Oilers Shouldn’t Waste 1st-Round Pick on a Centre at the Deadline

The Edmonton Oilers have entered Stanley-Cup-contender status this season after a poor start — winning 16 in a row and 24 of 27 games will do that for a team. As legitimate contenders should do, the Oilers are in the market to upgrade their team. There are a few areas that need improvement, and I believe the first-round pick should definitely be in play this year.

The Oilers pulled off last season what has turned into a great trade for them when they used their first-rounder as part of a deal to acquire Mattias Ekholm. While it will be tough to score as big of a win on a player again at this trade deadline, the first-round pick can be used to upgrade what the Oilers need most. The areas in question the Oilers must be looking at are a top-six scoring forward/centre, a top-four right defenseman, and a backup goalie.

Despite the win streak, the Oilers have switched up the forward lines here and there, getting different looks at different combinations. This should benefit them as they are not limiting themselves to looking for one type of player that plays just in one spot in the lineup if they do focus on adding a forward forwards.

There have just been two big trades pulled off in the Western Conference: the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets acquired centre Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan respectively. Both cost a first-round pick and more to bring in.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These trades put pressure on some teams in the Western Conference — including the Oilers — to match the type of impactful player brought in to improve the roster. While a centre could still very much be in the cards for the Oilers, they would be wise to use their first-round pick elsewhere since the price will be steep for the remaining options. Since the Canucks and Jets trades set the going rate, it will be tough to get someone worth adding for less now.

Where Do the Oilers Turn Their Attention?

Since the Oilers have given themselves options with the recent lineup shuffling, they could have realistically targeted a second-line centre or a third line centre. With Leon Draisaitl playing on the top line, it leaves Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as the second-line centre, but he has proven more effective on the wing. Also, if Ryan McLeod were to get time on the wing on either the second or third line, there would also be a need for a third-line centre, but I think the Oilers have established that Draisaitl and McLeod should be up the middle on the second and third lines, respectively. With that, there is no use on using their best trade asset on something they don’t really need when they could use it on an area they do.

What the Oilers need more than a centre — who would costs a first round and potentially more to acquire — is a top-six winger to play with Draisaitl, a top-four defenceman to play the right side beside Darnell Nurse and be an upgrade over Cody Ceci, and potentially a backup goalie. In terms of these three areas, any goalie the Oilers would even think about getting wouldn’t cost a first, so that leaves acquiring a top-six winger and a top-four defenceman as two main areas of focus.

Cody Ceci, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The win streak has shown two clear things that relate directly to which position the Oilers should be targeting. The team hasn’t won by vastly outscoring their opponents, but has won by playing great defensively (they haven’t allowed more than three goals against in any game of the streak.) Adding a winger won’t be as costly as there are more options out there for teams than at centre.

As for the defender to play beside Nurse, the other two pairings have been elite this season, but the Nurse/Ceci pairing is still struggling and needs a new look. Nurse isn’t going anywhere, so it’s up to the Oilers’ management to find a new partner for him by moving Ceci.

I believe the Oilers have options in their mind as to who and what position they are going to target as the deadline nears. To pull something worthwhile off, they will likely have to use their first-round pick, but shouldn’t on a centre in this market.