Coyotes News & Rumors: Geekie, Keller & More

The Arizona Coyotes have been at the forefront of the news recently for a multitude of reasons. The latest arena announcement has social media buzzing, and the sweeping of the past five Stanley Cup champions also attracted national attention. Meanwhile, on the prospect side, 2022 first-round pick Conor Geekie has been on an absolute tear in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Clayton Keller has also been on pace to break Keith Tkachuk’s record of 86 points in a single season. Here are some further headlines for the Coyotes as the season parades on.

Keller on Pace to Break Coyotes’ Points Record

Keller faced uncertainty at the end of the 2021-22 season. He was about to embark on a journey few players have, especially in the NHL, which was rehabbing from a broken femur. The femur bone is the hardest to break and, as most have said, the most painful bone to break. Nobody had a good sentiment about what Keller would be like after rehab and what player he’d become. However, Keller knew what he’d be, and after tying Tkachuk’s record for most points in a single season, he is on track to do it all over again in 2023-24, perhaps even topping it.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Last season, through 25 games, he had notched seven goals and 22 points. This season, he is taking another step forward, recording eight goals and 24 points in 25 games. Keller has played a prominent role in the early season power play success, and his shot has been lethal. His ever-growing chemistry with teammate Nick Schmaltz has also been one of the most exciting elements of this season. Breaking the single-season point record would be monumental for the St. Louis native and would already, if not signify him as a true bonafide superstar.

The season still has lots of light, but Keller breaking the record signals bright things ahead for himself and the Coyotes.

Conor Geekie Off to a Blazing Start in WHL

In the Western Hockey League (WHL), making promising strides forward is all that matters; it’s not always about points. Although, for Coyotes’ 2022 first-round pick Geekie has been on an unreal tear to begin the season in the WHL. The ending of his 2022-23 campaign left much optimism; he had 77 points in 66 games. This season has been different, notching 20 goals and 49 points in 25 games. It’s almost as if he was shot out of a cannon, especially with his recent four-goal performance, propelling the Wenatchee Wild to victory.

Latest News & Highlights

Geekie was also recently tabbed for the Canadian national junior team selection camp. If he were to make the team, it would provide the young center with plenty of experience in his journey to the NHL. If you remember, last season, Dylan Guenther scored the golden goal for Team Canada; if Geekie could come close to an experience like that, the trip would be successful.

At the beginning of the season, it was far-fetched that he’d keep this pace up, but he’s continuing to do so. Maybe enough to make the Coyotes’ opening night roster next season? We’ll have to wait and see.

Return of the Goalie Rotation for the Next Couple of Games?

The Coyotes carried out the goalie rotation to start the season, and a goalie was guaranteed to emerge and take the number one spot at some point. After shutting out the 2023 Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, Connor Ingram got the nod in net for the following game, and the following game, and so on. It was a miraculous streak, defeating the past five Stanley Cup champions at Mullett Arena. The vibes were at an all-time high.

Karel Vejmelka, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Then came the Philadelphia Flyers, who took down the Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night (Dec. 7). It wasn’t anyone’s game, and for the most part, the team looked flat-footed and sluggish. Now that they hit the road for three games, including two back-to-backs, the goalie rotation will likely return. Karel Vejmelka will probably be in net against the Boston Bruins, then Ingram against the Buffalo Sabres, and so on.

Vejmelka hasn’t played a game since the Coyotes’ 6-5 loss to the Blues on Nov. 22, so he’ll have an arduous task with the Bruins. TD Garden has also not been the Coyotes’ friend, they’ve been pretty bad lately in that building.

