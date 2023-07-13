Canucks News & Rumors: Hoglander, Podkolzin & Dermott

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization signed forward Nils Hoglander to a new deal. Additionally, Rick Tocchet comments on Vasily Podkolzin heading into the 2023-24 season. Also, Travis Dermott signs with a new team.

Canucks Re-Sign Hoglander

The Canucks signed Hoglander to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $1.1 million over the weekend. General manager Patrik Allvin commented on the 2019 second-round draft picks development over the last year after playing with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nils Hoglander, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“Nils learned a lot this past season, especially playing meaningful playoff games in Abbotsford,” said Allvin. “It’s not easy to start the year in the NHL and then be sent down to the American League, but we were impressed with the way he took that challenge head on. He worked hard on his game and give credit to Jeremy Colliton, his staff, and our development team as well for helping Nils improve on things during the year. This experience should really help Nils compete for a spot on our team at training camp this fall.”

Hoglander has struggled to play at the level he showed in his rookie season with the Canucks, when he posted 13 goals and 27 points in 56 games. In his third season with the club, he posted three goals and nine points in 25 games before joining Abbotsford for the remainder of the season. He played well in the AHL, recording 14 goals and 32 points in the 45 games he played.

The biggest challenge for Hoglander heading into the 2023-24 season will be fighting for a roster spot. The Canucks have an abundance of wingers, which makes it tough for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward to make the opening-day roster. Tocchet expects him to play with enthusiasm and energy. What made Hoglander special in his first season is exactly what Tocchet expects of him next season. The forward brought energy into the lineup and made an immediate impact. If he can show off that energy in training camp, he should be on the opening-day roster.

Tocchet Talks Podkolzin

Tocchet discussed what he expects out of Podkolzin next season. The 2019 first-round draft pick should take on a bigger role in his third NHL season.

“Podzy’s just gotta let it hang, he’s just got to play almost a little reckless,” Tocchet said. “I think when he gets in trouble he receives the puck and then he makes his decision instead of like — he knows he’s going to get the puck, then he can make his play in his mind as he’s receiving the puck. It seems like he’s getting it, and then he just wants to make that steady play, whether that’s a chip up the boards when sometimes nobody’s on you. That’s the time to make a play or move your feet.”

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Similar to Hoglander, Podkolzin spent some time in the AHL with Abbotsford last season. In his sophomore season, he started with the Canucks, but struggled, and the organization sent him to the minors. He posted seven goals and 18 points in 28 AHL games before returning to the main roster to finish the season. He scored four goals and posted seven points in 39 games in the 2022-23 season. After a disappointing season, Tocchet says Podkolzin will return to impressive shape for training camp.

“I think that’s experience, I think he learned a lot last year. I mean, I saw him walking around at development camp and he looks shredded. He looks lean. It’s almost like I told him, he’s the type of guy you tell him ‘make sure you’re in shape,’ and then he works out every single day. I told him to back off and take a little vacation, I think he’s going to have a child here soon so just enjoy your baby and stuff too, don’t get too crazy. That’s the one thing I love about him is he does work hard.”

Travis Dermott Signs with Arizona

Former Canuck, Dermott signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Arizona Coyotes. Dermott joined the Canucks at the 2022 Trade Deadline in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs for a third-round draft pick. However, he couldn’t stay healthy, and the Canucks decided not to qualify him this offseason, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. He played 28 games for the club during his two seasons, scoring two goals and posting three points.