Coyotes’ Past Deadlines Show GM Armstrong Will Be Busy Again

The countdown to the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline is on, and the Arizona Coyotes are expected to be one of the busier teams. While the team is on a 14-game skid, they are also likely to be sellers, parting ways with multiple players on one-year deals. Heading into the highly anticipated 2023-24 season, the Coyotes were a true wild card; they could sneak their way into the playoffs or fall short either by a lot or inches away from the finish line.

Their recent play has undoubtedly changed the season’s trajectory, and now the ball is in general manager Bill Armstrong‘s court. In past trade deadlines, he’s shown to move players for the team’s ultimate success and hopes to eventually win a Stanley Cup in the desert. Therefore, let’s see what deadline moves he’s made in the past and some of the moves that could happen this time around.

Previous Three Deadlines Saw Plenty of Deals

If Armstrong has taught us anything about the type of GM he is, he’ll look at every avenue to improve the team’s future. Whether that’s trading for a young prospect or trading a player for draft capital, he’s constantly making calls left and right. However, that’s expected out of a GM, especially in the modern-day NHL, where blockbuster trades are very common. It’s even more so expected when the team is falling out of the playoff race and is in clear sell mode, which allows for a clear path ahead.

“People mistake the approach of getting more picks,” Armstrong said. “They think that we will keep picking. We might, but we also could get [players such as current Coyotes] Jack McBain and Sean Durzi because of those picks so it gives you a lot of different options to do a lot of different things. You’re really just trying to gain assets, but I’m not so sure there are any clubs that have gone through the process with as many picks as we have. It creates many options, not only to draft players, but to acquire players.”

Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Like I have said, we’re gonna go down a path where our players are going to dictate where we’re at, and everybody I think can look at the record and where we’re at in the standings now and understand what’s coming. I’m gonna field calls. That’s what GMs do. They call every day. We talk every day about different possibilities. That’s the way the world works, not only with the Coyotes, but with 31 other clubs.”

The players have certainly dictated where this team will go at the trade deadline, as they’ve lost 14 in a row, but Armstrong has been busy at each trade deadline as GM. Last year, he ended the Jakob Chychrun saga, which saw him get dealt to the Ottawa Senators. He’s also traded players on expiring contracts, such as Nick Bjugstad and Troy Stecher, who both are back with the team this season but could be trade bait again.

With that being said, Armstrong has plenty of pieces that could be on their way out, but at the end of the day, it’ll be his call.

Who’s Likely On Their Way Out?

Jason Zucker

Jason Zucker, who was signed this offseason, hasn’t quite brought his goalscoring expertise as he has elsewhere. He has just eight goals and 23 points in 49 games and hasn’t been as big of a game-changer as thought when he first signed. However, he’ll likely be traded as a contending team would still like to acquire his veteran presence. The Coyotes would likely have to retain some of his $5.3 million contract to enhance the return, but that’ll vary on the other team’s cap situation.

Matt Dumba

Matt Dumba is another player who was signed this summer. He looked to come to Arizona and revive his career. His game with the Minnesota Wild last season was regressing, and he looked to change that with a change of scenery. That has not been the case with the veteran defenseman, as he’s struggled to find his game. His poor play won’t attract a first-round pick, but if they could retain some of his salary, a fair guess would be a third-round pick or even a second. It depends on the team and how badly they need a player of Dumba’s capabilities.

Troy Stecher

Troy Stecher was brought back this summer, and while he’s a familiar face in the desert, he hasn’t made a huge impact. He oftentimes goes unnoticed in games, but that might be a good thing for a contending team looking for depth on the blue line. He’s a veteran and knows how to play at both ends, but his value likely isn’t high. The Coyotes also may opt to keep him from completely gutting the blue line, depending on which other pieces are on the move.

Matt Dumba, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

These are just a few names that could be traded at the deadline, but there are also other names, such as Bjugstad, Karel Vejmelka, and even Nick Schmaltz. While Schmaltz and Vejmelka likely won’t be dealt, anything is possible at the trade deadline.

Rebuild Still Work In Progress, But Growth Is Evident

This recent stretch of games is disappointing to see from a fan’s perspective. Of course, seeing your favorite team lose is never fun, especially 14 in a row. However, it’s the process of being in a lengthy rebuild and what it takes to create a sustainable winner. It’s hard to look past this, but there have been several incredibly promising moments this season, so seeing growth in baby steps is still important. The fact they stayed in a playoff spot up until the new year is an achievement in itself, especially comparing where they were seasons prior. It may not be pretty now, but there is light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s only up from here, Coyotes fans.