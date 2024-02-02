Canucks, Oilers, Jets & Maple Leafs: Building for the Playoffs

Earlier this week, the Hockey Central Panel talked about what second-half success might look like for the Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. David Amber, Jamal Mayers, and Luke Gazdic shared their thoughts on each of the four Canadian teams that seemed destined to make the postseason. That video can be seen just below.

Here are their thoughts.

Team One: The Vancouver Canucks

As the panel noted, postseason growth isn’t always linear. While Vancouver has had a stellar regular season, the key to success lies in how they do in the playoffs. The goal is not just winning the Presidents’ Trophy but winning multiple rounds in the postseason. Elias Pettersson is a key player for the team.

As they discussed the Canucks, the panel made several key points about what the team needs for second-half success. They listed five:

Success One: Get Home Ice Advantage in the Playoffs

The panel believed that a significant goal for the Canucks should be getting the home-ice advantage in the playoffs. Considering their position, maintaining the momentum, and holding onto the top spot in the standings are crucial.

Success Two: Continued Growth as a Group

Success for the Canucks was defined not just in terms of immediate playoff success but as an ongoing growth process. The analysts drew parallels with their own experiences of winning the Presidents’ Trophy but only later making progress in the playoffs.

Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek (The Hockey Writers)

Success Three: Enjoying the Moments

The analysts encouraged Vancouver fans to savor the team’s current success and enjoy the positive moments. While acknowledging that the team might not be at its pinnacle yet, there was an optimistic outlook that this season represents a positive step forward.

Success Four: Focus on Regular Season and Conference Finals

The panel expressed confidence in the team and suggested that their hyper-focused mentality (brought by coach Rick Tocchet) could lead to success. The goal is to make the Western Conference Final, with an acknowledgment that winning the Stanley Cup involves going through challenges and growing pains.

Success Five: Make a Significant Trade Deadline Move

The panellists also suggested that the Canucks might need another significant addition, possibly through a trade, to strengthen the team. That has now happened as the Canucks traded for Elias Lindholm. The emphasis was on making a big splash, similar to impactful trades made in previous seasons.

Team Two: The Winnipeg Jets

Despite a recent losing streak, the panel considered the Jets to be a tough playoff opponent. Their focus for the back half should be on adding a veteran center. The panel noted that the team needed to address potential issues in the second-line center position. Interestingly, as I was writing this post, the team traded for Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets’ approach and understanding of the importance of the regular season make them a formidable contender. A deep playoff run, possibly reaching the Western Conference Final, is a realistic goal for this group. Connor Hellebuyck is a key player for the team.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The analysts laid out five insights about what success would look like for the Jets in the second half of the season:

Success One: Being a Tough Opponent in the Playoffs

The panel acknowledged that Winnipeg has arrived as a competitive team and will be a tough playoff opponent. Despite their three-game losing streak heading into the All-Star Break, there was confidence in the team’s abilities and resilience.

Success Two: Adding a Veteran Center

The analysts expressed a strong opinion that the Jets should focus on adding a veteran center to bolster the team’s chances in the playoffs. As noted, the team did so today with the pickup of Monahan.

Success Three: Becoming a More Focused and Confident Team

The analysts emphasized that the team’s confidence, combined with their commitment to playing the right way at the right time, instilled optimism in the panel that they might have a long postseason run.

Success Four: Potential Need for a Veteran Defenseman

The panel suggested that the Jets might need to add a veteran defenseman to improve the team’s depth. Similar to previous seasons, there might be a need to enhance the team’s defensive depth to improve their chances in the playoffs.

Success Five: Reaching the Conference Finals Is a Realistic Goal

The team’s mentality and understanding of the importance of the regular season were seen as factors contributing to possibly reaching the Western Conference Final.

Team Three: The Edmonton Oilers

Now that the Oilers are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, second-half success means maintaining momentum and securing home-ice advantage. The panel noted that acquiring depth, particularly a veteran defenseman, could be crucial. The Oilers’ ultimate success could be reaching the Western Conference Final, with hopes of competing for the Stanley Cup. Connor McDavid is a key player for the team.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The analysts’ discussion provided five insights into what success would look like for the Oilers during the second half of the season:

Success One: Continued Growth and Taking the Next Step

The panel emphasized the importance of the Oilers continuing to grow as a group as they take the next step in their development. They believed success would involve progressing beyond the challenges and growing pains that often accompany a successful regular season.

Success Two: Home Ice Advantage and Gaining the Top Seed

The analysts suggested that a key goal for the Oilers should be securing home-ice advantage. They are first in the league in goals, second in goals allowed, and first in shooting percentage, which should make them a favorite. Getting home ice would be a significant advantage for them.

Success Three: Building for Playoff Success

While acknowledging the team’s strong play recently, the panel focussed on potential areas for improvement. Similar to the other three Canadian teams, they believed adding a veteran defenseman and possibly another depth forward in the bottom six could help make them successful in the playoffs.

Success Four: The Conference Finals Should Be a Realistic Goal

The analysts were confident in the Oilers’ capabilities and considered reaching the conference finals a realistic goal. They believed the team understood the importance of the regular season. However, strategic additions were all noted as factors that could influence their success.

Success Five: Continued Impressive Performance

The analysts commended the Oilers for their impressive play, emphasizing that they have been the hottest team in the NHL. Now, can they leverage their run into a better playoff position?

Team Four: The Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs’ season has been marked by inconsistency. As a result, second-half success hinges on stability and figuring out their goaltending situation. The focus should be placed on defending effectively and growing comfortable with low-scoring games. Success for Toronto also involves potential strategic additions, and the possibility of Chris Tanev was noted. Auston Matthews is a key player for the team.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As the analysts discussed the Maple Leafs’ second-half success, here is a summary of what was said.

Success One: Consistency and Goaltending

The panel acknowledged that the Maple Leafs have had an up-and-down season. Success in the second half would involve achieving consistency in their play. A significant focus was placed on figuring out the goaltending situation, particularly with Ilya Samsonov performing well since his return. The question of whether to roll with Samsonov or Joe Woll, who is coming back from injury, was raised.

Success Two: Building Brad Treliving’s Confidence

The analysts emphasized the importance of general manager (GM) Brad Treliving. They suggested that the team needs to give him reasons to believe in them. This could involve making a couple of strategic additions to the roster.

Success Three: System Trust and Defensive Play

The success of the Maple Leafs was seen as rooted in being consistent in their play, trusting the system, and focusing on defense. The panel highlighted the need for the Maple Leafs to defend effectively and exhibit patience in their systems.

Success Four: Potential Strategic Additions

To enhance success, the suggestion came up that the Maple Leafs might consider adding a significant player like Tanev, who would likely contribute to their success in the second half.

The Bottom Line for the Four Canadian Teams

Several themes ran through the conversation. First, success is not always a straight line. It takes, they believe, a long time to get one’s playoff chops – so to speak. One does not always ride a good team straight to the Stanley Cup. Second, the need for an additional player – often a key defenseman – was universal. Finally, setting up for home-ice advantage is seen as a key playoff position.

The question is, which of these four Canadian teams can do that the most successfully? There are two months left in the regular season to see.