and discord that previously plagued the organization seem to have been addressed, and the atmosphere is more harmonious.

Miller specifically highlighted Tocchet’s impact on the team and the individual players. He believed things began to change for the better when Tocchet arrived. The toxic environment began to dissipate, and the team began to enjoy coming to the rink again.

Miller Is Looking Forward to the Coming Season

Miller is looking forward to the upcoming NHL season for several reasons. Over the past four seasons with the Canucks, he has displayed remarkable consistency in his performance. At 30 years old, he believes his best seasons are still ahead of him. He attributes his continuous improvement to personal growth, learning about the game, and managing his emotions more effectively.

He acknowledges that he’s a highly emotional person but has made strides in maintaining composure, which has positively impacted his on-ice performance. Miller aspires to become one of the top 200-foot players in the league, emphasizing his commitment to all aspects of the game.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Coming off two consecutive 32-goal seasons, Miller is determined to excel. He has moved back to center from the left wing and is expected to be on a line that is handed the job of facing the most challenging matchups. In that, Miller is willing to focus on defence over his personal scoring stats if that leads to more wins.

Miller’s enthusiasm for the 2023-24 season stems from his belief in his own personal growth coupled with the positive changes within the Canucks organization and his desire to win as a team. While he values respect from his peers, his goal is to be known as a player who gives his all for the team every night.