Devils’ Must-See Games for the 2023-24 Season

While the offseason drags on at a snail’s pace, fans are anxious to get back into the swing of the regular season, which begins on Oct. 10, and there is a plethora of storylines to follow this season. Connor Bedard’s NHL debut, the Vegas Golden Knights’ first game since winning the Stanley Cup, and the Global Series games in November.

For the New Jersey Devils, expectations are high following their historic 2022-23 season. Will Luke Hughes build on his impressive debut? How much will the Devils’ defense suffer with the loss of Damon Severson? These questions can only be answered once the season gets underway and you will not want to miss the action!

Matchups can become must-watch games during the season: a newly acquired player makes his debut, high draft picks are called up, winning streaks are extended, and an injured player makes his return. However, sifting through the Devils 2023-24 schedule, a few games stand out as must-watch already. Whether you’re at the Rock or prefer the comfort of your own home, make sure you are available to watch these games.

Devils vs. Red Wings on Oct. 12

The Devils open their season with a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center. The date will mark 368 days since the infamous “Fire Lindy” chants during the 2022-23 home opener vs. the Red Wings.

Ondrej Palat, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This game will give fans their first taste of the 2023-24 Devils and their new additions. Furthermore, fans will see if a new pressure will show early on. Tyler Toffoli, Tomas Nosek, and Colin Miller will likely play in the home opener and showcase what they will bring to the team. On the flip side, fans will also see the Red Wings’ big addition, Alex DeBrincat, make his debut for the team. The buzz around the home opener is already palpable.

Devils vs. Rangers on Nov. 18

It is always more fun when local rivalries ice competitive teams, and it doesn’t get much more competitive than two long-time rivals meeting in an epic seven-game series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Most recently, the Devils shut out the New York Rangers 4-0 in Game 7 of their first-round series of the 2023 Playoffs. Now, fans of both teams will eagerly await their next meeting.

The game will be at Prudential on Nov. 18 and will be the last time that teams meet in the 2023 calendar year, with three more regular-season matchups later in the season. After an intense playoff series and growing hatred between the players, this game should be full of energy and physicality.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets on Nov. 24

The Columbus Ble Jackets are not expected to have a successful 2023-24 season. However, the game between the Devils and Blue Jackets on Nov. 24th at Prudential will have a unique headline: Damon Severson will be a visitor at the Rock for the first time in his nine-year NHL career. The defenseman was the second true ‘sign-and-trade’ player in NHL history on June 9th, 2023. After 647 career games with New Jersey, seeing him with a new team will be an adjustment for everyone.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, all parties will get used to the change as they are Metro division foes and will meet each other three more times in the regular season. Fans can expect a lengthy video tribute for Severson and, hopefully, a dominant Devils win.

Devils vs. Golden Knights on January 22nd

The Devils have to wait until 2024 to play the most recent Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The defending champs will be at Prudential on January 22nd, 2024. In 2022-23, both games went past regulation. The Golden Knights were victors in a shootout and the Devils won in overtime. Then, the Devils will play in Las Vegas on March 17th, to wrap up the season series.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup after a 9-3 victory against the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

As champions, the Golden Knights have an extra-large target on their backs, with more media attention, fan buzz, and viewership. Therefore, the Devils, and every other NHL team, will look to dethrone Vegas whenever they get the chance.

Devils at Hurricanes on January 25th

Being eliminated from the playoffs always stings when the two teams meet again. The Devils lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes won the series 4-1 in a bizarre set of high-scoring games. In Game 5, New Jersey’s season ended after Jonas Siegenthaler earned a delay of game penalty in overtime. It was also the last game the Hurricanes won in the playoffs – they were swept by the Florida Panthers in the next round.

Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes scores on Vitek Vanecek of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now, the two teams are not very fond of one another. Insert Erik Haula’s choice of bracelets and games between these teams will be scrappy, energetic, and fun. The division rivals meet three times in this season, all in 2024.

Devils vs. Flyers on February 17th at MetLife Stadium

One of the most anticipated games of the season will be on an ice rink built on top of a football field at MetLife Stadium. The Devils and Philadelphia Flyers will participate in the 2024 NHL Stadium Series on February 17th, 2024. Dubbed the ‘Battle of the Turnpikes,’ both teams will get to experience outdoor hockey in front of 80,000+ fans, featuring special jerseys, outdoor musical performances, and a massive mix of Flyers and Devils fans.

Wild Fans Announce Start of Stadium Series Game (Photo courtesy of Rick Rischall)

The Metro division rivals will meet twice before the outdoor game, on November 30th and December 19th. After the Stadium Series, they will meet for a final time on April 13th.

A few other games on the schedule will also feature former Devils, including Yegor Sharangovich and the Calgary Flames, Miles Wood and the Colorado Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood and the San Jose Sharks, Jesper Boqvist and the Boston Bruins and Ryan Graves and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Make sure to tune in or secure your tickets for these must-see Devils games.