Coyotes News & Rumors: Geekie, Keller & More

The Arizona Coyotes have been at the forefront of the news recently for a multitude of reasons. The latest arena announcement has social media buzzing, and the sweeping of the past five Stanley Cup champions also attracted national attention. Meanwhile, on the prospect side, 2022 first-round pick Conor Geekie has been on an absolute tear in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Clayton Keller has also been on pace to break Keith Tkachuk’s record of 86 points in a single season. Here are some further headlines for the Coyotes as the season parades on.
Keller on Pace to Break Coyotes’ Points Record
Keller faced uncertainty at the end of the 2021-22 season. He was about to embark on a journey few players have, especially in the NHL, which was rehabbing from a broken femur. The femur bone is the hardest to break and, as most have said, the most painful bone to break. Nobody had a good sentiment about what Keller would be like after rehab and what player he’d become. However, Keller knew what he’d be, and after tying Tkachuk’s record for most points in a single season, he is on track to do it all over again in 2023-24, perhaps even topping it.
Last season, through 25 games, he had notched seven goals and 22 points. This season, he is taking another step forward, recording eight goals and 24 points in 25 games. Keller has played a prominent role in the early season power play success, and his shot has been lethal. His ever-growing chemistry with teammate Nick Schmaltz has also been one of the most exciting elements of this season. Breaking the single-season point record would be monumental for the St. Louis native and would already, if not signify him as a true bonafide superstar.
The season still has lots of light, but Keller breaking the record signals bright things ahead for himself and the Coyotes.
Conor Geekie Off to a Blazing Start in WHL
In the Western Hockey League (WHL), making promising strides forward is all that matters; it’s not always about points. Although, for Coyotes’ 2022 first-round pick Geekie has been on an unreal tear to begin the season in the WHL. The ending of his 2022-23 campaign left much optimism; he had 77 points in 66 games. This season has been different, notching 20 goals and 49 points in 25 games. It’s almost as if he was shot out of a cannon, especially with his recent four-goal performance, propelling the Wenatchee Wild to victory.
Geekie was also recently tabbed for the Canadian national junior team selection camp. If he were to make the team, it would provide the young center with plenty of experience in his journey to the NHL. If you remember, last season, Dylan Guenther scored the golden goal for Team Canada; if Geekie could come close to an experience like that, the trip would be successful.
At the beginning of the season, it was far-fetched that he’d keep this pace up, but he’s continuing to do so. Maybe enough to make the Coyotes’ opening night roster next season? We’ll have to wait and see.
Return of the Goalie Rotation for the Next Couple of Games?
The Coyotes carried out the goalie rotation to start the season, and a goalie was guaranteed to emerge and take the number one spot at some point. After shutting out the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, Connor Ingram got the nod in net for the following game, and the following game, and so on. It was a miraculous streak, defeating the past five Stanley Cup champions at Mullett Arena. The vibes were at an all-time high.
Then came the Philadelphia Flyers, who took down the Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night (Dec. 7). It wasn’t anyone’s game, and for the most part, the team looked flat-footed and sluggish. Now that they hit the road for three games, including two back-to-backs, the goalie rotation will likely return. Karel Vejmelka will probably be in net against the Boston Bruins, then Ingram against the Buffalo Sabres, and so on.
Vejmelka hasn’t played a game since the Coyotes’ 6-5 loss to the Blues on Nov. 22, so he’ll have an arduous task with the Bruins. TD Garden has also not been the Coyotes’ friend, they’ve been pretty bad lately in that building.
Additional Tidbits
- Coyotes’ 2021 seventh-round pick, Sam Lipkin, who plays at the University of Quinnipiac, surprised everyone with his play last season. He is proving that his freshman season wasn’t a fluke and has 19 points in 16 games. It’s already hard enough to draft, but general manager Bill Armstrong finding Lipkin in the seventh round is absolutely bonkers. Lipkin could very well play for the Coyotes next season, too, but they could opt to bake him in the American Hockey League (AHL).
- Logan Cooley was placed on the first line against the Golden Knights a week ago. The Barrett Hayton injury forced head coach André Tourigny’s hand, and while it seemed like it was still too early, Cooley has played his best hockey on the first line. It was rough going at the beginning, but now that it’s been a couple of games, the trio of Schmaltz, Keller, and Cooley are gaining traction. They deserve first-line minutes and will look to continue their success on the next road trip.
- Brought over from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Alex Kerfoot has done it all for the Coyotes 25 games in. He has fit in on the first power play unit and provides a steady, experienced player on the ice. He also has been arguably their best penalty killer this season and is giving the Coyotes offense on every special team. His 15 points in 25 games put him on track for 50 points this season, which would nearly tie his record of 51. Kerfoot has easily been Armstrong’s best signing this offseason, and he looks terrific when he’s on the ice.
- Playoffs? Playoffs, yes, that’s the word; the Coyotes are in a playoff spot in December. They currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Blues. The Coyotes have not made the playoffs since the 2020 bubble run until the Colorado Avalanche shut them down. They will also get center Jack McBain back soon, adding a much-needed center to the lineup. They’ve done well so far, but continuing to win on the road consistently will be vital to keeping this playoff spot.