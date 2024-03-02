Ilya Lyubushkin Is the Missing Piece the Maple Leafs Need

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to dip into the trade market late Thursday night by trading for Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-team deal. The Ducks got a third-round pick and retained 50% of his contract, while the Carolina Hurricanes got a sixth-round pick to retain additional salary, with 75% of his contract being retained overall.

The trade came as talks began before their game against the Arizona Coyotes, but it intensified once there was word of an injury to Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano, per Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast (15:00 mark). This would be Lyubushkin’s second go-around with the Maple Leafs after they acquired him ahead of the 2022 deadline. The move gives the Maple Leafs that affordable, strong and physical right shot defenseman that they were looking for all season long.

Hours after the deal, many continue to question it. Considering that it was a price that general manager Brad Treliving wanted, it’s a move that does have some potential for this to work out just like it did previously.

Lyubushkin Is What the Team Needs

Lyubushkin is a very strong, aggressive and hard-nosed stay at home defenseman. Many saw that first hand in his first stint and a reason why fans loved the deal back then. Overall, he is a cheaper version of Chris Tanev as he can do his job just as effectively but with lower offensive abilities.

The Maple Leafs wanted that physical defenseman on the right side and they got him. More importantly, it gives everyone involved a sense of familiarity as everyone on the team remembers Lyubushkin from two seasons ago. While there are different faces, most of the key players still remain.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lyubushkin only has four assists this season, but his strengths lie in breaking up plays, denying entries, laying hits and blocking shots. Something that the Maple Leafs definitely could use more. He ranked fourth on the Ducks in hits with 112 and is first in blocked shots with 138. He averaged 17:09 of ice time per game in more of a depth role, but also averaged almost three minutes on the penalty kill. Treliving said that he can kill plays and that’s something that stuck out when they did their research. He has shown that he can play higher up in the lineup which is a good thing.

Ideally, he would be a strong third pairing defender. With the number of injuries piling up with Giordano out for “some time”, Timothy Liljegren day-to-day and Connor Timmins dealing with an illness, the right side is very vulnerable. They’re getting results from Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe and Simon Benoit, but having plenty of left shot defensemen isn’t ideal. Bringing in a capable defender in Lyubushkin gives them plenty of options, but one that could serve as an everyday option on the right side.

Lyubushkin Being Paired With Familiar Face?

A day after the trade when the Maple Leafs were having practice, it’s very possible that Lyubushkin could be used as more than in a third pairing role. The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel reported that while Max Lajoie was Rielly’s defense partner, it’s possible that Lyubushkin can be paired up with him.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen this pairing together as they did have good results when they were together in 2021-22. Lyubushkin isn’t a first-pairing defenseman and having that as a realistic expectation isn’t how everyone should look at it. However, there is reason to suggest that the pairing could once again find chemistry a second time around. As a refresher, here is how Rielly and Lyubushkin faired together in both the regular season and playoffs.

Rielly- Lyubushkin Results at 5v5 Category Regular Season Playoffs CF% 52.61 45.70 xGF% 53.18 50.83 SCF% 55.28 50 HDCF% 60.17 56.10

In the 31 games during the regular season, Rielly and Lyubushkin posted fantastic results in regards to shot attempts and quality scoring chances. The one thing that stands out is the 60 per cent high danger chances when they were on the ice. They were impactful which is what you want to see. In the post season, it carried over as well as they were above average in expected goals and continued to be a factor in the high danger department.

Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rielly was paired up with another stay-at-home defenseman in Luke Schenn when he was acquired last season. They were paired up in the 2023 playoffs and they too had decent results having a 81.82 goals for percentage in the postseason. Having Rielly with a right-handed shot defenseman as a partner again should bode well for the team and defense. It’s a perfect balance as Rielly would be joining the offense and Lyubushkin could be the anchor and defensive presence much like Schenn was.

One other thing to consider now is the balance of time on ice. Rielly has been a work horse this season, averaging 24:05 per game. Seeing how McCabe and Benoit have played together and T.J. Brodie looking comfortable on his left side with Liljegren, you can rely on other pairings and distribute the workload evenly. If Lyubushkin is on the top pair with Rielly, both can benefit with a slight decrease in minutes and can be saved for more important roles and matchups. Having three balanced pairings with chemistry will definitely play a big factor during this stretch. In the event that they could bring in another defender, it’ll just add to the depth.

Final Thoughts

All in all, this is a good value addition for the Maple Leafs as they require a player that they’re familiar with. Lyubushkin definitely brings that physicality and ability to block shots every shift. It was the one element that was missing on the team’s back end as they’ve been inconsistent all season in that department.

All it cost was two draft picks in order to retain salary on Lyubushkin’s contract which is now below the league minimum. There were no prospects given up and it gives Treliving more flexibility to work with and make more moves to improve the roster. If he can replicate what he did in his first stint with the team, then Lyubushkin is going to be a valuable piece for a playoff run.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and NHL.