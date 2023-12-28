Coyotes’ Success Driven By Feistiness & Playoff Hunger

Arizona Coyotes General manager Bill Armstrong was adamant this offseason in his desire to build a competitive roster. So far, his work looks to be paying dividends. The Coyotes currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference as they approach the halfway mark, thanks in part to a revamped roster. Veterans such as Jason Zucker, Nick Bjugstad, and Matt Dumba, and others have been relied on for their leadership and knowledge.

Newcomers Sean Durzi and Alex Kerfoot have each come alive, as one of the team’s top defenseman and as a reliable bottom-six forward, respectively. Young guns Logan Cooley, Michael Kesselring, and Matias Maccelli have shown promise of what the future holds for the Desert Dogs. Michael Carcone, a career minor leaguer, is on track for 34 goals as he continues to write his own story. Jack McBain has turned into a future depth center.

The leadership group of Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Lawson Crouse continue to be the backbone of the team. Defenseman J.J Moser has developed into a well-rounded top-two blue liner. The goaltending duo of Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have allowed the Coyotes to win on any given night. Perhaps the biggest key to the Coyotes success this season has been their feistiness and never-say-die attitude.

Comeback Season & Mullett Magic

Don’t call it a wash whenever you play the Coyotes. The team that once was considered an easy win to most is now one of the hottest teams in the league. Just ask the Ottawa Senators or Colorado Avalanche about these Coyotes. In the team’s last four games, the Coyotes have erased a three-goal (Ottawa) and four-goal (Colorado) deficit to pick up the victory.

Not only is a lead not safe against the Coyotes, but playing at Mullett Arena — where the team is currently 12-5-0 — has proved to be a crucial point in Arizona’s favor. The cleverly coined term “Mullett Magic” has swept through the Valley dating back to last season, turning this temporary home into one of the most desirable destinations to see a game.

Offense Clicking, Goaltending Solid As Stone

As briefly mentioned above the Coyotes have been succeeding offensively thanks to four 10-plus goal scorers, and seven players with more 20 points this season. The offense has clicked for the Coyotes at full strength and on the power play, where they are 23.01% percent, which ranks near the top of the league.

The goaltending deserves their flowers as well. Ingram currently sits with a record of 12-7-0, along with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He was a huge factor in the Coyotes five-straight wins over the previous five Stanley Cup champs earlier this month. His partner Vejmelka sits with a record of 6-7-2, along with a 3.01 goals-against and a .902 save percentage, and has been the team’s recent hot hand. The two have combined for four shutouts.

Coyotes’ Kryptonite, Team Controls Playoff Destiny

As good as the Coyotes have been, there’s been one nagging issue that’s been there kryptonite: defense. Bolstering the defense should be Armstrong’s biggest priority at the Trade Deadline if the Coyotes are still in the playoff hunt. The Coyotes have been to the playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons, and they’re desperately trying to change their fortune. They’re done with the rumors, the drama, and the lack of success. They’re trying build a winning culture in Arizona.

They have the talent on the horizon, but they also have the talent and leadership on the current roster that can clinch a wild card spot. The 2023-24 NHL season is about to hit the halfway point, and tickets to the aforementioned wagon are becoming limited. The time to get aboard is now, because the Coyotes look to be the real deal.